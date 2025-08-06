With Wednesday season 2 out on Netflix today, how well do you remember season 1? Take our quiz

Happy Wednesday season 2 day, everyone! Well, I guess happy is not the right word to use. I wish a morose and dreadful Wednesday season 2 day to you all, in the spirit of Netflix's latest reluctant heroine.

You can see when Wednesday season 2 episodes arrive on Netflix in different countries here – but to save you a click, the first half of the new season arrives today, so you can binge until you fully feel like burying someone in a marsh, just for fun.

It's been a minute since Wednesday season 1, though – are you sure you remember all your lessons from the Nevermore Academy? We've put together a short quiz to help you sharpen your knife memory.

Part 2 of Wednesday season 2 is expected at the start of September, with four more episodes planned to emerge on September 3rd 2025.

