With Wednesday season 2 out on Netflix today, how well do you remember season 1? Take our quiz
Wednesday's quiz is full of woe
Happy Wednesday season 2 day, everyone! Well, I guess happy is not the right word to use. I wish a morose and dreadful Wednesday season 2 day to you all, in the spirit of Netflix's latest reluctant heroine.
You can see when Wednesday season 2 episodes arrive on Netflix in different countries here – but to save you a click, the first half of the new season arrives today, so you can binge until you fully feel like burying someone in a marsh, just for fun.
• Watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix
It's been a minute since Wednesday season 1, though – are you sure you remember all your lessons from the Nevermore Academy? We've put together a short quiz to help you sharpen your
knife memory.
Part 2 of Wednesday season 2 is expected at the start of September, with four more episodes planned to emerge on September 3rd 2025.
You might also like
- I didn't finish Wednesday on Netflix, but Lady Gaga’s reported cameo in season 2 is the only thing I need to give the show another shot
- Wednesday season 3 is confirmed by Netflix and I’m thrilled this Tim Burton series isn’t dead in the ground
- Everything new on Netflix in August 2025: stream 49 movies and 31 TV shows, including Wednesday season 2 and more
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.