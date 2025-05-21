Wednesday season 2's sneak peek teases bucketloads of Addams Family lore for the beloved Netflix series
Meet the family...
- Wednesday season 2’s latest sneak peek teases more family-based lore
- This news comes after a big casting announcement, confirming additions including Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi
- The series arrives on Netflix in two parts in August and September
The first season of Wednesday was a huge success for Netflix, and as it returns for a second outing, the creators have teased that we should expect a lot more Addams Family lore.
Recently, I raved about the Netflix show's confirmed all-star cast, many of whom will be joining the family. Season one put a lot of focus on Wednesday Addams' time at Nevermore Academy, and while we will be returning there, we're also going to see more of Wednesday’s family and the dynamics between its various oddball members.
This is excellent news if, like me, you’ve been dying to see more from Morticia and Gomez especially, as their relationship is one of the most iconic on-screen partnerships out there.
Take a look at Netflix's latest teaser below for a fun, behind-the-scenes look at what's coming up in Wednesday season 2.
What do we know about Wednesday season 2?
Wednesday season 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up to one of the best Netflix shows, and the second installment will be split into two parts – an approach Netflix has taken with other shows recently, including Cobra Kai season 6, which was split into three parts.
The first four episodes will be released on August 6, followed by part two on September 3, when the remaining four will premier. That means there isn't too much of a wait between each edition, thankfully, but this won’t be a series you can binge-watch in a whole weekend unless you wait patiently until September.
Plenty of familiar faces will be returning for Wednesday season 2 including Tim Burton as creator, Jenna Ortega as the titular protagonist, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Big-name newcomers include Steve Buscemi as the new Nevermore Academy principal, and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday's grandmother. The cast really does look excellent this season, and we should be in for a wild ride.
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.