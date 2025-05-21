Wednesday season 2's sneak peek teases bucketloads of Addams Family lore for the beloved Netflix series

Wednesday season 2’s latest sneak peek teases more family-based lore

This news comes after a big casting announcement, confirming additions including Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi

The series arrives on Netflix in two parts in August and September

The first season of Wednesday was a huge success for Netflix, and as it returns for a second outing, the creators have teased that we should expect a lot more Addams Family lore.

Recently, I raved about the Netflix show's confirmed all-star cast, many of whom will be joining the family. Season one put a lot of focus on Wednesday Addams' time at Nevermore Academy, and while we will be returning there, we're also going to see more of Wednesday’s family and the dynamics between its various oddball members.

This is excellent news if, like me, you’ve been dying to see more from Morticia and Gomez especially, as their relationship is one of the most iconic on-screen partnerships out there.

Take a look at Netflix's latest teaser below for a fun, behind-the-scenes look at what's coming up in Wednesday season 2.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Sneak Peek: Addams Family | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up to one of the best Netflix shows, and the second installment will be split into two parts – an approach Netflix has taken with other shows recently, including Cobra Kai season 6, which was split into three parts.

The first four episodes will be released on August 6, followed by part two on September 3, when the remaining four will premier. That means there isn't too much of a wait between each edition, thankfully, but this won’t be a series you can binge-watch in a whole weekend unless you wait patiently until September.

Plenty of familiar faces will be returning for Wednesday season 2 including Tim Burton as creator, Jenna Ortega as the titular protagonist, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big-name newcomers include Steve Buscemi as the new Nevermore Academy principal, and Joanna Lumley as Wednesday's grandmother. The cast really does look excellent this season, and we should be in for a wild ride.