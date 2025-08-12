From September 4, The Resident will no longer be available to stream on Netflix. Its original licensing agreement with Disney was 18 months long, meaning the program is soon to reach its expiry date. You might have noticed this has happened with other titles across the platform, with Preacher and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live also making a swift exit this month.

But that context is no help for fans who love a bit of hospital drama, is it? If you’re not familiar, The Resident follows a group of young practising doctors who face the realities of medical care as they learn the ropes with the help of a seasoned senior resident. That sounds exactly like Grey’s Anatomy, but I guarantee that their focus and tones are completely different. Frankly, it’s a shame that Netflix is losing such a hugely successful medical drama from its roster, considering original series Pulse went down like a plate of cold sick.

However, bad news for Netflix’s licence agreement is good news for another streaming service that remains entirely unaffected. In fact, if Disney+’s upcoming platform merger is anything to go by, catching up with episodes of The Resident is about to be even easier than ever before.

The Resident won’t be on Netflix for much longer, but Hulu is coming to save the day

THE RESIDENT Season 1 Trailer (2018) Medical TV Show HD - YouTube Watch On

Thank the Lord for our streamable savior, Hulu. While you’ve also got the option to buy and/or rent episodes on Apple TV+ and Amazon’s Prime Video, Hulu will become the only platform where you can stream the show as part of your monthly subscription. Even better – if you haven’t invested in the service yet, there’s a 30-day Hulu free trial you can try out before paying from $9.99 per month. If you time it right (and have a pretty free schedule), you might be able to binge all six seasons if you want to cancel before you buy.

If you want to capitalize on this, though, I’d act sooner rather than later. As we learned from Disney’s FY25 earnings report, Hulu will be “fully integrated” into Disney+ in 2026, meaning the standalone Hulu app will be shut down. The two platforms are currently being sold together as a bundle, but we’re yet to see how the merger could affect subscription prices in the coming months. After The Resident leaves Netflix, the cheapest way to watch the show will indeed be through Hulu’s free trial.

But why should you stream The Resident at all? Given the fact we’re locking in for six seasons, each individual storyline plays out at a superbly suitable pace. Our cast has incredible chemistry, with Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nicolette’s (Emily VanCamp) central love story among the best in the archetype’s history. Episodic storylines are intricate yet digestible enough to follow, never resting on the laurels of romance of “my patient has absorbed his own twin” (or wild situations to the same effect).

We range from dark medical ethics to human hope and resilience at the heart of every tale, and never knowing how the balance is going to be interpreted is part of the thrill of watching, so if you’re going to switch to Hulu, you’ve got a very good reason to get started.

