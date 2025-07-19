Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff series: everything we know about the Hulu reboot so far

Hulu has ordered a pilot for a sequel spinoff series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran for seven seasons between 1997-2003.

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel spinoff series is officially in development. After years of toying with the possibility of rebooting one of the best TV series of all time, the series is finally on the way with a pilot ordered by Hulu – one of the best streaming services.

News of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot series first came in February when it was announced that the series would be returning after 20 years. At the time of the announcement, Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) was named the show’s director, and Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face) were announced as writers.

The next big question was whether the slayer herself Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the role of Buffy Summers, would be returning. And in short, yes, Gellar will be returning to Sunnydale, joining the team as an executive producer – but what about the show’s original production team?

The original ‘90s show was written and directed by Joss Whedon, who in 2021 was accused of creating a toxic work environment on the set of the show as well as its spinoff series Angel. Therefore, it’s confirmed that Whedon won’t be returning to work on the next chapter in the Buffyverse. With that said, original Buffy the Vampire Slayer producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton (yes, the Dolly Parton) will all be returning.

It’s still early days into the spinoff’s production, but we’ve had our ears to the ground when it comes to all the recent updates regarding the show. Here’s everything we know about the next chapter of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Full spoilers follow for Buffy the Vampire Slayer seasons 1-7.

The OG slayer herself will be returning to the new spinoff series, reprising the iconic role as well as serving as executive producer. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Though the pilot is currently in early stages of production and a new lead slayer has been cast, an exact release date has yet to be determined. According to IMDb, it’s billed to be released next year, but again, an official announcement is yet to be made – so we wouldn’t rule out 2027.

Predicted cast

As well as stepping into the shoes of executive producer, Sarah Michelle Gellar will also be reprising her role as Buffy Summers. However this time, Buffy won’t be at the centre of the reboot. Instead, Buffy will be a recurring character and a brand new slayer will be the focus – and she’s been found.

Back in May, it was revealed that young actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong would be taking on the lead role in the sequel series. Gellar told the news to Armstrong herself sharing the announcement via an Instagram reel where she said 'Welcome to the new Sunnydale' – a possible nod at the show's title maybe?

Prior to scoring the role as this generation’s next slayer, Armstrong kick-started her career in productions from some of the best streaming services including the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Netflix’s Anne with an E.

So far, Armstrong and Gellar are the only names attached to the spinoff’s confirmed cast. But while we still wait for more names to surface, Gellar has expressed her desire to bring back characters from Buffy’s past sharing with Vanity Fair Italia “My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well”.

If Gellar’s dream comes to fruition, there’s an endless slew of characters from Buffy’s past that could be resurrected, but the fandom will certainly have its favorites – Joyce Summers being one of the frontrunners, who died in season five.

Other names that could crop up range from Jenny Calendar, who suffered a heart-shattering death at the hands of Angel in season two, Tara who was shot in front of her lover Willow in season six, and even Anya who died during the final moments of the finale episode. But as exciting as this may sound, it hasn’t been confirmed.

Plot rumors

Could the new spinoff series see best friends Buffy and Willow reunite? (Image credit: Paramount+)

Similar to its release date, we’re not exactly sure what direction the show will take plot-wise, however the reboot has been described as ‘the next chapter in the Buffyverse’, says Deadline. Additionally, Sarah Michelle Gellar also revealed to Vanity Fair that the reboot “Will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original”, adding “We will try to find a balance between new and old characters”.

Still, it doesn’t reveal a whole lot about which direction the reboot will go plot-wise. Saying that, TV Line shared details on a possible plot outline, which we’re taking with a pinch of salt for now.

According to the outlet the new slayer will lean more into the characteristics of Willow, Buffy’s timid yet intellectual sidekick with a knack for witchcraft rather than the combat, kick-ass Buffy-esque persona. TV Line also said that the new slayer could be named Nova, though it admits that this could very much be a placeholder name until more details are revealed.

Another speculation is around the new slayer’s group of friends, which TV Line says could replicate a similar one to the ‘Scooby gang’ from the original series consisting of Buffy, Xander, Willow, Buffy’s watcher Giles, and other recurring characters depending on the season. TV Line states that the new ‘Scoobies’ will be ‘Hugo, an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money, and Gracie, a young expert on vampires who’s an acolyte of Gellar’s Buffy’.

Alternatively, there’s another direction that the plot could take. Despite the golden rule of there being only one slayer at a time, the Hulu reboot could flip this on its head and explore the possibilities of there being multiple slayers – just as its season seven finale did. But this is simply a personal hypothesis.

Where to watch

(Image credit: Hulu)

Want to catch up on all things Buffy the Vampire Slayer before its spinoff series is released? There are plenty of platforms where you can stream all seven seasons including Hulu (US), and Disney+ and Paramount+ (UK and AU) – though only one season is available to stream on Disney+ in Australia.