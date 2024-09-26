How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online for free and from anywhere – 2024 episodes

Watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online

ABC television's longest running scripted primetime show is back for more drama, with season 21 at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital – and US viewers can tune into Grey's Anatomy live on ABC or via Sling TV. Read on for how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Just when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) thinks she's managed to hang up her stethoscope, her ongoing spat with Dr Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) blows up, with the famed practitioner threatening to sue Grey over her Alzheimer's research.

And Grey isn't the only one having her feathers ruffled by Fox. Things are set to get heated – not to mention physical! – with hospital stalwart Dr Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). Elsewhere, there is a welcome return for two familiar faces: Dr Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr Sydney Heron (Kali Rocha).

Below we have all the information on where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in the US

How to watch Grey's Anatomy online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when Grey's Anatomy season 21 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in Canada for FREE

Canadian viewers can watch weekly episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 on CTV from Thursday, September 26 at 10pm ET/PT. Episodes will also be available to stream on the network’s on-demand platform after airing and they’ll be available to watch completely free. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Grey's Anatomy no matter where you are.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in the UK?

Disney Plus is the home of Grey's Anatomy in the UK. However, series land later on the British Isles than they do across the pond and no premiere date for season 21 has yet been announced. Disney Plus prices start from only £4.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or £7.99 if you want rid of them. You can also make a saving by paying for a whole year in advance. Traveling to the UK from the US? Using a VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in Australia?

Just like in the UK, Disney Plus is the place to watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy Down Under. Season 21 episodes will start dropping on an unspecified date in 2024. The Disney Plus price in Australia starts at just $13.99 per month or a better-value $139.99 for a year. If you’re abroad in Australia and want to watch your home stream, simply download a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 just as you would back home.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 for free? In Canada, you can watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 episodes on CTV.ca for free after they are broadcast. Every episode of Grey's Anatomy streams for free on the ABC website for a week after its air date in the US. Viewers can also use Hulu's 30-day free trial or watch on Fubo with the OTT provider's 7-day free trial.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 trailer

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 OFFICIAL TRAILER - Premieres THURS SEPT 26 on ABC - Stream on Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Grey's Anatomy season 21 cast

Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr as Dr Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffith

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr Benson Kwan

Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin

Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams

Jason George as Dr Ben Warren

Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron

Jesse Williams as Dr Jackson Avery

Debbie Allen as Dr Catherine Fox

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode guide

Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy is expected to include 18 new episodes. The first four have been given names and broadcast dates as per the schedule below:

Episode 1 – If Walls Could Talk: Thursday, September 26

– If Walls Could Talk: Thursday, September 26 Episode 2 – Take Me to Church: Thursday, October 3

– Take Me to Church: Thursday, October 3 Episode 3 – I Can See Clearly Now: Thursday, October 10