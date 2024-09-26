How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online for free and from anywhere – 2024 episodes
Dr Fox continues to put the cat among the pigeons
Watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online
ABC television's longest running scripted primetime show is back for more drama, with season 21 at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital – and US viewers can tune into Grey's Anatomy live on ABC or via Sling TV. Read on for how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Release date: Thursday, September 26
|TV channel: ABC
|FREE stream: CTV (CA, after broadcast)
|Stream: ABC website / Sling TV / Hulu 30-day trial US
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Just when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) thinks she's managed to hang up her stethoscope, her ongoing spat with Dr Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) blows up, with the famed practitioner threatening to sue Grey over her Alzheimer's research.
And Grey isn't the only one having her feathers ruffled by Fox. Things are set to get heated – not to mention physical! – with hospital stalwart Dr Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). Elsewhere, there is a welcome return for two familiar faces: Dr Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and Dr Sydney Heron (Kali Rocha).
Below we have all the information on where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in the US
In the US, Grey's Anatomy season 21 is airing on ABC on TV at the later time than usual of 10pm ET/PT on Wednesdays from September 26.
No cable? Episodes will be added to ABC’s catch-up service and stream for FREE a week after they air – no log-in required!
You can also watch ABC via Sling TV (select markets) and catch episodes the next day on Hulu (30-day FREE trial).
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy from abroad.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy online from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad when Grey's Anatomy season 21 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.09 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in Canada for FREE
Canadian viewers can watch weekly episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 on CTV from Thursday, September 26 at 10pm ET/PT.
Episodes will also be available to stream on the network’s on-demand platform after airing and they’ll be available to watch completely free.
US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch Grey's Anatomy no matter where you are.
Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in the UK?
Disney Plus is the home of Grey's Anatomy in the UK. However, series land later on the British Isles than they do across the pond and no premiere date for season 21 has yet been announced.
Disney Plus prices start from only £4.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or £7.99 if you want rid of them. You can also make a saving by paying for a whole year in advance.
Traveling to the UK from the US? Using a VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 online in Australia?
Just like in the UK, Disney Plus is the place to watch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy Down Under. Season 21 episodes will start dropping on an unspecified date in 2024.
The Disney Plus price in Australia starts at just $13.99 per month or a better-value $139.99 for a year.
If you’re abroad in Australia and want to watch your home stream, simply download a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 just as you would back home.
Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 for free?
In Canada, you can watch Grey's Anatomy season 21 episodes on CTV.ca for free after they are broadcast.
Every episode of Grey's Anatomy streams for free on the ABC website for a week after its air date in the US. Viewers can also use Hulu's 30-day free trial or watch on Fubo with the OTT provider's 7-day free trial.
Grey's Anatomy season 21 trailer
Grey's Anatomy season 21 cast
- Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr as Dr Richard Webber
- Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt
- Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd
- Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson
- Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman
- Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus Lincoln
- Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu
- Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffith
- Harry Shum Jr. as Dr Benson Kwan
- Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin
- Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams
- Jason George as Dr Ben Warren
- Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron
- Jesse Williams as Dr Jackson Avery
- Debbie Allen as Dr Catherine Fox
- Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt
- Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda
- Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey
Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode guide
Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy is expected to include 18 new episodes. The first four have been given names and broadcast dates as per the schedule below:
- Episode 1 – If Walls Could Talk: Thursday, September 26
- Episode 2 – Take Me to Church: Thursday, October 3
- Episode 3 – I Can See Clearly Now: Thursday, October 10
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
