3 new Netflix shows with over 88% on Rotten Tomatoes that I can't wait to watch this month

It's January 2025, and a new month means a fresh batch of best Netflix shows to watch. The best streaming service is packed full of new Netflix movies, like these five with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that I can't wait to watch in January.

However, if you're looking to kick off the new year with a TV series then I've picked out three shows from everything new on Netflix in January 2025 that I'm excited to see this month – and maybe you will be too…

While there's loads of new content to dive into this month, this does mean that we'll see some other Netflix titles leaving the platform, so make sure to check that your favorites shows aren't about to disappear by consulting our everything leaving Netflix in January 2025 article.

The Snow Girl season 2

RT score: 100% (season 1)

100% (season 1) Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creators: Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig

Jesús Mesas and Javier Andrés Roig Release date: January 31

January 31 Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game (El juego del alma) is the second adaptation of Javier Castillo’s series of novels. Following the events of the first season, the Spanish thriller sees journalist Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) return for a new investigation as she looks into a prestigious school that seems to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young girls. She joins forces with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), her new colleague at the newspaper Sur, who's trying to escape his past and restore his tarnished reputation.

After The Missing became one of my new favorite thrillers, The Snow Girl may now be a close contender with its clever twists and gripping storytelling. So if, like me, you're looking for a nail-biting watch, then The Snow Girl is one of six under-the-radar Netflix thrillers with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that you have to try.

Younger seasons 1-7

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~24 minute episodes

~24 minute episodes Creator: Darren Star

Darren Star Release date: January 7

January 7 Where to watch: Netflix (US); Prime Video (UK); Stan (AU)

From the creator of Sex and the City and Netflix megahit Emily in Paris comes the comedy-drama series Younger. Based on the novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, Younger follows 40-year-old Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), who pretends to be 26 in order to reboot her career and love life after being mistaken for younger than she is – she just has to make sure nobody discovers her secret as her past and her new life threaten to collide.

Younger reminds me a lot of The Bold Type, another female-forward dramedy I'm a fan of that also follows the lives and loves of women in the New York publishing industry. Younger was a big hit when it first aired on US network channel TV Land – it's perfect feel-good TV, and I can't wait to binge-watch all seven seasons.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~51 minute episodes

~51 minute episodes Creators: Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln

Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln Release date: January 13

January 13 Where to watch: Netflix (US); Sky (UK); Stan (AU)

I love the zombie genre, but I must admit I've never seen The Walking Dead. It's arguably one of the biggest TV shows of all time, so it seems almost criminal that I haven't chowed down on the iconic post-apocalyptic drama. But now is the time to change that with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Set after the end of the original The Walking Dead series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the sixth spin-off of The Walking Dead franchise, and tells the love story of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) as they attempt to reunite with each other in a changed world. This looks like a great alternative for me to watch while I mourn Netflix canceling Black Summer, the most realistic zombie show I’ve ever seen.