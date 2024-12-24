The new year is finally upon us, and though everything new on Netflix in January 2025 is full of thought-provoking dramas and comedies to keep your spirits up, it comes as no surprise that Netflix will be removing more movies and shows in January 2025 – even if it's one of the best streaming services.

Netflix doesn't tend to chop as many titles as it adds, which is the positive side to seeing the best Netflix movies leave the platform, but it's still not a great feeling. Out of all the titles leaving Netflix in January 2025, there are only 27 movies and shows departing – a mere handful. Additionally, most of these titles are set to leave on January 31, giving you the whole month to get through the next round of dramas, comedies, and series departing.

Everything leaving Netflix in January 2025

Leaving on January 1

Jigsaw (movie)



Leaving on January 3

A.X.L. (movie)



Leaving on January 7

65 (movie)



Leaving on January 9

Focus (movie)

The Wedding Year (movie)



Leaving on January 11

Last Tango in Halifax seasons 1-4 (TV show)



Leaving on January 14

The Magicians seasons 1-5 (TV show)

Monk seasons 1-8 (TV show)



Leaving on January 15

Cats (movie)

New Amsterdam seasons 1-5 (TV show)

Selma (movie)



Leaving on January 20

The Gift (movie)



Leaving on January 25

The Babadook (movie)

The Rental (movie)



Leaving on January 26

FullMetal Alchemist (TV show)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (movie)



Leaving on January 31

21 Jump Street (movie)

22 Jump Street (movie)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (movie)

The Next Karate Kid (movie)

Not Another Teen Movie (movie)

Project X (movie)

White Chicks (movie)

White House Down (movie)

Whitney (movie)

We're the Millers (movie)

Zero Dark Thirty (movie)