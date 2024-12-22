Well, it's here: the year 2025, and a new year calls for more movies and shows arriving across the best streaming services, starting with Netflix. This past year has been an eventful one for Netflix with the releases of Rebel Ridge, miniseries Griselda, and of course One Day joining the library of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies – and it's only going to get better.

January 1 is packed with a blend of movies including fun family favorites and romance stories, but it's compelling dramas like Lion (2016), Interstellar (2014), and Dallas Buyers Club (2013) that top the list of new Netflix titles. In addition to the usual list of new arrivals, Netflix is also ushering in new original shows, starting with Selling the City on January 3 and as a major fan of Selling Sunset, I'll be sat.

Everything new on Netflix in January 2025

Arriving on January 1

13 Going on 30 (movie)

3 Ninjas: Kick Back (movie)

Apollo 13 (movie)

Blended (movie)

Bruce Almighty (movie)

Colombiana (movie)

Dallas Buyers Club (movie)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (movie)

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (movie)

Erin Brockovich (movie)

Hotel Transylvania (movie)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (movie)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (movie)

Inception (movie)

Interstellar (movie)

Little Fockers (movie)

Love Actually (movie)

The Love Scam (Netflix original movie)

Meet the Fockers (movie)

Meet the Parents (movie)

Melancholia (movie)

Missing You (Netflix original series)

The Net (movie)

Notting Hill (movie)

Number 24 (Netflix original movie)

Out of Africa (movie)

Rush Hour (movie)

Rush Hour 2 (movie)

Rush Hour 3 (movie)

Schindler's List (movie)

Scooby-Doo (movie)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (movie)

Spider-Man (movie)

Spider-Man 2 (movie)

Spider-Man 3 (movie)



Arriving on January 2

Cunk on Life (TV show)

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 3

Bandidos season 2 (Netflix original series)

Love Is Blind: Germany (Netflix original series)

Shafted (Netflix original series)

Selling The City (Netflix original series)

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (Netflix original movie)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on January 4

When the Stars Gossip (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 6

My Happy Marriage season 2 (Netflix original series)

WWE Raw: 2025 (Netflix live event)



Arriving on January 7

The Breakthrough (Netflix original series)

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (Netflix comedy special)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024 (TV show)

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (Netflix original documentary)

Younger seasons 1-7 (TV show)



Arriving on January 8

Dubai Bling season 3 (Netflix original series)

Hound's Hill (Netflix original series)

I AM A KILLER season 6 (Netflix original documentary)

Subteran (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 9

American Primeval (Netflix original series)

Asura (Netflix original series)

I am Ilary (Netflix original series)

Lion (movie)

The Upshaws part 6 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 10

Ad Vitam (Netflix original movie)

Alpha Males season 3 (Netflix original series)

Love Is Blind: Germany (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 11

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 13

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on January 14

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart (Netflix comedy special)

Single’s Inferno season 4 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 15

Hereditary (movie)

Krapopolis season 1 (TV show)

Public Disorder (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 16

XO, Kitty season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 17

Back in Action (Netflix original movie)

Love Is Blind: Germany (Netflix original series)

Young, Famous & African season 3 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 18

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 21

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025 (TV show)



Arriving on January 22

W.A.G.s to Riches (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 23

NCIS seasons 1-5 (TV show)

The Night Agent season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 24

The Sand Castle (Netflix original movie)



Arriving on January 25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 26

You Hurt My Feelings (movie)



Arriving on January 28

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025 (TV show)

Liza Treyger: Night Owl (Netflix comedy special)



Arriving on January 29

Six Nations: Full Contact season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 30

Mo season 2 (Netflix original series)

The Recruit season 2 (Netflix original series)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 (Netflix original series)



Arriving on January 31

Lucca's World (Netflix original movie)

The Snow Girl season 2 (Netflix original series)