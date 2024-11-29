5 of my favorite British TV shows to stream on Netflix with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is home to all sorts of great content, many of which we've gushed about in our best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies roundups. But one of the best streaming services is home to a myriad of amazing shows from across the pond, whether it's comedy classics or hard-hitting drama, there is plenty to suit all tastes. There are also long-running or limited series, depending on whether you want to lock in or binge something in one go.

Deadline recently reported that sales of British shows to the US hit a record high last year, so expect to see even more great shows arriving soon. Having lived in the UK my whole life, I've watched a lot of British TV and have picked out my five top picks you shouldn't miss on Netflix.

Last Tango in Halifax

RT score: 95%

Seasons: 5

Main cast: Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker

Creator: Sally Wainwright

I adore Sally Wainwright's work whether it's Gentleman Jack or Happy Valley, and Last Tango in Halifax is a real must-watch. Set in Yorkshire, the series has been praised for its depiction of the older generation and stars some of the best talent Britain has to offer. You've likely seen that line-up of cast in other shows too and rightly so, because they're all brilliant.

The series follows Celia Dawson and Alan Buttershaw, who are both widowed and in their 70s. They were attracted to each other in the 1950s, but never expressed their feelings and reconnected after being convinced to sign up for Facebook. It's a really beautifully done romance that feels real, there's a lot of complicated emotions here, something Wainwright always does exceptionally well.

The Great British Baking Show

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 12 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 86%

Seasons: 15

Main cast: Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Alison Hammond

Creator: Anna Beattie

Known as The Great British Bake Off here in the UK, this is the mother of all baking shows. Each season, amateur bakers are put through their paces and tasked with showcasing their skills whether it's bread, chocolate, pastries, or cakes, there are plenty of technical challenges to enjoy as they work to impress the judges and hope they'll be crowned the best baker of them all.

It's a lighthearted, easy watch but be warned: it will make you hungry. Perhaps you should bake something of your own or run to your local grocery store before settling down with this one otherwise you'll end up getting jealous. I'm definitely not speaking from experience here.

Derry Girls

TRAILER | Derry Girls | Starts Thursday 4th January - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 99%

Seasons: 3

Main cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn

Creator: Lisa McGee

I'm gutted there's no more Derry Girls and actually a bit jealous if you've never seen the show before. You'll get to witness the finest in British comedy as you follow a group of schoolgirls in Derry during the Troubles, a very turbulent time for the people of Northern Ireland. This show was a huge success and with its almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating, it helped launch Nicola Coughlan's career, as she now stars as Penelope Featherington in period drama hit Bridgerton.

With a brilliant soundtrack, some great characters (Sister Michael is a firm favorite for a reason), and plenty of heart too, Derry Girls has everything you need from a comedy series. Expect laughs, shocks, and some crazy cameos!

The End of the F***ing World

TRAILER | The End of the ******* World | Watch Every Episode Now on All 4 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 84%

Seasons: 2

Main cast: Alex Lawther, Jessica Barden, Naomi Ackie

Creator: Jonathan Entwistle

Alex Lawther caught my attention after that episode of Black Mirror (if you know, you know) so I was very excited to see him starring in this offbeat gem of a show. He's also very good in the Ghost Stories stage to screen adaptation, if you're interested. This is one of those programs that's so good you have to censor the title, so you can expect some stuff here that's far from PG-13. Just a fair warning!

The End of the F***ing World is perfect if you're after a dark comedy series, as it's as shocking as it is funny in places. The show follows James, a 17-year-old who believes he's a psychopath, and Alyssa his angry classmate who sees in James a chance to escape from her tumultuous home life, resulting in the two of them running off together. Right after James has daydreamed about ways to kill her, that is. Yeah, this show is wild.

The Crown

The Crown | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 81%

Seasons: 6

Main cast: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Tobias Menzies, Matt Smith, Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby

Creator: Peter Morgan

What's British TV without some royal drama, right? If you're interested in political history, especially when it comes to the monarchy, The Crown documents this beautifully. While it was impossible to list every single cast member, given the fact it changes as characters age up, just know this is a very star-studded affair.

Queen Elizabeth II is played by three supremely talented women as they explore different stages of her life. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton are all great in their own way, following the late Queen and her family throughout turbulent historical periods, changing Prime Ministers (Gillian Anderson is scarily good at being Margaret Thatcher), and global achievements such as the 1969 moon landing. And if you want to see family drama and scandals, it has plenty of that too!