Your Netflix Wrapped 2024 recap is here – but don't tell Netflix

New Netflix Wrapped tool is like Spotify Wrapped for your streaming

The unofficial tool is safe to use – and shows your favorite shows and movies

You can also use it to discover your biggest binge-watching day

If you're waiting for Netflix to do its own Spotify Wrapped-style review of your TV year, we've got good news for you: Netflix Wrapped is here, but it's not made by Netflix.

Instead, the clever new tool has been created from Netflix data by video editing company Kapwing. Upload your viewing data (using the guide below) and it can reveal insightful stats like your 'most bingeful day' and total watch time.

Kapwing is a legitimate firm, and it's been doing its Netflix Wrapped thing for a couple of years now – and once again it's here to analyze your streaming year.

The Netflix Wrapped tool apparently doesn't store or collect your prized viewing data, with Kapwing stating "your data is not uploaded to our servers nor stored for any reason".

It's more a nifty promotional tool for the company's online video editing tool. Here's how to get your Netflix equivalent of Spotify Wrapped...

How to get Netflix Wrapped

Image 1 of 3 The first step is to go to your Netflix viewing history (Image credit: Kapwing) Then download your viewing history... (Image credit: Kapwing) Finally, upload the file to Kapwing's unofficial Netflix Wrapped page (Image credit: Kapwing)

There are a couple of steps here. First, you need to get hold of your Netflix viewing data. To do that, you'll need your Netflix login – don't worry, you're not sharing it outside Netflix – and to head to the Netflix viewing activity page. You can then download your Netflix viewing data to your computer in the spreadsheet-friendly .csv format.

Got that? Now you need to pop across to the Unofficial Netflix Wrapped 2024 portal, which is on Kapwing's website. Upload your viewing data and Kapwing's computers will crunch the numbers – and that's when the fun begins.

The Wrapped analysis will tell you the headline stuff – how many minutes you've streamed, how many days that's equivalent to and so on – but it'll also dive deeper to tell you what shows you've watched and what movies you've streamed.

It'll point out big binges, such as the day you pretended to be sick and streamed an entire season of your favorite show, and it'll tell you what genre appears to be your go-to.

It's lots of fun: you can find out who your most-watched movie actor is, and which movie you watched has the highest audience rating. And it'll also tell you what the lowest-rated movie is, and that movie is Madame Web.