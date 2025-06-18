Get ready for some ads with your Netflix

I suspect we've all had those evenings where you spend so much time browsing Netflix, looking for the perfect new movie or show, that you realize you could have watched something start to finish if you'd only actually chosen an option.

Sometimes the algorithm just isn't vibing, and yet Netflix has way, way more options than it surfaces in your basic scrolling. Netflix's movies and shows are all tagged with an elaborate series of genres, some of which get really specific, such as 'Vampire Horror Movies', 'Baseball Movies', or 'Romantic Independent Movies'. The problem is that you can't browse these genres to match your mood.

Or can you…? Yes, you sort of can. I don't know why I tried to keep you in suspense there. I've maybe been watching too many entries in the 'Halloween Independent Thrillers' genre.

You need to use Netflix's secret codes, which let you see everything tagged with one of these genres. Each genre has a short number associated with it, and by browsing to the correct part of the Netflix website, you can take a look through them.

We've got a whole separate guide on how to use Netflix's secret codes, but I'll run through it here – and then I'll give you the full list of secret code options that we know.

How to make use of Netflix's secret codes

(Image credit: Future)

Annoyingly, you should plan to look through these codes from your web browser. Some codes have been found to work from the search bar in the Netflix app, so you can try that, but a lot don't. All are guaranteed to work on the web.

To start, go to Netflix on your web browser and log in. Then, you need to copy and paste the following in the URL bar, but don't hit Enter just yet:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

Next, you need to add the code for the genre you want to browse to the end of that URL. For example, 'Martial Arts Movies' has the code '8985'. So if you want to browse that genre, the full URL needs to read:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8985

Or another example is 'Education for Kids', which has the code '10659'. So the full URL would be:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/10659

Once you've loaded those web pages, you can browse everything currently available in those genres, and add them to your watchlist – and then, when you go into the app on your phone or on your smart TV, everything you liked will be waiting there for you.

The list of Netflix secret codes

Okay, now you've got the skills, here are the numbers you need to unlock all of these genres!

Action & Adventure: 1365

• Action Comedies: 43040

• Action Thrillers: 43048

• Action with a Side of Romance: 81647318

• Adventures: 7442

• Asian Action Movies: 77232

• Classic Action & Adventure: 46576

• Comic Book & Superhero Movies: 10118

• Crime Action & Adventure: 9584

• Foreign Action & Adventure: 11828

• Martial Arts Movies: 8985

• Military Action & Adventure: 2125

• Spy Action & Adventure: 10702

• Westerns: 7700

Animation: 4698

• Adult Animation: 11881

Anime: 7424

• Anime Action: 2653

• Anime Comedies: 9302

• Anime Dramas: 452

• Anime Fantasy: 11146

• Anime Features: 3063

• Anime Horror: 10695

• Anime Sci-Fi: 2729

• Anime Series: 6721

Children & Family Movies: 783

• Animal Tales: 5507

• Disney: 67673

• Education for Kids: 10659

• Family Features: 51056

• Kids Music: 52843

• Kids TV: 27346

• Movies Based on Kids’ Books: 10056

• Movies for Ages 0-2: 6796

• Movies for Ages 2-4: 6218

• Movies for Ages 5-7: 5455

• Movies for Ages 8-10: 561

• Movies for Ages 11-12: 6962

• TV Cartoons: 11177

Classics: 31574

• Classic Comedies: 31694

• Classic Dramas: 29809

• Classic Foreign Movies: 32473

• Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

• Classic Thrillers: 46588

• Classic War Movies: 48744

• Classic Westerns: 47465

• Epics: 52858

• Film Noir: 7687

• Silent Movies: 53310

Comedy: 6548

• Dark Comedies: 869

• Foreign Comedies: 4426.

• Late Night Comedies: 1402

• Mockumentaries: 26

• Political Comedies: 2700

• Romantic Comedies: 5475

• Satires: 4922

• Screwball Comedies: 9702

• Slapstick Comedies: 10256

• Sports Comedies: 5286

• Stand-Up Comedy: 11559

• Teen Comedies: 3519

Documentaries: 6839

• Biographical Documentaries: 3652

• Crime Documentaries: 9875

• Foreign Documentaries: 5161

• Historical Documentaries: 5349

• Military Documentaries: 4006

• Music & Concert Documentaries: 90361

• Political Documentaries: 7018

• Religious Documentaries: 10005

• Science & Nature Documentaries: 2595

• Social & Cultural Documentaries: 3675

• Sports Documentaries: 180

• Travel & Adventure Documentaries: 1159

Drama: 5763

• Biographical Dramas: 3179

• Classic Dramas: 29809

• Courtroom Dramas: 52858

• Crime Dramas: 6889

• Dramas Based on Books: 4961

• Dramas Based on Real Life: 3653

• Foreign Dramas: 2150

• Gay & Lesbian Dramas: 500

• Independent Dramas: 384

• Military Dramas: 11

• Period Pieces: 12123

• Political Dramas: 6616

• Romantic Dramas: 1255

• Showbiz Dramas: 5012

• Social Issue Dramas: 3947

• Sports Dramas: 7243

• Tearjerkers: 6384

• Teen Dramas: 9299

Horror: 8711

• B-Horror Movies: 8195

• Creature Features: 6895

• Cult Horror Movies: 10944

• Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

• Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

• Goofy Horror Movies: 4021

• Horror Comedy: 89585

• High-Brow Horror: 3261672

• Monster Movies: 947

• Satanic Stories: 6998

• Slasher & Serial Killer Movies: 8646

• Small Town Scares: 81496215

• Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

• Survival Horror: 2939659

• Teen Screams: 52147

• Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

• Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

• Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

Music: 1701

• Classic Musicals: 32392

• Country & Western/Folk: 1105

• Disney Musicals: 59433

• Jazz & Easy Listening: 10271

• Kids Music: 52843

• Latin Music: 10741

• Musicals: 13335

• Rock & Pop Concerts: 3278

• Showbiz Musicals: 13573

• Stage Musicals: 55774

• Urban & Dance Concerts: 9472

• World Music Concerts: 2856

Romance: 8883

• Classic Romantic Movies: 31273

• Quirky Romance: 36103

• Romantic Comedies: 5475

• Romantic Dramas: 1255

• Romantic Favorites: 502675

• Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153

• Romantic Independent Movies: 9916

• Steamy Romantic Movies: 35800

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1492

• Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1568

• Alien Sci-Fi: 3327

• Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 47147

• Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

• Fantasy Movies: 9744

• Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485

• Sci-Fi Adventure: 6926

• Sci-Fi Dramas: 3916

• Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

• Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

Sports: 4370

• Baseball Movies: 12339

• Basketball Movies: 12762

• BMX & Extreme Riding: 4582

• Boxing Movies: 12443

• Car & Motorsport Movies: 49944

• Football Movies: 12803

• Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling: 6695

• Soccer Movies: 12549

• Sports Comedies: 5286

• Sports Documentaries: 180

• Sports Dramas: 7243

• Sports & Fitness: 9327

Thrillers: 8933

• Action Thrillers: 43048

• Classic Thrillers: 46588

• Crime Thrillers: 10499

• Foreign Thrillers: 10306

• Gangster Movies: 31851

• Independent Thrillers: 3269

• Mysteries: 9994

• Political Thrillers: 10504

• Psychological Thrillers: 5505

• Sci-Fi Thrillers: 11014

• Spy Thrillers: 9147

• Steamy Thrillers: 972

• Supernatural Thrillers: 11140

TV Shows: 83

• British TV Shows: 52117

• Gentle British Reality TV: 81240711

• Classic TV Shows: 46553

• Crime TV Shows: 26146

• Cult TV Shows: 74652

• Food & Travel TV: 72436

• Kids TV: 27346

• Korean TV Shows: 67879

• Military TV Shows: 25804

• Miniseries: 4814

• Reality TV: 9833

• Science & Nature TV: 52780

• Teen TV Shows: 60951

• TV Action & Adventure: 10673

• TV Comedies: 10375

• TV Documentaries: 10105

• TV Dramas: 11714

• TV Horror: 83059

• TV Mysteries: 4366

• TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 1372

Foreign: 7462

• African Movies: 3761

• Arabic Movies: 107456

• Argentinian Movies: 100310

• Art House Movies: 29764

• Australian Movies: 5230

• Belgian Movies: 262

• Bollywood Movies: 5480

• Brazilian Movies: 100373

• British Movies: 10757

• Canadian Movies: 107519

• Chinese Movies: 3960

• Classic Foreign Movies:32473

• Dutch Movies: 10606

• Eastern European Movies:5254

• Foreign Action & Adventure:11828

• Foreign Comedies:4426

• Foreign Documentaries: 5161

• Foreign Dramas:2150

• Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies:8243

• Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

• Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 6485

• Foreign Thrillers: 10306

• French Movies: 58807

• German Movies: 58886

• Greek Movies: 61115

• Indian Movies: 10463

• Irish Movies: 58750

• Italian Movies: 8221

• Japanese Movies: 10398

• Korean Movies: 5685

• Latin American Movies: 1613

• Middle Eastern Movies: 5875

• New Zealand Movies: 63782

• Romantic Foreign Movies: 7153

• Russian: 11567

• Scandinavian Movies: 9292

• Southeast Asian Movies: 9196

• Spanish Movies: 58741

Cult Movies: 7627

• B-Horror Movies: 8195

• Campy Movies: 1252

• Cult Comedies: 9434

• Cult Horror Movies: 10944

• Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy: 4734

LGBT+: 5977

• Foreign LGBT+ Movies: 8243

• LGBT+ Comedies: 7120

• LGBT+ Documentaries: 4720.

• LGBT+ Dramas: 500

• LGBT+ TV Shows: 65263

• Romantic LGBT+ Movies: 3329

Independent Movies: 7077

• Experimental Movies: 11079

• Independent Action & Adventure: 11804

• Independent Comedies: 4195

• Independent Dramas: 384

• Independent Thrillers: 3269

• Romantic Independent Movies: 9916

Christmas: 107985

• Christmas Children & Family Movies: 1474017

• Christmas Classics: 1394522

• Christmas Comedies: 1394524

• Christmas Documentaries: 1421050

• Christmas Movies Based on Books: 1394529

• Christmas Movies for ages 5 to 7: 1477201

• Christmas Movies for ages 8 to 10: 1477204

• Christmas Movies for ages 11 to 12: 1477206

• Christmas Movies for the Whole Family: 1394528

• Christmas Horror Movies: 1394523

• Christmas TV shows: 1394525

• Cozy Christmas: 81346420

• European Christmas Family Movies: 1527063

• More Naughty Than Nice: 81354837

• Romantic Christmas Comedies: 1394526

• Romantic Christmas Movies: 1394527

• Twisted Christmas: 2300975

Halloween: 81612176

• Halloween Favorites: 36103

• Halloween Children & Family Movies: 10056

• Halloween Cult Horror Movies: 10944

• Halloween Horror Comedy: 89585

• Halloween Independent Thrillers: 9916

• Halloween Monster Movies: 947

• Halloween Mysteries: 9994

• Halloween Sci-Fi Horror: 1694

• Halloween Teen Screams: 52147

• Supernatural Horror: 42023