As Netflix users rage against 'absolute trash' UI redesign, the streaming giant claims people actually like it

Netflix has defended the platform's first major user interface (UI) redesign in 12 years – and has even claimed the majority of people prefer it to the old landing page's layout.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Netflix has suggested fans actually prefer the streaming's new look compared to the old one. As THR's article reveals, Netflix says its internal data, plus the year-long beta test it conducted ahead of the new layout going live, vindicates the entertainment behemoth's decision to overhaul its service's UI.

Netflix's assertion comes over a month after it revealed the biggest upgrade to its homepage in over a decade. At the time, the streaming titan confirmed the update's global roll out would begin in earnest, but stated some users would see the redesign sooner than others.

Less than 24 hours after the UI refresh's grand unveiling, which took place on May 7, Netflix fans began reporting that their homepage had been updated – and a number of them weren't happy. Indeed, frustrated fans flocked to social media to say Netflix's "new design sucks" because it made it more difficult to find the type of content they like to stream.

In the weeks since the best streaming service's layout was overhauled, more customers have been switched over to the redesigned homepage. And, surprise surprise, more people have posted online to express their fury at what they deem to be unnecessary changes. From Netflix's own sub-Reddit to other social media platforms like X/Twitter, consumers have hit out at Netflix's layout renovation.

Now, though, Netflix has suggested those dissenters are just a very vocal minority. Indeed, while a company spokesperson admitted that the streaming giant knew it would face some form of backlash over the changes, the updated UI makes for a better experience. "With bigger boxes, we’re showing more information up front to help you make a better decision," they added. "Instead of seeing 20 or 30 titles at a time, now you’re seeing information at a glance."

Opinion: Netflix users are simply shouting into the void – again

This isn't the first time that Netflix fans have criticized decisions made by the video-on-demand (VoD) company. Whether it's the now-annual Netflix price rises, angry users threatening to close their accounts over the removal of certain subscription tiers, the regular cancelation of fan-favorite shows like The Recruit, or Netflix's incredibly divisive decision to crack down on account sharing between households, consumers have grown increasingly exasperated with the most popular streamer around.

But therein lies the problem. Despite the ire Netflix draws when it makes unpopular decisions, it's still the biggest and most-used VoD platform on the market. By the end of 2024, Netflix reported it had 301.6 million subscribers. Its closest rivals, believed to be Prime Video and Disney+, can only boast around 200 million users and 150.2 million customers, respectively. Despite fan frustration over updates like its layout refresh, then, Netflix continues to dominate the streaming landscape.

Netflix is no longer publicly disclosing how many users it has, so we won't know if consumers are voting with their money and canceling their Netflix subscription in the wake of any changes made to the service.

With so many new Netflix movies, plus new seasons of some of the best Netflix shows around, set to debut on the platform before the end of 2025, I can't see millions of active users hitting Netflix where it hurts – i.e. its profit margins. The only way to make its executives sit up and take notice is by closing our accounts in protest over updates like this UI overhaul. Until people vote with their wallets, Netflix will continue to do as it pleases, regardless of whether fans like it or not.

Have you closed your Netflix account over its redesign? Do you actually like the overhaul? Or don't you care either way? Let me know in the comments below.