Everything leaving Netflix in August 2025 – don't miss streaming these 31 movies and 10 TV shows

I love you Netflix, but there's nothing more heart-shattering than seeing the best movies being removed from your library. Although it happens every month, it's never a nice feeling to see your favorite titles run their course with one of the best streaming services – and August is no different.

While you wait for Netflix's new arrivals, now's the perfect time to start thinking about catching the movies and shows that have limited time left on Netflix, and there's a mixed bag of classic and modern titles to choose from.

Two of Hitchcock's best movies, The Birds (1963) and Psycho (1960), will be leaving on August 1, as will war epic Dunkirk (2017) and A24's coming-of-age drama Mid90s (2018). But it's not just movies that are getting the chop.

Netflix is also removing 10 TV shows (which is four more than last month) starting with the iconic drama series Ugly Betty, a popular title among TV buffs everywhere. However, it's not all bad news, as you can still binge it on Hulu or Disney+ if you're in the UK or Australia, so if you're still not subscribed to either, you may want to consider making the switch.

Everything leaving Netflix in August 2025

Leaving on August 1

Conan the Destroyer (movie)

The Birds (movie)

The Breakfast Club (movie)

Dawn of the Dead (movie)

Dunkirk (movie)

Everest (movie)

Field of Dreams (movie)

For Love of the Game (movie)

Hitchcock (movie)

Holey Moley seasons 1-4 (TV show)

The Lego Movie (movie)

Lucy (movie)

Matilda (movie)

Mid90s (movie)

Psycho (movie)

Smokey and the Bandit (movie)

Smokey and the Bandit II (movie)

Sniper (movie)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (movie)

Spanglish (movie)

The Town (movie)

The Wedding Planner (movie)

Ugly Betty seasons 1-4 (TV show)

Uncle Buck (movie)



Leaving on August 5

My Wife and Kids seasons 1-5 (TV show)



Leaving on August 15

Ballers seasons 1-5 (TV show)



Leaving on August 16

Baby Mama (movie)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (movie)



Leaving on August 17

Thanksgiving (movie)



Leaving on August 19

Gangs of London seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Into the Badlands seasons 1-3 (TV show)

Kevin Can F**k Himself seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Preacher seasons 1-4 (TV show)

Un-Real seasons 1-4 (TV show)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 (TV show)



Leaving on August 21

Kung Fu Panda 4 (movie)



Leaving on August 22

The Boss Baby (movie)



Leaving on August 25

Melancholia (movie)



Leaving on August 31

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (movie)

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (movie)