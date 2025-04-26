Leaving Netflix soon – catch these 5 movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes before they disappear on May 1

More Netflix movies are about to get the chop starting next month, and trust me, there are some good ones in this mix. Movies take up the majority of all the titles leaving Netflix in May 2025, so I've taken the time to highlight these five with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite being one of the best streaming services Netflix isn't afraid to remove some of its best titles even it means disappointing its millions of subscribers. Starting off the list, we have an animated feature from the Marvel studio that even had me, a non-Marvel watcher, on the edge of my seat. Followed by one of my highest-rated movies on Letterboxd, a '90s action-adventure flick, and two drama movies – Netflix's list of departing titles really is a mixed bag this month.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: PG

Length: 140 minutes

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos & Kemp Powers

Leaving on: May 1

I went off the MCU years ago (I just couldn't keep up – too many movies), but the animation in the Spider-Verse series is delicious, straight from the pages of a comic book. Not to mention that its score is meticulously engineered.

The second movie in the Spider-Verse series puts the focus back on Myles Morales (Shameik Moore) who sets out on another journey across the multi-verse, this time with the company of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). On their journey the two encounter a team of Spider-People from different dimensions led by Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), but trouble soon arises when the heroes clash over how to handle new villain Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

Whiplash (2014)

WHIPLASH | 10th Anniversary Rerelease Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 106 minutes

Director: Damien Chazelle

Leaving on: May 1

I love this movie. Like, I'm seriously obsessed with everything this movie has to offer from its underlying commentary of obsessive ambition to J.K Simmons' convincing acting which to this day is still one of the most unsettling performances I've seen on screen.

Miles Teller plays young jazz drummer Andrew who is a student at the elite Shäfer Conservatory in New York City and is determined to make it to the top of the ranks. He gets one step closer to his goal when he meets Terence Fletcher (Simmons), a conductor known for his frightening and psychologically tormenting teaching methods. When Andrew is transferred to Fletcher's top jazz band, his sanity is tested and obsession is birthed from ambition while under Fletcher's ruthless mentorship.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Apollo 13 Official Trailer #1 - Tom Hanks Movie (1995) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 96%

Age rating: PG

Length: 140 minutes

Director: Ron Howard

Leaving on: May 1

What happens when a space mission goes horribly wrong? You absolutely make a movie about it. Ron Howard's docudrama about the failed 1970 Apollo 13 mission is loaded with an ensemble cast of Tom Hanks, Ed Harris, and Kevin Bacon, and has been credited for its technical aspects being awarded for its sound and film editing.

Astronauts Jim Lovell (Hanks), Fred Haise (Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Bacon) embark on what would have been the third moon landing. At first, things are going smoothly and their mission is progressing according to plan, but when an oxygen tank malfunctions mid-orbit their mission is cancelled. This leads to rising tensions between the astronauts, while more technical issues surface hindering their chance of returning back to Earth.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 117 minutes

Director: Jean-Marc Vallée

Leaving on: May 1

The Dallas Buyers Club hit a major soft spot in me when I first watched it, and my experience ended in a flood of ugly tears. That was a while back, so now that Vallée's biographical drama is leaving Netflix very soon I'll definitely be making the most of whatever time it has left on streaming.

Inspired by the true story of Ron Woodroof (McConaughey), the movie follows him during the mid-'80s when he's diagnosed with HIV and given 30 days to live. Living the rest of his days in a depressing rut isn't an option for him, and his drive for medical access gets stronger leading him to smuggle unapproved drugs into the US, banding together with fellow AIDS patient Rayon (Jared Leto) to sell these drugs to others suffering with the illness.

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon | Official Trailer | Roadside Attractions - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 96 minutes

Directors: Tyler Nilsen & Michael Schwartz

Leaving on: May 1

Nilsen and Schwartz's comedy drama is a modern re-telling of the story of Huckleberry Finn. After having a very small US theatrical release in 2019, The Peanut Butter Falcon went on to be a sleeper hit and has been very well-received by critics and movie audiences alike.

Young man Zak (Zack Gottsagen) lives with Down Syndrome and resides at an assisted care facility. When he decides to escape his living facility wit the help of a roommate, he chases his dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. At the same time, outlaw Tyler (Shia LaBeouf) is fired from his job and the two meet while on the run. Their unlikely bond grows stronger and stronger, and eventually Tyler assumes the role of ally and coach to Zak, but an old social worker of Zak has other plans and begins to track him down.