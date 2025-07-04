Heading to see Jurassic World Rebirth this weekend? Here’s where you can stream all the Jurassic Park movies
Refresh your memory before heading to see Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth is currently playing in theaters, but if you want to revisit the rest of the franchise, then we've found where you can watch all of them across the best streaming services.
If you're curious about my thoughts on the new one, you can read my Jurassic World Rebirth review and check out our Jurassic Park franchise's rankings to see which ones we consider the best.
Where to watch the Jurassic Park movies
Want to stream the Jurassic Park movies? Here are all the movies that are currently available on the best streaming services.
Jurassic World Rebirth is currently only playing in theaters, and cinemagoers are in for a treat, because you'll get to see the trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey when you go.
Jurassic Park (1993)
Peacock (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Peacock (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Peacock (US); Binge (AU)
Jurassic World (2015)
Rent or buy (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Peacock, Fubo (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
Peacock, Fubo (US); Paramount Plus (AU)
Is there an order to watch the Jurassic Park movies in?
The Jurassic movies are very straightforward in terms of their chronology, as the story follows on from each movie by release date, but here's how the two separate eras were divided.
We had the first three Jurassic Parks, followed by a 14 year gap, before Jurassic World was born.
Original Jurassic Park era:
Jurassic Park (1993)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
New Jurassic World era:
Jurassic World (2015)
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
