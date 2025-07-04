Heading to see Jurassic World Rebirth this weekend? Here’s where you can stream all the Jurassic Park movies

Jurassic World Rebirth is currently playing in theaters, but if you want to revisit the rest of the franchise, then we've found where you can watch all of them across the best streaming services.

If you're curious about my thoughts on the new one, you can read my Jurassic World Rebirth review and check out our Jurassic Park franchise's rankings to see which ones we consider the best.

Where to watch the Jurassic Park movies

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Want to stream the Jurassic Park movies? Here are all the movies that are currently available on the best streaming services.



Jurassic World Rebirth is currently only playing in theaters, and cinemagoers are in for a treat, because you'll get to see the trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey when you go.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Peacock (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)



The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Peacock (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Peacock (US); Binge (AU)

Jurassic World (2015)

Rent or buy (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Peacock, Fubo (US); Binge, Paramount Plus (AU)



Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Peacock, Fubo (US); Paramount Plus (AU)

Is there an order to watch the Jurassic Park movies in?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Jurassic movies are very straightforward in terms of their chronology, as the story follows on from each movie by release date, but here's how the two separate eras were divided.

We had the first three Jurassic Parks, followed by a 14 year gap, before Jurassic World was born.



Original Jurassic Park era:

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

New Jurassic World era:

Jurassic World (2015)

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)