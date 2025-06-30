5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus and more this week (June 30)

The Social Network is one of the best free movies to stream this week.

From 28 Years Later to F1, there are plenty of new movies to watch in theaters right now, but if you’re keen to enjoy some (free) entertainment from the comfort of your own home, why not check out what the best free streaming services have to offer?

Below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, and more this week – from big-budget sci-fi adventures to Oscar-winning dramas.

Jurassic World (Tubi)

Jurassic World - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Release date: June 2015

RT score: 72%

Length: 124 minutes

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Main cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins

Jurassic World Rebirth is heading to theaters on July 2, but if you’ve somehow managed to miss (or avoid) the first three Jurassic World movies, the original Jurassic World is streaming for free on Tubi this July.



Set 22 years after Steven Spielberg’s seminal franchise-starter Jurassic Park, this big-budget reboot centers on a successful dinosaur theme park plunged into chaos when a genetically engineered monster, the Indominus Rex, escapes its enclosure and embarks on a human chomping spree.



Sure, it’s not a patch on the original, but Jurassic World is a fun time nonetheless and arguably the best movie in the post-Spielberg era for the franchise.

Apocalypto (Plex)

Official Trailer: Apocalypto (2006) - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 8, 2006

RT score: 65%

Length: 139 minutes

Director: Mel Gibson

Main cast: Rudy Youngblood, Dalia Hernández, Jonathan Brewer, Morris Birdyellowhead

Mel Gibson’s ultra-violent historical epic Apocalypto has been doing the rounds on the best free streaming services of late, and it’s currently streaming for free on Plex.

The film centers on a young Mesoamerican hunter who, after being captured by a savage tribe, is transported to a faraway Maya city for human sacrifice.



Director Quentin Tarantino described Apocalypto as “a masterpiece” upon its release in 2006, and it remains one of the bloodiest, most visceral depictions of the Maya civilization in Hollywood history.

Stand By Me (Pluto TV)

Stand by Me (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclilps Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Release date: August 1986

RT score: 92%

Length: 89 minutes

Director: Rob Reiner

Main cast: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell

Stand by Me sits at number three in our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations for good reason.



Now streaming on Pluto TV (for the rest of June, at least), Rob Reiner’s beloved ‘80s drama follows four friends – Gordie, Chris, Teddy, and Vern – as they embark on a hike to find the dead body of a local teenager hit by a train.



That synopsis makes Stand by Me sound gruesome, but the film is actually a funny, tender, and incredibly realistic portrait of adolescent adventure.

Vice (Plex)

VICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 2018

RT score: 67%

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Adam McKay

Main cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell

The Big Short remains Adam McKay’s best movie to date (with Step Brothers running a close second), but the director’s 2018 follow-up Vice – which is streaming on Plex this July – is well worth a watch for those who appreciate his knack for political satire.

As its double-entendre title suggests, the film centers on former Vice President Dick Cheney, who used his seemingly ceremonial position alongside President George W. Bush to reshape American foreign policy in the early noughties.



Vice doesn’t hit the rage-inducing heights of The Big Short, but it’s still an ambitiously written (and well-acted) look at one of the most divisive figures in American political history.

The Social Network (Samsung TV Plus)

THE SOCIAL NETWORK - Official Trailer [2010] (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 2010

RT score: 96%

Length: 120 minutes

Director: David Fincher

Main cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer

David Fincher is responsible for some of the best and most talked-about films of the last 30 years, so it’s a testament to The Social Network’s quality that it sits at number one – yes, number one – on our list of the best David Fincher movies.



This Oscar-winning drama chronicles the early days of Facebook, which saw awkward outsider Mark Zuckerberg revolutionize the internet with an innovative social networking site and subsequently become embroiled in multiple lawsuits over its origins and future.



With a razor-sharp script from Aaron Sorkin and an all-timer score from Trent Aznor and Atticus Ross, The Social Network is a must-watch on Samsung TV Plus this July.