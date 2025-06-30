5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus and more this week (June 30)

From 28 Years Later to F1, there are plenty of new movies to watch in theaters right now, but if you’re keen to enjoy some (free) entertainment from the comfort of your own home, why not check out what the best free streaming services have to offer?
Below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, and more this week – from big-budget sci-fi adventures to Oscar-winning dramas.
Jurassic World (Tubi)
Release date: June 2015
RT score: 72%
Length: 124 minutes
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Main cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ty Simpkins
Jurassic World Rebirth is heading to theaters on July 2, but if you’ve somehow managed to miss (or avoid) the first three Jurassic World movies, the original Jurassic World is streaming for free on Tubi this July.
Set 22 years after Steven Spielberg’s seminal franchise-starter Jurassic Park, this big-budget reboot centers on a successful dinosaur theme park plunged into chaos when a genetically engineered monster, the Indominus Rex, escapes its enclosure and embarks on a human chomping spree.
Sure, it’s not a patch on the original, but Jurassic World is a fun time nonetheless and arguably the best movie in the post-Spielberg era for the franchise.
Apocalypto (Plex)
Release date: December 8, 2006
RT score: 65%
Length: 139 minutes
Director: Mel Gibson
Main cast: Rudy Youngblood, Dalia Hernández, Jonathan Brewer, Morris Birdyellowhead
Mel Gibson’s ultra-violent historical epic Apocalypto has been doing the rounds on the best free streaming services of late, and it’s currently streaming for free on Plex.
The film centers on a young Mesoamerican hunter who, after being captured by a savage tribe, is transported to a faraway Maya city for human sacrifice.
Director Quentin Tarantino described Apocalypto as “a masterpiece” upon its release in 2006, and it remains one of the bloodiest, most visceral depictions of the Maya civilization in Hollywood history.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Stand By Me (Pluto TV)
Release date: August 1986
RT score: 92%
Length: 89 minutes
Director: Rob Reiner
Main cast: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell
Stand by Me sits at number three in our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations for good reason.
Now streaming on Pluto TV (for the rest of June, at least), Rob Reiner’s beloved ‘80s drama follows four friends – Gordie, Chris, Teddy, and Vern – as they embark on a hike to find the dead body of a local teenager hit by a train.
That synopsis makes Stand by Me sound gruesome, but the film is actually a funny, tender, and incredibly realistic portrait of adolescent adventure.
Vice (Plex)
Release date: December 2018
RT score: 67%
Length: 132 minutes
Director: Adam McKay
Main cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell
The Big Short remains Adam McKay’s best movie to date (with Step Brothers running a close second), but the director’s 2018 follow-up Vice – which is streaming on Plex this July – is well worth a watch for those who appreciate his knack for political satire.
As its double-entendre title suggests, the film centers on former Vice President Dick Cheney, who used his seemingly ceremonial position alongside President George W. Bush to reshape American foreign policy in the early noughties.
Vice doesn’t hit the rage-inducing heights of The Big Short, but it’s still an ambitiously written (and well-acted) look at one of the most divisive figures in American political history.
The Social Network (Samsung TV Plus)
Release date: October 2010
RT score: 96%
Length: 120 minutes
Director: David Fincher
Main cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer
David Fincher is responsible for some of the best and most talked-about films of the last 30 years, so it’s a testament to The Social Network’s quality that it sits at number one – yes, number one – on our list of the best David Fincher movies.
This Oscar-winning drama chronicles the early days of Facebook, which saw awkward outsider Mark Zuckerberg revolutionize the internet with an innovative social networking site and subsequently become embroiled in multiple lawsuits over its origins and future.
With a razor-sharp script from Aaron Sorkin and an all-timer score from Trent Aznor and Atticus Ross, The Social Network is a must-watch on Samsung TV Plus this July.
You might also like
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.