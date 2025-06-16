You can stream Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade for free.

The very best streaming services cost an arm and a leg to access, and if you’re beginning to feel the pinch of having multiple subscriptions on the go at once, I can’t recommend the best free streaming services enough.

These subscription-free platforms are attractive alternatives to the likes of Netflix and Max, particularly for movies, so below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free titles to stream on Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, and more this week.

1. Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (Pluto TV)

INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Release date: May 1989

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Length: 127 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Main cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Denholm Elliott and Alison Doody

I’m in total agreement with our ranking of the best Indiana Jones movies: while Raiders of the Lost Ark is undoubtedly the most iconic entry of the bunch, The Last Crusade is the best Indiana Jones movie overall. Steven Spielberg’s third entry in the franchise is also one of the most relentlessly enjoyable movies of all time, period.

Now streaming for free on Pluto TV, The Last Crusade finds Harrison Ford’s titular adventurer teaming up with his father (Sean Connery) in search of the Holy Grail. The film has bucketloads of heart, humor, and globe-trotting, Nazi-bashing action, which by all accounts are the three most important ingredients in a first-rate Indiana Jones movie.

2. Fury (Tubi)

FURY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 2014

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Length: 134 minutes

Director: David Ayer

Main cast: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman and Michael Peña

Age rating: R

Brad Pitt is gearing up to star in the Apple TV+ high-octane F1 movie, but if you’re keen to see the ageless star at his most bleak and brutal, look no further than David Ayer’s underrated war movie Fury, which is currently streaming for free on Tubi.

Set in April 1945, Fury follows a grizzled US Army tank commander (Pitt) as he leads his crew through an increasingly hostile Germany during the final weeks of World War II. Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, and Jon Bernthal also star in the movie, which earned praise for being a suitably raw depiction of the horrors of war.

3. Transformers (Pluto TV)

Transformers | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Release date: July 2007

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Length: 143 minutes

Director: Michael Bay

Main cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and Tyrese Gibson

Sticking with Shia LaBeouf, the actor’s most famous movie, Transformers, is now streaming for free on Pluto TV (along with several of its sequels).

This giant, silly, undeniably entertaining opener to one of the biggest film franchises of all time centers on a plucky high school student (LaBeouf) who finds himself at the center of a battle between two ancient alien races: the Autobots and Decepticons. Sure, it’s total toy-based nonsense, but Transformers is a truly exceptional showcase for CGI done right, and it remains an incredibly watchable adventure even in 2025.

4. The Peanut Butter Falcon (Samsung TV Plus)

The Peanut Butter Falcon | Official Trailer | Roadside Attractions - YouTube Watch On

Release date: August 2019

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Length: 96 minutes

Directors: Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz

Main cast: Zack Gottsagen, Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern

Age rating: R

As I write this next entry, I’ve realized that Shia LaBeouf appears in no less than three films on this week’s list, which wasn’t deliberate on my part, but here we are. In any case, The Peanut Butter Falcon is a decidedly different offering to both Fury and Transformers.

Now streaming for free on Samsung TV Plus, this 2019 sleeper hit stars Zack Gottsagen as a young man with Down syndrome who ‘escapes’ from a state-run care facility and befriends a free-spirited fisherman (LaBeouf) in North Carolina. A warm, low-key tale of life on the fringes, The Peanut Butter Falcon is an uplifting antidote to what is beginning to feel like a relentless cycle of real-life doom and gloom.

5. Jumper (Tubi)

Release date: February 2008

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Length: 88 minutes

Director: Doug Liman

Main cast: Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell, Rachel Bilson and Samuel L. Jackson

Age rating: R

Star Wars veterans Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson reunited just three years after Revenge of the Sith to lead Doug Liman’s entertaining sci-fi thriller Jumper.



Now streaming for free on Tubi, this switch-off-your-brain adventure stars Christensen as David Rice, a young outsider who unknowingly discovers that he can teleport (or 'jump') between locations of his choosing. Initially, David uses this gift for casual fun, but his antics soon catch the attention of a ruthless 'jumper' hunter (Jackson) who pursues him across the globe. Don’t take any notice of the film’s 15% Rotten Tomatoes rating – Jumper is a fun time.