The first teaser for The Rings of Power season 3 is all about Sauron

The Rings of Power season 3 is officially in production

Amazon confirmed filming has begun on the next chapter of its Lord of the Rings TV show

It's possible that the high fantasy prequel's third entry could arrive in late 2026

It's taken a while, but Amazon MGM Studios has finally confirmed the cameras are rolling on The Rings of Power season 3.

Four months after The Rings of Power was officially renewed for a third season, Amazon revealed filming had begun on the high fantasy show's next installment via a 23-second teaser, which was uploaded to the series' social media channels yesterday (July 30).

Something is stirring on set. Season 3 is underway. pic.twitter.com/YdBSGcGd8jJuly 30, 2025

There's not much to glean from the footage. Indeed, the brief behind the scenes video simply shows an individual carrying Sauron's iconic crown, which he acquired in The Rings of Power season 2 finale, to one of the show's sets. After the crown, which originally belonged to Sauron's master Morgoth in The Lord of the Rings (TLotR) literature, onto another person, the headpiece is set down on a table. The video ends with confirmation that the Prime Video series' third season in now in production.

That revelation notwithstanding, there is something else we can read into the first teaser for The Rings of Power's third season – and, surprise surprise, it's got something to do with the aforementioned crown.

Last season, we learned that Morgoth's headgear was an incredibly powerful, magical artifact that may possess the ability to fatally injure the Maiar. Essentially, they're angelic beings who serve the Valar, aka TLotR's god-like entities, and Sauron was a Maia before he was corrupted by Morgoth, a fallen Valar previously known as Melkor.

Sauron used Morgoth's crown as a weapon in his season 2 showdown with Galadriel (Image credit: Prime Video)

Adar, one of Sauron's lieutenants who had possession of the crown, aimed to use it on Sauron due to the latter's belief that the orcs who make up his armies are nothing more than disposable creatures in his quest to rule Middle-earth. As the orcs' All-Father, Adar disagreed with Sauron's view, hence his desire to kill Sauron and set the orcs free. Long story short: Adar is killed – ironically by some orcs who've fallen under one of Sauron's dark spells – which sees Sauron come into possession of Morgoth's crown.

"But what's this got to do with what you teased three paragraphs ago?", I hear you ask. If Morgoth's crown is as potent as The Rings of Power has led us to believe, I think Sauron will use its magical abilities to help him forge The One Ring. We already know it'll be created next season – Sauron actor Charlie Vickers telling me it's the "next piece of the puzzle" for the Dark Lord's journey through this show, and would explain why Sauron was so keen to get his hands on the headpiece.

The look of disappointment when we learn it could be another 18 months before season 3 arrives (Image credit: Prime Video)

Alright, so we know filming is underway on one of the best Prime Video shows' third installment. I'm pretty confident that its first teaser has also given us a big clue about how the One Ring will be created. But, one big question remains: when will season 3 make its bow on Prime Video, aka one of the world's best streaming services?

The short answer is: I don't know. That won't stop me from speculating on a possible launch date, though – and it might be with us sooner than anyone might think, too.

For starters, seasons 1 and 2 respectively took 18 months and eight months to film. Principal photography took longer on the former due to a six-month hiatus amid the pandemic. So, if we remove that period of inactivity from its shooting schedule, the series' first two seasons took between eight and 12 months to film.

With principal photography commencing on season 3 yesterday (July 30), and given what its predecessors' shooting timeframes indicate, it'll be July 2026 before the cameras stop rolling on the forthcoming season. Considering how much post-production work would need to be conducted before it's ready for public consumption, we could be looking at an early 2027 launch – at the very earliest – for the series' next chapter.

There's a chance it could arrive before the end of 2026, though. Speaking to Gold Derby, director/producer Charlotte Brandstrom, whose worked on the show since early 2021, heavily implied that filming actually started in May.

"I’ve actually been shooting all day," she said, "So I’ve been up since 5am. I’m in London right now, so I’m working on it right now and I can’t say much, except that I think it’s going to be a really good season."

The fact that Brandstrom says she's already shot some scenes indicates that, at the time of publication, a few have been in the can for over two months. If that's the case, filming might be further along on The Rings of Power's latest season than we're being led to believe and may wrap earlier than anticipated.

All of that is to say, then, if Amazon surprisingly reveals filming has been completed before the end of 2025, it's possible season 3 will make its debut in late 2026. All eyes will be on the series' official social media accounts, then, for news on when principal photography wraps. Until then, read more of my exclusive coverage on the show below, including what we can expect next time around.