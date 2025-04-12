Reacher season 4: everything we know so far about the hit Prime Video show’s return

Reacher season 4: key information - Renewed in October 2024

- Filming reportedly starting in mid-2025

- No release date revealed yet

- Reacher returns for another adaptation of Lee Child's novels

- Main cast predicted to return

- Speculation around plot and which book it will follow

- No official trailer yet

- Neagley spin-off officially commenced filming in February

Reacher season 4 is on the way. With season 3 done and dusted, it's time to really start talking about season 4, which was officially renewed back in October 2024.

Prime Video, one of the best streaming services, proudly revealed that Reacher season 3 has become Prime Video’s biggest returning show, thanks to 54.6 million viewers globally within the first 19 days. So, it's certainly one of the best Prime Video shows that's ready to return for more.

Based on the novels by Lee Child, action-packed thriller follows Jack Reacher, an ex-military police officer, who finds himself continuously embroiled in conspiracies and dangerous missions after being wrongly accused of murder.

Each season is filled with big fights and mystery-solving, and season 3 was no different. A tumultuous ending hints at much more to come, so here's everything we know about Reacher season 4 from a release date and trailer to plot rumors and more.

Full spoilers follow for Reacher season 3 and the previous seasons. Potential spoilers for Reacher season 4 will also appear.

There’s no Reacher season 4 release date just yet, but we do know that the show was renewed back in October 2024.

Speaking to The Mirror in February, Child said: “So we’re ready to go on season four. Obviously, we can’t reveal anything yet, but it’s another good’un, I’ll tell you. It’s going to be great.” He added: “I’ll see you next year and we’ll talk about it,” possibly hinting that Reacher season 4 will premiere in 2026.

If we take previous seasons as a guide for season 4, season 1 came out in 2022, season 2 ran from 2023 to 2024, and season 3 in 2025. If Prime Video continues releasing annually, it could well be early 2026.

When Child discussed future seasons of Reacher in an exclusive chat with TechRadar, he revealed filming will commence sooner than you might think: “It’s written and it’s ready to go. It’s going to start shooting in the summer.”

Reacher season 4 trailer: is there one?

Given the cast and crew haven’t started filming yet, there’s no trailer to share. Historically, trailers come out a lot nearer to the release of the show. So, for a Reacher season 4 trailer, we imagine a wait until at least late 2025, early 2026.

Reacher season 4 predicted cast

Alan Ritchson will surely reprise his role as the titular, Jack Reacher (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Full spoilers follow for Reacher season 3.

Based on the Reacher season 3 finale, this is the cast we predict will return for Reacher season 4. Though, at time of writing, these characters are yet to be confirmed. Aside from Reacher himself:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley

Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay

Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin

Brian Tee as Francis Xavier Quinn / Julius McCabe

Reacher season 4 plot rumors

Reacher season 3 ended with an almighty brawl (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Full spoilers follow for Reacher seasons 1-3. Plus, potential spoilers for Reacher season 4.

Jack Reacher is a man on a mission, or several missions if you take all seasons so far into consideration. He’s been repeatedly ensnared in conspiracies that put a lot of lives at risk, including his own.

From false murder accusations to going deep undercover to retrieve a lost DEA agent, following Lee Child's novels has given plenty of plot for the show to follow along with.

And season 3 saw Reacher’s feud with villains (new and old), Xavier Quinn and Zachary Beck, come to a head. The finale episode, titled ‘Unfinished Business’, saw Reacher's team break down a crime syndicate, run by Beck, by infiltrating his base. But, in order to do so, he had to come up against Beck's towering bodyguard, Paulie. And that led to an almighty brawl placing brains against brawn.

At the end of it all, he sat down with Neagley and talked about the real reason Reacher gets embroiled in so much trouble, because he hates the "big guy".

For season 4's plot then, the best place to turn is to the books. Season 1 was adapted from Killing Floor, Child’s debut novel, season 2 from Bad Luck and Trouble, his 11th novel, and season 3 from Persuader, his 7th novel. So, they're not going in book order, but they're certainly going from the books.

Neagley tells Reacher how it is (Image credit: Prime Video)

While there’s been speculation around Personal, book 19, being the basis of season 4 given how the flashbacks in Persuader and in season 3 line up with the plot, there's been no confirmation.

Speaking to The Independent though, Child revealed book 22 is one he’d love to adapt: “It was well received but The Midnight Line is one of my favourites because it was an opioid book, but it was written from the point of view of the addict with tremendous sympathy.” Adding: “I wonder if it will ever get made. We have to see whether we ever choose that one, but I’d love to see how it comes out.”

And Child supports that the show can jump around the book order, saying he: “very deliberately wrote the book series so you did not have any prior knowledge. I wanted people to be able to pick up any title anywhere and have a really satisfying story, so we can take the same approach.”

Which direction Reacher season 4 decides to go in is entirely down to Lee Child and showrunner Nick Santora, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Where to watch Reacher

All seasons of Reacher, exclusively on Prime Video (Image credit: Prime Video)

Reacher seasons 1 to 3 can be streamed exclusively on Prime Video. Finished them all and eager for more? Check out these 6 muscular thrillers to watch while you wait.

Will there be more seasons of Reacher?

It's incredibly likely. Reacher season 4 was greenlit months before season 3 came out, and we wouldn't be surprised to hear about season 5 in a similar way. And, of course, there's all the books that Lee Child has written of the Jack Reacher series — currently totalling 29.

But, it's not just Reacher that'll be on the scene. In October 2024, Prime Video announced a spin-off series, focused on Frances Neagley, a recurring character in the Reacher series. And in February, the show officially went into production with Maria Sten pictured holding the clapperboard for episode one.

While we wait to hear news on more seasons of Reacher, we'll keep an ear to the ground and update you when we can.

For more Prime Video TV-based coverage, read our guides on The Boys season 5, Mr and Mrs Smith season 2, The Rings of Power season 3, and Fallout season 2.