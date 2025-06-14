Gen V season 2: your ultimate guide to the highly anticipated Prime Video show's return (release date, trailer, cast, plot)

Gen V season 2: key information - Releasing in mid-September

- Launching with a three-episode premiere

- First trailer arrived in June

- Most of season 1's main cast set to return

- Two characters from season 1 won't be back

- Characters from The Boys could cameo

- Story synopsis revealed

- Will pick up after Gen V season 1 and The Boys season 4

- Yet to be officially renewed for a third season

Gen V season 2's release date (it's September 17, for those wondering) is fast approaching – and, if you're a fan of The Boys and/or its college-based spin-off, your attendance this semester is compulsory.

Gen V's next installment will pick up where its first chapter and The Boys season 4 left off. So, you'll want to be in class on time to immerse yourself in Amazon's live-action reimagining of The Boys.

For now, you'll have to make do with revising everything we know so far about Gen V's sophomore season. From its trailer and confirmed cast to its plot and the future of The Boys franchise, there's a lot to learn about in this guide.



Full spoilers follow for The Boys 4 and Gen V season 1.

Gen V season 2 will be released worldwide on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17.

The reveal was made on June 2 at Mexico Comic-Con (CCXP) 2025, while an Amazon press release confirmed it'll launch with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will air weekly until the season finale drops on October 22.

Gen V season 2 trailer

Gen V Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Gen V season 2 was also unveiled at CCXP 2025, which revealed how the series' next installment will tie into events depicted in its predecessor's final episode and The Boys' fourth season.

I'll speculate on what this season's first round of footage tells us in this guide's plot section, so scroll on to learn more.

Gen V season 2 confirmed cast

Here are the actors (and their respective characters) who'll appear in Gen V season 2:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizzie Broadway as Emma Meyer

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Maddie Philips as Cate Dunlap

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher

The first six actors – or, rather, seven, because the gender-swapping Supe student known as Jordan is played by two people – all featured in season 1.

Meanwhile, Linklater will portray Godolkin University's new Dean following the death of Indira Shetty in season 1 episode 7. Some of Jaz, Jordan, Emma, Cate, and Sam's fellow students are also expected to return, but Amazon hasn't announced which ones will yet.

Given this show's ties to the wider universe of The Boys, there'll be plenty of cameos from characters who populate the main series, aka one of best Prime Video shows. Season 2's first trailer already confirmed Valerie Curry's Firecracker will make an appearance, but it's unclear which other Supes or members of the titular Supe-fighting team may show up.

One actor who definitely won't appear is Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson in season 1.

Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident last March, but Gen V's creative team released a statement (see above) 24 hours later to confirm Andre wouldn't be recast. Instead, this season's narrative has been altered to reflect Perdomo's passing and, by proxy, Andre's in-universe death, which will occur off-camera between seasons 1 and 2.

Gen V season 2 story synopsis and speculation

Marie will be integral to the story woven through this season's eight-episode arc (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Full spoilers immediately follow for Gen V season 1 and The Boys season 4.

Here's the official plot brief for Gen V season 2: "School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss.

"But, parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

That's quite a spoiler-filled synopsis, but it doesn't explain the events leading up to this season. For more on those, read my Gen V season 1 ending explained and The Boys season 4 ending explained articles.

Cipher (center) is charged with turning its students into Supe soldiers for Homelander (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

As season 2's blurb confirms, Cipher has been hired as Godolkin's Dean for one reason only – creating a new army of Supes for Homelander. The latter is, as of The Boys 4's finale, the shadow leader of the so-called Free World. Steve Calhoun may be the outward-facing US President, but he swore his allegiance to Homelander in episode 8 of the main series' fourth season. So, Calhoun is just a puppet ruler whose strings are being pulled by Anthony Starr's homicidal Supe.

Now effectively the commander-in-chief of the western world's greatest superpower, Homelander wants to use Godolkin's students as superpowered enforcers to maintain the autocracy of the United States. To that end, Godolkin's pupils will have to train and hone their superhuman abilities by battling one another. We catch a glimpse of this in season 2's first teaser, with Marie preparing to duel a fellow student in an audience-filled arena.

Homelander became the shadow president of the United States in The Boys season 4 episode 8 (Image credit: Prime Video)

Gen V season 2's plot synopsis also teases a "secret program" that Marie and company will unearth. Predictably, there's no word on what this clandestine (and likely experimental) initiative is, so we'll have to wait for the season to launch before this particular mystery is unraveled.

It's not the only one that'll need solving. We'll also learn more about what happened to Andre Anderson between seasons 1 and 2, and the events that led to his off-camera death. I suspect we'll also see how Andre's death will lead his father, Polarity, to side with Marie, Emma, Jordan, and any other allies they may accumulate this season, to lead a rebellion against Cipher and, by proxy, Homelander.

Lastly, it's plausible that Gen V's sophomore season will set up storylines for The Boys' fifth and final installment. Again, I'm unsure how this will be achieved, but I'd be shocked if one or more of Hughie, Starlight, Butcher, Mother's Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko don't cross paths with Marie's renegade faction. If they do, that would set up a thrilling finale for the main series.

Has Gen V season 3 been announced yet?

In my view, Gen V's future will be determined by The Boys' final episode, which should wrap up Butcher's (pictured) story (Image credit: Prime Video)

Not yet. Truth be told, Gen V's future largely hinges on three things: how well its second season is received, whether people tune in to watch season 2, and how The Boys' story ends.

Where the last of those is concerned, The Boys season 5 will be the mainline show's last hurrah and is likely to bring Homelander, Butcher, Hughie, Starlight, and many other characters' stories to a close. If season 5 wraps up every major plot thread, including any outliers from Gen V's second outing, Amazon could decide to call it quits with its reimagining of The Boys there and then.

That said, The Boys is one of the biggest and most-watched Amazon TV Originals of all time, so I'd be equally surprised if Prime Video executives don't want it to continue in some form. Should that prove to be the case, Gen V might be renewed for a third season.

Of course, The Boys' universe has plenty more stories to tell. Other spin-off projects, such as a rumored Mexico-based one that'll reportedly star Andor's Diego Luna, could be developed alongside, or instead of, Gen V season 3, then. Until The Boys' final season debuts on Prime Video, though, we don't know what'll happen next.

