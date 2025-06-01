High Potential season 2: release window, cast and everything we know so far about the hit Hulu crime drama's return

High Potential season 2: key information - Officially began filming in May

- Slated for a fall 2025 release

- Will be 18 episodes long

- Main cast set to return

- No official plot synopsis revealed

- No news on a season 3 renewal

High Potential season 2 is on the way and, after an early renewal, the cast and crew are already back filming. Even better news, it's already been confirmed by ABC that the show will return as part of the fall release schedule in 2025. So, if you love High Potential as much as me, you'll be feeling pretty pleased right now.

When High Potential season 1 hit our screens for the first time, we were introduced to Morgan, a single mom working as a cleaner at the LAPD, until her brilliant mind found her in a new role in the department, helping to solve the unsolvable crimes.

Upon release, the show topped the charts across Hulu and Disney+, with the finale episode earning a series high viewership on streaming.

Here's everything we know about High Potential season 2 from when it's likely to arrive, confirmed cast, plot rumors, news and more.

High Potential season 2: planned release schedule

High Potential season 2 was renewed in January, in the midst of season 1, and as of May, filming officially commenced with the main cast posing with a clapperboard in the show's Instagram announcement.

Even though High Potential season 1 only concluded in February, it appears we won't have to wait long at all for season 2. As reported by Deadline, while there's no specific release date for season 2, it has been revealed that it will be part of the fall release schedule.

Not only that, but the episode count is being extended, too. There will be 18 episodes of the crime drama for its second season, as opposed to the first's 13. Excellent news.

High Potential season 2: has a trailer been released?

Kaitlin Olson returns as Morgan for more crime-solving drama (Image credit: Hulu)

As the cast and crew only began filming in May, there’s no High Potential season 2 trailer to share, just yet. With a fall release schedule though, it'll most likely drop by the end of summer. I'll update here as soon as it does.

High Potential season 2: confirmed and predicted cast

High Potential season 2 cast sees the main characters returning (Image credit: Hulu)

Spoilers follow for High Potential season 1, and possibly for season 2.

While the Instagram post from set told us that filming had commenced, it also revealed some of the cast members who are returning. So far, the confirmed High Potential season 2 cast is as follows:

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory

Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec

Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester

Judy Reyes as Selena Soto

Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Osman

And given how High Potential season 1 finished, we said goodbye to JD Pardo as Tom as he left Los Angeles (and Morgan) to pursue his nursing school dream.

I think it is safe to say though that Morgan's two kids, Amirah J as Ava and Matthew Lamb as Elliott, will star – though it's yet to be confirmed.

The final few episodes of season 1 also saw the introduction of two new characters – one guest star and one villain.

Firstly, guest star Jocko Sims starred as Ronnie Oliver in a couple of episodes of seaosn 1. And when asked if he'll be returning, showrunner Todd Harthan told TheWrap: "We'll have to plot and plan the season, who knows, but he's wonderful. This season, there will be all kinds of opportunities for great guest stars."

And then, of course, there's David Giuntoli as the serial killer villain, David Peck. I'll get into more about David's role in the newest season as we jump into the High Potential season 2 story synopsis below.

Whether either of these cast members are returning for season 2, we'll have to wait and see, but for David at least it seems very likely.

High Potential season 2: story synopsis and rumors

High Potential season 2 it set to address the major cliffhangers (Image credit: Hulu)

Full spoilers for High Potential season 1 to follow.

High Potential follows Morgan, a single mum and police department cleaner who turns her genius mind to help solve the 'unsolvable'. Quickly changing departmental roles, Morgan is brought into the fold as a police consultant fighting crime with her unconventional mind.

And High Potential season 1 enthralled viewers with crimefighting and personal dramas. But, it also left viewers with a lot of questions. The biggest, perhaps, being that Morgan's ex Roman is in fact alive and Karadec has revealed he knows where he is.

And that's before we even address the introduction of new big bad serial killer villain, David (prev. the 'Game Master') who left Morgan a note when avoiding capture that they're going to "play again". Thus, teeing up his character for a haunting return in High Potential season 2.

Fortunately, showrunner Todd Harthan has every intention of addressing these jaw-clenching cliffhangers for us. Speaking to TheWrap, he said: "We have a pretty healthy plan for how we're going to kick off the season. I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] 'Oh, let's put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we'll get to them later.'"

Adding: "The promise in Season 2 is to answer some other big questions, but also deepen the mystery before we really unpack too much or introduce somebody too soon."

The "will they, won't they?" of High Potential season 2 (Image credit: Hulu)

And when it comes to the simmering tension between Morgan and Karadec, Harthan revealed: "I think there's going to be a freshness to this relationship that we're going to write to that is not going to fall into some of the similar traps or tropes of other shows."

Olson added: "People are so excited for when Morgan and Karadec get together. That's what makes a good show, is trying to find a place where we give you something that's unexpected, but we also satisfy what it is that you're looking for and you don't feel like you're watching like a very predictable story that you already know."

Though Tom turned up after accepting Morgan's invite to the police gala, he still left LA and in doing so left the door open for potential between Morgan and Karadec.

But, there's another spanner in the works with Morgan's ex Roman, which Harthan told TVLine would be a big part of High Potential season 2: "I think it has to kick it up a notch. If I keep it at the same level, just dipping our toe in the water instead of jumping into the pool, that's the kind of thing that might frustrate the audience.

"So I think we have to find meaningful upgrades and give them bigger bites of the story, if you will, in season 2. It'll be a little bit of a deeper dive."

Will there be more seasons of High Potential?

Is this the end for Emily in Paris? (Image credit: Hulu)

It's not at all clear, yet. Given High Potential was renewed for season 2 during season 1's run, I imagine we won't have an answer for you until at least the end of 2025, or early 2026.

But if the High Potential season 1 stats are anything to go by, as reported by ABC, it's definitely pointing in a positive direction. Season 1 hit series highs in both total viewers, 13.2 million, and for adults 18-49 after seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms.

If High Potential season 2 can captivate the audience once again, it seems the show could continue for more seasons to come. There's no official word on a season 3, but I'll be sure to update here if/when there is.

For now, you can stream High Potential season 1 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

