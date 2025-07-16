As season 3 draws to a close, Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 is already a sure thing. Annoyingly, the earliest we’d get to see it is May 2026, but the explosive season 3 finale told us all we need to know about what will be heading our way. Spoiler alert: it isn’t going to be pretty.

The Virgin River ‘sister show’ left us at a bit of a moral crossroads at the end of the last season. Edna’s (Andrea Menard) health is back on the mend after Maggie (Morgan Kohan) agreed to operate on her, Sully (Scott Patterson) has potentially left town for good on a trip to Ireland, and Maggie’s relationship with Cal (Chad Michael Murray) is about to have its toughest obstacle yet.

The obstacle? A “bombshell” in the form of Maggie’s former flame Liam (Marcus Rosner) still being married. We’re not going to see the fallout until Sullivan’s Crossing season 4, and as far as Kohan is concerned, it’s going to be juicy.

Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 ‘bombshell’ has the power to end it for good between Maggie and Cal

“I’m so very curious about the Liam storyline,” Kohan tells me. “We don’t know what that history is, what this means going forward… I’m very excited to see how it all plays out. Kohan also assures me that she – and presumably the same for the rest of the cast – knows nothing more about what is going to happen in forthcoming episodes.

“I hope they can [stay together],” Kohan adds about Maggie’s future with Cal. “They’ve built such a beautiful foundation, and clearly this is a bit of a bombshell. I think it will take some trust to build them back up, and maybe a lot of explaining… but they are so good together.”

Kohan is right – there’s no getting out of this excruciating love triangle quickly. In fact, it’s more than likely that the storyline could spread across the entirety of Sullivan’s Crossing season 4, and not be resolved until the very last episode.

We don’t yet know if Maggie purposefully didn’t tell Cal about her active marriage to Liam, or whether she genuinely believed it was nothing more than a summer fling. Either possibility could be true, given the actual ‘marriage’ could be nothing more than a drunken Vegas decision during said summer fling. What creator Roma Roth actually has in store for us is anybody’s guess.

If you want to relive the dramatic reveal and look for clues, Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 is coming to Netflix on August 11. In the meantime, keep your fingers crossed that Sully is coming back from across the pond.