How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online from anywhere in the world

In officially upping sticks from Boston to Nova Scotia, Maggie (Morgan Kohan) hasn't only made a commitment to Timberlake and her father Sully (Scott Patterson) – she's also set all of her cards out on the table for Cal (Chad Michael Murray).

Below you'll discover how you can watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Maggie's ready to take their relationship to the next level, but there's just one problem. Cal was in his comfort zone with the chase, full of fantasies and hypotheticals. Now that he's got everything he thought he wanted, however, he's completely overwhelmed.

It's going to take more than the cold shoulder treatment to send Maggie packing again, and while Cal's getting his head straight she can dive into Outpost business. How much she'll be able to count on Sully remains to be seen, after he was caught up in the diner fire.

Sullivan's Crossing also welcomes two big new guest characters, new fire chief Cooper (Steve Lund) and Helen (Kate Vernon), a best-selling author with a book to finish.

Read on as we explain how to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 from anywhere.

Can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 for FREE?

Canadians can stream new episodes of Sullivan's Crossing season 3 for FREE on catch-up for a limited time via the CTV website and app. In the US, Sullivan's Crossing season 3 will be available to stream for free on The CW app.

If you're a Canadian traveling and away from home, you can use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online in the US

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premieres at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, May 7 on The CW, with subsequent episodes airing in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you can catch episodes on-demand on the CW website each Thursday, using your cable login. Or you could wait a week and watch 100% for free. Alternatively, we recommend Fubo TV for watching Sullivan's Crossing. In addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels. FuboTV costs $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial, but you can cancel anytime. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online in Canada

Sullivan's Crossing season 3 premieres on CTV at 7pm ET/PT on Sunday, April 27. Episodes will also be available to stream for FREE for a limited time after broadcast via the CTV website and app. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online in the UK

Sullivan's Crossing doesn't have a home in the UK. If you're an Australian, American or Canadian traveling across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch Sullivan's Crossing season 3 online in Australia

Stan is the place to stream Sullivan's Crossing season 3 in Australia, with new episodes dropping each Monday, starting April 28.

Stan prices start from AU$12 per month for Basic, up to $22 for the Premium tier.

Away from home? As detailed above, if you’re overseas you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.