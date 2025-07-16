Have your say! What are you looking for most in a free VPN?

Free VPNs aren't all-rounders like paid VPN services. That's because, quite rightly, no VPN company gives away everything for nothing.

That makes free VPNs something of a compromise. They might be high on functionality, like Windscribe Free and PrivadoVPN Free, but only offer limited monthly usage.

Or they could be more in the mold of Proton VPN Free, where you can use the VPN as much as you want, but you don't get a choice over which server you join.

For some folks, though, a free VPN might be all they need. So, what we'd love to know is: what's the main reason you use a free VPN?

One poll, one question, one answer, please – do let us know. Many thanks!

If you're yet to choose a VPN, then do take a look at our pick of the best free VPNs and our recommended best VPN services of the paid ones too.