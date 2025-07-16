Have your say! What are you looking for most in a free VPN?

Free VPNs aren't all-rounders like paid VPN services. That's because, quite rightly, no VPN company gives away everything for nothing.
That makes free VPNs something of a compromise. They might be high on functionality, like Windscribe Free and PrivadoVPN Free, but only offer limited monthly usage.
Or they could be more in the mold of Proton VPN Free, where you can use the VPN as much as you want, but you don't get a choice over which server you join.
For some folks, though, a free VPN might be all they need. So, what we'd love to know is: what's the main reason you use a free VPN?
One poll, one question, one answer, please – do let us know. Many thanks!
If you're yet to choose a VPN, then do take a look at our pick of the best free VPNs and our recommended best VPN services of the paid ones too.
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of engaging with different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has come to gain a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
