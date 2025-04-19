Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – everything we know so far about the popular Marvel TV show's return on Disney+

Matt Murdock and his superhero alias will return for a second season on Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – key information - No release date announced yet

- Filming began in late February

- No trailer available to watch

- Main cast set to return

- New additions to its ensemble cast leaked online in March

- No official story synopsis revealed

- Season 1 finale sets the scene for next season

- No word on whether there'll be a third season

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will continue Matt Murdock and his vigilante alter-ego's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The highly-rated Disney+ TV show, which mostly thrilled us during its first season, will be back for more R-rated, street-level action in the near future. Indeed, with principal photography beginning in late February, season 2 could be with us as early as next year.

While we wait for Daredevil: Born Again to return, there's plenty to read about its sophomore chapter in this guide, including information on its cast, plot, and future. Major spoilers follow for the popular series' first season, so proceed with caution if you haven't watched it all yet.

Born Again season 2 won't be with us until sometime in 2026 (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 doesn't have a confirmed release date.

However, speaking on the Phase Zero podcast prior to season 1's release, Marvel's Head of TV, Animation, and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, revealed season 2 would start shooting in late February. At the time of this article's publication (April 19), that means the cameras have been rolling for almost two months.

As for when the Marvel Phase 6 TV series might make its debut, Winderbaum told ScreenRant that he hoped new seasons would be released annually. That means Born Again season 2 could arrive sometime next year.

My best guess? It'll begin airing in early 2026. Aside from Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will arrive in theaters in May and July 2026, no other MCU projects have official release dates. With such a big gap between Marvel's final release of 2025 and Avengers 5, a February or March 2026 release window feels like a perfect fit for Born Again's next installment.

And it seems I've perfectly nailed my guess. Taking to Instagram after the season 1 finale, showrunner Dario Scardapane all but confirmed season 2 will be released in March 2026.

Is there a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Staring at your phone or computer screen waiting for a season 2 trailer like... (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

No, and there won't be a Daredevil: Born Again season 2 trailer until much closer to its launch on Disney+. I'll update this section once one is released.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 confirmed cast

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk will be part of next season's cast (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Spoilers follow for Daredevil: Born Again season 1.

Based on the final episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 1, here's who I expect to return for its follow-up:

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Nikki M. James as Kristen McDuffie

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Pointdexter/Bullseye

Ayelet Zuhrer as Vanessa Fisk

Genneya Walton as B.B. Urich

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Camila Rodriguez as Angela del Toro

Hamish Allan-Headley as Conner Powell

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman

They aren't the only actors we'll see in one of the best Disney+ shows' next installment.

Per Deadline, Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's, Scooby-Doo) has apparently signed on in an undisclosed role. Deadline has also claimed Lili Taylor (Outer Range, Manhunt) will appear as a political rival to D'Onofrio's Fisk.

Elsewhere, images snapped and uploaded to Getty Images by Bauer-Griffin photographer Jose Perez suggest Broadway star Sydney Parra will appear in some capacity.

Fans thought Foggy had died in Born Again's first episode (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The biggest surprise when it comes to season 2's cast list, though, is the return of Elden Henson, who plays Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson.

Murdock's fellow lawyer and closest friend was seemingly killed by Bullseye in Born Again's first episode. However, following the show's two-episode premiere, Marvel fans came up with a wild theory that Foggy may still be alive. Some pointed out that Nelson's apparent death was eerily similar to how he faked his own demise in an Ed Brubaker-written Daredevil comic series in the mid-2010s, which Born Again is loosely based on.

Speaking to Phase Hero's Brandon Davis prior to season 1's debut, Winderbaum confirmed Elden Henson would be back as Foggy in the show's sophomore season. It's unclear in what capacity that'll be, though. Could it be a flashback sequence or two? Or, as some fans believe, is Foggy still alive? We'll find out when season 2 is released.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 plot details

Matt Murdock is ready to take the fight to Wilson Fisk in season 2 (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Spoilers follow for Daredevil: Born Again season 1.

Born Again season 2's story synopsis hasn't been revealed yet. But, based on how its predecessor ended, what its cast has teased, and some leaked images from where it's being filmed in real-world locations, we have a good idea of what might happen.

I won't be covering what happened in last season's final episode here. For a full rundown of events in 'Straight to Hell', plus some key questions that season 2 needs to answer, my Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending explained piece should be your first port of call.

Additionally, on the non-spoiler front, Cox hyped up the story that'll be told in season 2, the show's lead telling Collider that it's "some of my favorite stuff I've read". D'Onofrio also told a round table of journalists (per IGN) that he "had to have a little cry about" this season's scripts due to the emotional impact they'll have on viewers.

But what can we expect from season 2's overarching narrative from a spoiler-led perspective? For starters, this season has been in development since March 2023. In light of the creative troubles Born Again season 1 was met with later that year, the show underwent an overhaul, which included the hiring of current showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

One thing that was retained, though, was its episodic structure. Like season 1, the show's sophomore outing will comprise eight episodes, which Scardapane reconfirmed to Collider in February.

As its predecessor's finale revealed, Matt Murdock and Karen Page co-founded an underground resistance movement that'll fight Fisk's fascist regime to regain control of New York's streets.

We already have a sense of how they'll start to do so, too. In late March, a bunch of first-look season 2 images appeared online that showed Murdock and Page wearing disguises (or what passes for a disguise in the MCU). Clearly, they're scoping out something or someone, or they're on the hunt for new allies to join their cause.

That won't be the only costume overhaul that Cox's Murdock will get in season 2. As some leaked images in the above X/Twitter post reveal, Murdock will be sporting Daredevil's classic black suit, complete with its red-colored 'DD' logo on the chest, next time around.

Bullseye, who Daredevil will pursue and/or escape from Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) with, is also seen wearing an updated version of his classic costume. Clearly, the pair haven't heeded Fisk's warning about vigilantes taking to the streets amid the implementation of martial law in New York – part of his 'safer streets' initiative to eradicate the scourge of masked individuals from the city.

There are plenty more superhuman characters who could populate the street corner of the MCU, including those who appeared in Netflix's now-defunct Marvel TV universe. So, what are the chances of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist not only making their MCU debuts in season 2 but helping Daredevil combat the threat that the Fisks pose?

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly (EW), Winderbaum and fellow producer Sana Amanat wouldn't rule out one or all of those characters, or even the reintroduction of Elektra and The Hand, showing up in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man isn't likely to appear in season 2 (Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Entertainment)

One hero who's incredibly unlikely to join Daredevil's cause (on the small screen, anyway) is Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

There were references to Spider-Man in Born Again episode 2 and Born Again episode 3. However, Sony Pictures owns the live-action rights to the webslinger, so, unless Marvel strikes an expensive deal with the tech giant's entertainment division, the chances of Peter Parker popping in to help take down Fisk are effectively zero. We live in hope, then, that The Devil of Hell's Kitchen will team up with Spidey in a big-screen project instead.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again season 1

You'll be waltzing to Disney+ to stream all nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is only available to stream on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

If you haven't watched its nine episodes to date but are interested in doing so, you'll need to sign up for an account. Check out our Disney+ price guide for more on how much a subscription will cost you.

Will there be a third season of Daredevil: Born Again?

Frank Castle/The Punisher will star in his own Disney+ special, which could also arrive in 2026 (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is highly unlikely to have any impact on what'll happen in the next two Avengers movies or Spider-Man 4. However, other projects will be *ahem* born out of what happened last season and in the series' next outing.

The first of those will be a Disney+ special presentation starring Frank Castle/The Punisher. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it could be released in 2026, so events in this TV Special may run parallel to Born Again's next chapter. It's being co-written by Bernthal and We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who has called it a "shotgun blast of a story" (via EW).

As I mentioned earlier, Marvel may look to revisit characters from Netflix's Defenders-Verse, too. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Winderbaum intimated it was "inevitable" that the likes of Jones, Cage et al. would make their MCU debuts before telling EW that the comic book giant was "very much exploring" ways to bring them over.

The devil, though, is in the details, so we'll see what shakes out of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 first before expecting too much, too soon on a potential The Defenders reunion.

For more Marvel coverage, read my guides on Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.