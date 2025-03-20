Daredevil: Born Again season 2 first look images have already spoiled how the Marvel TV show's first season will end on Disney+

You won't like him when he's angry... no, no The Hulk! Daredevil!

A bunch of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 images reveal how the show's first chapter will end

Filming is well underway on the Marvel TV series' next installment

The spoiler-filled stills were posted online in mid-March

It's time to be vigilant, erm, vigilantes, because some huge spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale have already appeared online.

Surprisingly, though, those details weren't leaked by an industry insider on social media. Instead, they come by way of official behind-the-scenes shots snapped by photographers as filming continues on the Marvel TV show's second season.

I won't directly post the images in this article, but I plan on discussing what they reveal about the final episode of Daredevil's TV revival on Disney+. So, if you don't want to know anything about how season 1 will end or where its sequel will begin, I urge you to turn away now as major spoilers immediately follow.

What do the pictures tell us about Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale?

"...what do you mean Born Again season 1's finale has already been spoiled?" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The first few images, which have circulated online since they were first uploaded last Tuesday (March 11), don't reveal anything hugely significant.

A couple of them confirm that Genneya Walton's B.B. Urich will be back for more on-the-beat reporting in one of the best Disney+ shows' second season, though, so she's set to survive the events of its forebear. Urich is seen speaking to a new addition to Born Again's cast for season 2, though, in the form of Sydney Parra. It's unclear who she'll be playing in the follow-up to this Marvel Phase 5 project (NB: Born Again season 2 will be part of the Marvel Phase 6 line-up).

Karen and Matt will be reunited in Born Again season 2, if not beforehand (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

It's the photographs that were uploaded to the internet on March 18, though, that contain the biggest spoilers.

For one, the images confirm that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will reunite with Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page. The pair had become estranged after Franklin Foggy Nelson's death in the season 1 premiere. It's made clear here, however, that the duo will patch things up before this season ends or its sequel entry begins.

That's not all. The pictures show Woll's Page sporting a dark red, bob-style haircut, which is a stark contrast to the long, blonde hairstyle she's had since a live-action Daredevil TV series was made. That program originally aired on Netflix, but is now available on Disney+, aka another of the world's best streaming services.

Cox's Murdock is also sporting something of a disguise. He's wearing plain clothes – complete with a goodie to hide his identity – and a knee-length coat, which is also a far cry from Murdock's classier attire in the suits that he wears as a lawyer. His crimefighting costume is nowhere to be seen, either.

If the duo are wearing what passes as a disguise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), they must be on the run or trying to keep a low profile, right? It appears that way, especially when you read the small print on a missing person's poster – one that confirms Murdock is the MIA individual – that's been slapped on a nearby wall.

"Matt Murdock attended the Mayor's recent gala at Gracie Mansion," it reads. "Where he heroically saved Mayor Fisk's life by blocking an assassin's bullet, but was himself critically injured."

Wait, Murdock saved his archnemesis from being shot?! This isn't the first time that Fisk has been shot – his surrogate daughter Maya Lopez also tried to kill him in Hawkeye – but it's fascinating to read that Murdock actually stopped another Fisk assassination attempt.

What's even more intriguing is that, if Murdock saved Fisk's life, wouldn't the latter be grateful and call off his crusade to eradicate the so-called threat of New York's vigilante contingent? Evidently not, if Murdock and Page have gone into hiding. Oh, and based on the fact that the images also confirm Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force is still patrolling the streets.

Who tries to assassinate Mayor Wilson Fisk? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The big question now is: who tries to kill Fisk? Will it be Bullseye, who's currently incarcerated but has the capacity to land every shot he takes? Is it Frank Castle/The Punisher, who'll have an ax to grind with Fisk with the latter going after lawless crimefighters? Could it be Muse, who finally made an appearance in Born Again episode 4? What about someone we haven't seen yet in the show?

Whoever it is, we know how Daredevil: Born Again's first season is largely going to end. Murdock will save Fisk's life, Fisk will continue his pursuit of vigilantes as New York Mayor, and Murdock and any of his allies will have to go into hiding or go on the run. We'll find out what actually happens when season 1's ninth and final episode arrives on April 15 (US) and April 16 (UK and Australia).