Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 ending explained: who is Muse, what does Sic Semper Systema mean, who is Adam, and more big Marvel questions answered

We're halfway through – well, give or take – Daredevil: Born Again's first season. The arrival of episode 4, titled 'Sic Semper Systema', on Disney+ pretty much marks the midway point of the show's debut outing. And, thankfully, Marvel is finally starting to peel back the layers on some of its biggest mysteries.

So, if you want more details on Adam and/or Muse, the meaning behind this episode's title, or answers to an entirely different question, I've got you covered. Major spoilers follow for Daredevil's standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adventure, so proceed with caution if you're not caught up.

Who is Daredevil: Born Again villain Muse and who is playing him?

Muse's backstory might be expanded upon in the MCU compared to his comic book counterpart (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

I already covered Muse's comic book history in my Daredevil: Born Again cast and character guide. But, here's another quick rundown on the masked individual with a penchant for the macaber.

In the comics, Muse is a nameless serial killer who uses his victims to create grotesque works of art. And, when I say "uses his victims", I mean that in the literal sense. Indeed, everything from their blood, skin, and other body parts are put to use by Muse to make stomach-churning paintings, sculptures, and other forms of art.

A recent addition to Daredevil's rogues gallery, Muse only made his comic book debut in Daredevil Volume 5 #11, which was released in September 2016. He was known to possess superhuman strength and agility, and had the ability to make himself imperceptible to Matt Murdock and his vigilante alias. That made Muse more difficult to track down.

Which actor is actually playing Muse? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

In Daredevil: Born Again, it doesn't seem like Muse will be superpowered. With the MCU favoring a more grounded, realistic take on Marvel's illustrious literary works, it appears Muse will be an ordinary (if that's the right word to use) serial killer who won't be able to go toe-to-toe with someone like Daredevil.

Indeed, Born Again's official trailer briefly showed Murdock's crimefighter making light work of Muse. Sure, it's only the tiniest of clips, so it's hard to determine if the MCU's Muse would stand any chance of holding his own in a duel with Daredevil. Based on that evidence, though, he won't.

Alright, so which actor is playing Muse? We still don't know. Four episodes in, Born Again's end credits sequence hasn't given us any indication who it might be. Marvel fans, myself included, have a wild theory about which Born Again character may be moonlighting as the murderous Muse, though. Hopefully, it won't be long before we find out if we're right.

Who is Adam in Daredevil: Born Again and who portrays him?

Well, now we know what happened to Adam! (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

This question is far easier to answer.

The Marvel Phase 5 TV show's first three episodes heavily implied that Wilson Fisk's estranged wife had an affair with a man named Adam. That happened while Wilson Fisk was recuperating after his surrogate daughter Maya Lopez shot him in Hawkeye, and then after she used her own superhuman abilities on Wilson to mess with his head in Echo's final episode.

'Sic Semper Systema' finally confirms that Vanessa had an extramarital affair with Adam while Wilson wasn't in New York City. It also reveals that Wilson Fisk tracked him down and, to paraphrase the city's newly-installed mayor, had a polite chat with Adam to prevent him from seeing Vanessa again.

Despite promising Vanessa that he'd never hurt Adam, though, the ever-deceptive Wilson Fisk hasn't exactly kept his word. In episode 4's final moments, it's revealed that Wilson Fisk has got Adam locked up in an undisclosed location. Not only that, it appears as though Fisk is denying Adam his basic human rights as he has no access to food, water, and clean clothes. Judging by Adam's appearance, he's been imprisoned for some time, too.

As for which actor is portraying Adam, that'll be Lou Taylor Pucci, who starred in 2013's Evil Dead remake, Apple TV+'s Physical TV series, and American Horror Story: 1984 on Hulu.

What does Born Again episode 4's title 'Sic Semper Systema' mean?

Episode 4's title has a deeper meaning for numerous Born Again characters (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Translated into English, the Latin phrase roughly means "thus always to the system".

There are multiple things we can read into its use in one of the best Disney+ shows' fourth chapter. The most obvious one relates to Matt Murdock, who's spent the past three-and-a-half episodes battling the US legal system to get justice for his clients.

Then there's Fisk, who continues to beat his head against a brick wall when it comes to the bureaucracy and red tape that stands between him and his mayoral pledges to get things done.

'Sic Semper Systema' also relates to Muse and Frank Castle/The Punisher, both of whom make their first MCU appearances in this episode. The pair are fighting the system in their own unique ways – Muse getting away with literal murder, while Jon Bernthal's anti-hero has railed against the status quo and doled out his own form of justice for years now. So, this chapter's title could refer to any number of characters in the show.

Who is Leory Bradford in Born Again? Episode 4's connection to Secret Invasion and The Marvels explained

No, Leroy Bradford isn't a Skrull masquerading as a human (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Amid everything else that goes on in 'Sic Semper Systema', the MCU weaves its interconnectivity magic once more by making a passing reference to two of the lowest-rated MCU projects of all-time.

At points throughout episode 4, Murdock meets Leroy Bradford, a petty thief who becomes the former's lates client. Bradford is facing another stint in prison after he's accused of stealing groceries from a local store.

In spite of Bradford's protestations that he didn't do it, Murdock confirms the evidence is firmly stacked against him to the overwhelming evidence that Bradford is the culprit. In a last-ditch attempt to prove his innocence, Bradford asks "could it have been a Skrull?", to which Murdock replies "nope".

Episode 4's reference to the Skrulls, aka the shapeshifting alien race we've seen in multiple Marvel projects, is pretty significant. It means their presence on Earth is no longer a secret. If a petty criminal like Bradford knows they exist, then all of humanity will.

Regardless, the Skrulls haven't exactly been used to their full potential in the MCU. The three projects they've appeared – Captain Marvel, Secret Invasion, and The Marvels – aren't exactly fan favorites. In fact, the latter two are considered to be among the worst MCU productions ever. You've got to wonder, then, if we'll ever see the Skrulls used in another Marvel movie or TV show.

When will the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again air on Disney+?

"Hey Matt, just to let you know that two new episodes will drop next week!" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Episode 5 is set to be released on Tuesday, March 25 in the US. It'll air on Wednesday, March 26 in the UK and Australia.

It won't be the only one that does so, though. I previously reported on Daredevil: Born Again's unusual release schedule, which confirmed there'll be a two-parter next week. So, you'll be able to watch episodes 5 and 6 on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on the aforementioned dates.