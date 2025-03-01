Daredevil: Born Again cast and character guide: who's playing who in the Marvel TV show on Disney+?

Daredevil: Born Again is almost here, everyone. The highly anticipated Marvel TV show, not to mention sequel to Netflix's live-action Daredevil series, will arrive on March 4 (US) and March 5 (UK and Australia). While some actors will reprise their roles from Netflix's adaptation, many others will make their debut in Matt Murdock's first standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) adventure. So there's no better time to get the scoop on them all.

Below, I've compiled a list of the Disney+ show's confirmed cast, the characters they'll play, and where you might have seen them before. I won't be discussing any actors who are rumored to appear in cameo or supporting roles, though – if you want to read about those, my dedicated Daredevil: Born Again guide is the place to go.

One last thing before you proceed: full spoilers follow for all three seasons of Daredevil on Netflix, plus Echo on Disney+. Light spoilers are also incoming for Born Again.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Matt Murdock moonlights as the blind vigilante known as Daredevil, aka the Devil of Hell's Kitchen (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

The protagonist of Netflix's Daredevil show and now the lead character of his own MCU TV series, Charlie Cox returns to play Matt Murdock and his superpowered alter-ego in Marvel's sandbox.

While Cox has had small roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo and was effectively the co-star in episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this is the first time he'll have a more substantial role in a Marvel Studios production.

So, what's Murdock up to at the start of Born Again? Picking up events after the season 3 finale of the Netflix series, he's become the co-owner of law firm Murdock, Nelson, and Page – teaming up with long-time friend and fellow lawyer Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson, and former reporter/Murdock's perennial love interest Karen Page... and that's all I'll say for now!

As for Cox, you might have seen him in other TV shows, including Kin, Treason, and Boardwalk Empire. He was also the male lead in the cult classic fantasy film Stardust.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk

Wilson Fisk is making a play to become New York mayor in Daredevil: Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Like Cox, Born Again isn't Vincent D'Onofrio's first rodeo in the MCU. Reprising his role as Fisk from Daredevil on Netflix, he had a small but important role in Hawkeye ahead of his primary antagonistic role in Echo.

Thanks to events that transpired in the latter's finale, we know that the former crime lord, who used to go by the pseudonym Kingpin, will be running for New York City's Mayoral office at the beginning of Born Again. If he's successful, it'll spell bad news for Murdock and his fellow crimefighters.

D'Onofrio will be a familiar face to film and TV fans alike, with the long-time actor appearing in Full Metal Jacket, Jurassic World, Men in Black, Godfather of Harlem, Ratched, and many more besides.

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Woll's Page (left) was brought into the fold after a substantial creative overhaul of Born Again's plot (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

One of the three individuals who owns Murdock, Nelson, and Page, Karen Page is a former investigative journalist-turned-business owner. She's part of Daredevil's core acting quartet who have returned for this Marvel sequel.

That wasn't always the case, mind you. Originally, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson weren't part of this show's cast; Marvel intended Born Again to be an entirely new series that would only reference the Netflix show in passing. However, after Marvel decided to creatively overhaul Daredevil: Born Again in October 2023, Woll and Henson were asked to return as their respective characters. Marvel hasn't publicly acknowledged how big of a role Page will have in this series. However, fans fear for her safety after leaked Born Again footage suggested that she may be targeted by a returning villain (more on him later).

Some readers will know Woll from the popular vampire TV show True Blood. She's also appeared in more of Netflix's Marvel series like The Defenders and The Punisher, as well as horror flicks including Escape Room.

Elden Henson as Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson

Henson (left) is back as Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Like Woll, Elden Henson only officially joined this show's cast after a Daredevil: Born Again image confirmed their return last January. As I mentioned earlier, his character is one of the three owners of the Murdock, Nelson, and Page law firm. Marvel hasn't revealed if Nelson will play a big part in this Marvel Phase 5 show's story, either.

As for where you may have seen Henson previously, he appeared in both installments of Lionsgate's live-action adaptation of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon film, and shows like Smith and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Glenn (right) is the latest woman that Matt Murdock falls for (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The first of many new faces to enter Matt Murdock's orbit, Margarita Levieva will play Heather Glenn, a therapist and Murdock's new love interest. Her character profile and backstory differ from how she's presented in Marvel comic books, which depicts Glenn as a socialite. By the way, if you want to learn more about Glenn and any other Born Again characters you're unfamiliar with, check out our exclusive offer below for Marvel Unlimited, the comic giant's digital subscription service that's home to over 30,000 comic books – but, be quick! The deal expires on March 4.

Anyway, some people may remember that Levieva played Mother Koril in last year's Star Wars: The Acolyte (which isn't one of the best Disney+ shows). Others might know her from main roles in The Deuce, Litvinenko, Allegiance, and Vanished.

Marvel Unlimited monthly subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Marvel

The ultimate digital comics subscription for Marvel fans is offering new and returning customers 50% off their first month, which is much cheaper than a streaming subscription to watch all the best superhero movies. To gain access to a library of more than 30,000 comics, use the code 'SPIDEY50' at checkout. You're able to use the Marvel Unlimited app on all iOS and Android devices, including the web, too!

Nikki M. James as Kirsten McDuffie

Kirsten McDuffie (right) becomes Matt Murdock's (left) new law firm partner in Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Joining Levieva on the newcomer list is Nikki M. James, who'll portray Kirsten McDuffie. In the comics, she's a deputy district attorney whose close friendship with Murdock eventually led to them becoming romantically entangled. Oh, and they also set up their own law firm in Marvel's source material.

It remains to be seen if Born Again will authentically adapt this part of Daredevil lore but, given Glenn will be Murdock's paramour in the show's first season, nobody should expect Murdock and McDuffie to fall in love. Don't be surprised if they cross paths professionally, though!

James will be instantly recognizable to anyone who watched season 1 of mystery thriller series Severance on Apple TV+, where she played Alex. She's also featured in Proven Innocent, The Good Fight, and BrainDead among other TV programs.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher

Marvel fans were delighted to see that Jon Bernthal is back as Frank Castle (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Switching back to some actors who are returning from Daredevil, aka one of the best Netflix shows. Jon Bernthal, who made a name for himself in The Walking Dead, is back as Frank Castle, a US Army veteran-turned-vigilante who fights the criminal underworld using lethal force. Like Woll and Henson, I can't say how integral he'll be to season 1's overarching narrative. Whatever role Castle has in proceedings, it's sure to be a bloody and brutal one.

The Walking Dead notwithstanding, Bernthal has appeared in other acclaimed TV shows, including The Bear on Hulu, and numerous movies like The Accountant, Sicario, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin 'Dex' Pointdexter/Bullseye

Bethel's Bullseye also returns in Daredevil: Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The secondary antagonist of Daredevil season 3, Wilson Bethel's Pointdexter is a mentally unstable former FBI agent who was molded into a cold-hard killer by Fisk in the hit show's final chapter. Indeed, he even impersonated The Devil of Hell's Kitchen in a bid to tarnish the eponymous vigilante's name and reputation. Ironically, Bullseye was near-beaten to death by Fisk in the season 3 finale after he learned that Fisk was responsible for his wife's death.

Unfortunately for Murdock and Fisk alike, Bullseye will return, with Bethel making a brief appearance in Daredevil: Born Again's gritty and brutal first trailer. Who knows who he'll be gunning for first.

Bethel was last seen starring in All Rise, but he's also appeared in The Astronaut Wives Club, Hart of Dixie, and The Young and the Restless.

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk

Vanessa Fisk is having marital issues with her husband as Born Again's story begins (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Another star who was asked to return following the show's creative reinvention, Ayelet Zurer will reprise her role as Wilson Fisk's wife Vanessa, who'll reportedly be estranged from her husband at the start of Born Again. Per Business Insider, she's taken over his criminal empire in his absence, too.

Outside of Daredevil and its follow-up series, Zurer is known for her performances in Moonhaven, Losing Alice, and Money Heist.

Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera

Rivera helps Wilson Fisk win the New York City mayoral election (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Zabryna Guevara is set to play a character who doesn't exist in Marvel comics, Sheila Rivera. She's believed to have ties to Fisk in Born Again and based on the footage and images I've seen so far, I suspect she'll be part of the team trying to help him win New York City's mayoral position.

Guevara is most famous for appearing in Gotham, a DC Comics TV show that served as a Batman prequel and reinterpreted many of the Dark Knight's seemingly infinite number of characters. More recently, she's been part of the casts of New Amsterdam, Emergence, and Castle Rock.

Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman

Froushan is part of Wilson Fisk's mayoral office team (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Another individual I expect to be part of Fisk's campaign team is Buck Cashman, played by Arty Froushan. Cashman will differ from his comic book counterpart. In Marvel literature, he's a mercenary who works for the US government under the alias Bullet, but it's unclear if the MCU's Buck Cashman will eventually become Bullet.

Best known for playing Jonah Breakspear in Prime Video's Carnival Row, Froushan has also featured in House of the Dragon and Downton Abbey 3 among other projects.

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade

Wilson Fisk reportedly takes Daniel Blake (pictured) under his wing (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The son of The Sopranos star James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini is set to play Daniel Blade, who was revealed to be Fisk's protege in a previous edition of SFX Magazine. Blade is another original character created for Born Again.

This series is far from Gandolfini's first role, though. He's appeared in shows like Extrapolations and The Deuce, but his most famous role came in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel movie to The Sopranos that saw Gandolfini play a younger version of Tony Soprano, aka the same character his late father portrayed in one of the best Max shows.

Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala/White Tiger

White Tiger is one of the newer vigilantes who's appeared in New York City recently (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The first Hispanic superhero to appear in Marvel's illustrious history, Hector Ayala is more famously known as his superpowered counterpart White Tiger, whose enhanced physical abilities manifest when Ayala wears a mystical amulet.

Kamar de los Reyes will play the character in Born Again, which marks White Tiger's live-action debut in any big- or small-screen Marvel production. It also marks de los Reyes' final acting performance. The Puerta Rican actor died in December 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Other projects he appeared in before his death include the TV adaptation of Sleepy Hollow, The American, and The Rookie.

Genneya Walton as B.B. Urich

Walton will play the daughter of Ben Urich, who featured in Daredevil's TV show on Netflix (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A young, on-the-beat investigative reporter, B.B. Urich is the daughter of the murdered Ben Urich, who was killed by Fisk in Daredevil season 2. Will she find out that Fisk was responsible for her father's demise and, if so, will she attempt to prevent him from taking office? Only time will tell.

Known for her roles in BlackAF, Never Have I Ever, and Candy Cane Lane, Genneya Watson's star is certainly on the rise. Don't be shocked if you hear more about her following her supporting role in one of 2025's most exciting new shows.

Clark Johnson as Cherry

Cherry is a former New York City police detective who's on retainer at Matt Murdock's law firm (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

A retired New York police officer who works as a freelance investigator for Murdock, the character simply known as Cherry will help the titular lawyer/vigilante crack some of his most important cases.

Last seen as part of the cast of Evil, Clark Johnson has also had acting roles in The Wire, Bosch, and The Shield.

Jeremy Earl as Cole North

Cole North is put in charge of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force in Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Another individual whose Marvel comics backstory has been slightly altered for Daredevil: Born Again. In the source material, Cole North is a highly-regarded police detective who transfers from Chicago to New York and is ordered by Fisk to track down and arrest any vigilantes operating in the city. In Born Again, North will be a corrupt cop assigned to lead the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (per Inverse), which may or may not be set up by Fisk. So, as I say, it's a slight tweak to his comic book origins story.

As for Jeremy Earl, he's been a part of the cast of Empire, NCIS: Hawaii, and Chicago PD.

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne/Swordsman

Tony Dalton's Swordsman will have a small supporting role in Daredevil: Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

First appearing in Hawkeye, Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne, aka Swordsman, was the fiance of Kate Bishop's mom Eleanor. He was framed by Eleanor Bishop, who was working for Fisk at the time, for killing his own father Armand. In the end, Duquesne walks away a free man after Eleanor is arrested for Armand's murder. Nobody knows why Dalton will cameo in Born Again, but my best guess is that he'll be one of Murdock's clients who needs a hand to evade the law and/or clear his name.

An actor who's only recently started appearing in English language projects after many years starring in Spanish language films and TV shows, Tony Dalton is best known for playing Lito's agent in Sense8 and portraying Lalo Salamanca in Better Call Saul.

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Kamal Khan's father will also appear in Born Again season 1 (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Another of Murdock's likely clientele, Yusuf Khan is the father of Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. He made his MCU debut in his daughter's self-titled Disney+ show before cameo-ing alongside the rest of their family in The Marvels, aka one of the lowest-ranked films on my best Marvel movies list.

Another actor who only made their English-language production debut in recent times, Mohan Kapur has been part of the cast for movies including Life's Good and The Vaccine War, as well as numerous Indian Hindi-language projects.

??? as Muse

We still don't know which actor is playing Muse in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Now this casting is an interesting one. A recent addition to Daredevil's rogues gallery in the comics, Muse is a serial killer who uses the corpses and bloody remains of his victims to create grotesque artworks across New York City. If there was any doubt that Daredevil: Born Again would be fully TV-MA (that's 18-plus in the UK and M in Australia), Muse's inclusion proves it will be.

Anyway, we know that Muse will be a secondary antagonist in the forthcoming show. What we don't know, however, is who's been hired to play them. There have been rumors that Hunter Doohan, who was last seen starring in Netflix's hugely successful Wednesday TV series, has been secretly cast as Muse, but that's still speculation at the time of publication. Once I know more, I'll update this article.

For more Marvel coverage, read my guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, Spider-Man 4, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Marvel Phase 6.