Andor season 2 cast and character guide: who's who in the highly-rated Star Wars TV show's final chapter?

It's almost time to welcome Andor back to our screens.

The highly-rated Star Wars TV show is about to return for its second and final season. And with plenty of new and familiar faces set to appear, you'll want to know who'll feature in the Disney+ series' next installment.

Below, I'll run you through the main characters in Andor season 2, the actors portraying them, and where you might have seen them before.

While there are no cast or plot-based spoilers for season 2 from this point on, there are major spoilers for Andor season 1. Proceed with caution if you're still watching it.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Luna will return as Andor's protagonist (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

The titular character, once again played by Luna, heads up Andor's talented cast.

In the season 1 finale, Cassian Andor became a fully-fledged member of the nascent Rebel Alliance. In season 2, he'll carry out numerous covert missions for the rebellion's de facto leader Luthen Rael – one of which will see Luna uncover the Empire's terrifying plans to unleash the Death Star on planets that oppose their totalitarian rule.

Luna is best known for playing Andor in this program and 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One, which is actually a sequel to Andor even though it was released six years before the show's first season. Luna has also appeared in DC League of Super-Pets, La Maquina on Hulu, and Narcos: Mexico on Netflix, among other projects.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Mon Mothma is considered to be the deuteragonist of this Star Wars TV show (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Andor may bear the titular hero's name, but it's very much an ensemble piece. For one, Mon Mothma is as integral to the story told in one of the best Disney+ shows as Cassian is.

Last season saw the soon-to-be-Rebel Alliance's commander make some shady deals to not only help fund its operations but also ensure monetary transactions couldn't be traced back to her by the Empire. Expect season 2 to depict the fallout from these incidents as the Chandrila-born Senator slowly transforms into the leader she must become.

Having played Mothma in four projects prior to Andor, O'Reilly also returns for the series' next installment. Viewers may recognize her from bit-part roles in The Matrix movie series and The Legend of Tarzan, as well as bigger roles in Tolkien, Glitch, and Tin Star.

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Luthen Rael will continue to operate from the shadows in season 2 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

The main fulcrum of this embryonic rebellion, Luthen Rael, will continue to play the role of puppet master in Andor's second season. He'll be portrayed by Skarsgård again, too.

Skarsgård will be familiar to fans who've watched the Thor films – the beloved actor played Erik Selvig in the God of Thunder's first two standalone flicks. Away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he's appeared in fan-favorite and/or acclaimed productions including Good Will Hunting, The Hunt for Red October, Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies, and HBO's award-winning dramatization of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Bix escaped to whereabouts unknown in season 1's final episode (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Arjona returns for season 2, too, with the Puerto Rican actor stepping back into the shoes of Andor's ex-girlfriend, who's also a talented mechanic and black market dealer.

When we last saw Bix, she was traveling to pastures new after being rescued by Cassian following her imprisonment by, and psychological torture at the hands of, the Empire. With this season featuring some "very sexy" time jumps throughout its 12-episode run, we'll see how Bix deals with that trauma and how it impacts her relationship with the show's protagonist.

With appearances in Netflix projects like Hit-Man and 6 Underground, as well as roles in Morbius, Emerald City, and Prime Video's Good Omens, Arjona is a talented star you'll have seen in at least one other film or TV series.

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Meero's pursuit of Andor will continue in the hit show's next chapter (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

After trying (and failing!) to catch Cassian last season, Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) officer Dedra Meero is back on the case in season 2. However, after events that transpired in last season's finale, a fledgling relationship with one of her fellow Empire workers may force her to take her eye off the ball...

Denise Gough, who most recently starred in The Stolen Girl on Hulu and Disney+, aka two of the world's best streaming services, will portray Meero once more. Primarily a TV actor, Gough has starred in other shows, such as Titanic: Blood and Steel, Stella, Guerilla, and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Syril Karn has seemingly moved on from pursuing Cassia in season 2 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

The man who initially led the charge in trying to track down and arrest Cassian, former security service employee Syril Karn, will also return this season. Just as he was last time around, he'll be played by Kyle Soller.

Fans of Lucasfilm's legendary galaxy far, far away have wondered what's in store for the morally complex Empire worker this time around. Obviously, I won't spoil anything here, but let's just say the series' most complicated character will be tested in more ways than one when Andor's second chapter premieres.

As for where you might have seen Soller before, he's appeared in Poldark, Bodies, and Monsters: Dark Continent, among others.

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Vel, seen here in season 1, is largely absent from Andor 2's trailers... (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

One of Luthen's most trusted individuals, Vel Sartha's faith in the shadowy operator may be wavering somewhat in the wake of season 1's final episode. Nevertheless, her loyalty to the cause, as well as those she's closest to, has never diminished.

Season 2 will find Vel back on her homeworld of Chandrila after her reunion with her cousin – that being none other than Mon Mothma. As for what else lies in store for her this season? That would be telling.

Marsay was most recently seen in Netflix's emotionally powerful and politically topical Adolescence miniseries, but she's also had roles in Ten Pound Poms, Game of Thrones, Avocado Toast, and Lady Chatterley's Lover, to name just four.

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

...As is Vel's fellow Luthen disciple and love interest Cinta (pictured) (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Until recently, it was unclear if Varada Sethu would return as Cinta Kaz. Thanks to Andor season 2's official trailer, though, we know another of Luther's acolytes and Vel's love interest will be back for more secret missions as part of the Rebel Alliance.

Like Marsay, Sethu's face will be instantly recognizable to any TV aficionado. Indeed, she's playing the new companion – Belinda 'Bel' Chandra – in Doctor Who season 2, which recently debuted on Disney+ (internationally) and BBC One/BBC iPlayer (UK). She's also appeared in other shows, such as Annika, Hard Sun, and the Strike Back TV franchise.

Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki

Luthen's multi-talented assistant will have a more prominent role in season 2 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Every leader needs a good assistant – and Luthen certainly has one in the form of Kleya. Unwaveringly loyal to the Rebel Alliance's founder, Kleya is Luthen's second-in-command when it comes to rebellion affairs and those concerning his Coruscant-located antiques shop, which is a front for the rebels' secret headquarters.

Kleya proved to be a breakout role for Dulau, whose star has risen since she played the character in Andor's debut season. Since then, she's had roles in Maternal, All the Light We Cannot See, and one of the best movies of 2024 in Wicked.

Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic

The man overseeing the Death Star's development will appear in season 2 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

I couldn't have been more excited for Ben Mendelsohn's return as Orson Krennic when it was first teased in June 2024. The Galactic Empire's Director of Advanced Weapons Research was not only the primary (and incredibly sinister!) villain in Rogue One but also the man responsible for overseeing the Death Star's creation.

Again, spoilers notwithstanding, he'll have a pretty fairly large role in season 2. That's particularly true towards its end as Andor's sophomore outing eventually leads into Rogue One's first act.

Mendelsohn's most recent role saw him play legendary fashion designer Christian Dior in Apple TV+'s The New Look. Other significant roles of his include Talos in the MCU, Danny Rayburn on Bloodline, Nolan Sorrento in Ready Player One, and John Daggett in The Dark Knight Rises.

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

The Partisan Group leader has had a complicated relationship with Rael over the years (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Saw Gerrera, commander of the rebel militia group known as The Partisans, is set to appear in season 2. Just as he did in Rogue One and Andor season 1, Forest Whitaker will portray the insurgent group's leader. Expect him to butt heads with the likes of Rael whenever he appears.

Whitaker needs no introduction. The Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winner has appeared in numerous fan-favorite and acclaimed projects over the years. From Black Panther and The Last King of Scotland to Bird and Roots, to ER and Sorry to Bother You, and many besides, you'll have seen Whitaker in any number of film and TV productions over the decades.

Alan Tudyk as K-2SO

K-2SO is Cassian's android bestie in Rogue One, but how did the pair meet? (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

K-2SO was conspicuous by his absence in Andor's first season. Considering he's Cassian's android bestie in Rogue One, fans were baffled over his lack of inclusion last time out. However, if further evidence was needed that he's in its sequel, Andor season 2's first trailer confirmed it.

Again, no spoilers, but you'll finally learn how he and the titular character came to be best buds in season 2. Just don't be surprised if you have to wait a while for that encounter to play out.

Tudyk, who was the mocap actor and voice for K-2SO in Rogue One, reprises his role as the reprogrammed imperial security droid. Tudyk was last seen (or, rather, heard) in Creature Commandos' first season on Max, but his list of credits is a lengthy one that includes Resident Alien, Wish, The Electric State, Moana, Frozen, MODOK, Harley Quinn, and The Santa Clarita Diet, to name a few.

The workaholic actor will next appear in James Gunn's Superman movie, with Tudyk set to voice another android character in Kelex.

Muhannad Bhaier as Wilmon

Wilmon is another of Cassian's friends who escaped to regions unknown after the season 1 finale (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

A character with a small but important part to play in season 1, Wilmon will have an expanded role in its follow-up chapter. We last saw him leaving Ferrix alongside Bix and Brasso (more on him shortly) in the season 1 finale.

Like Dulau, one of the latest new Star Wars movies and TV shows represented a breakthrough moment for Bhaier. Before it began airing in mid-2022, he'd only appeared in 2018 TV movie Mariah: The Diva, the Demons, the Drama.

Joplin Sibtain as Brasso

Brasso also fled Ferrix in season 1's final chapter (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

The third and final Ferrix dweller to leave seeking refuge on another world, Brasso is a long-time friend of Cassian, Bix, and Wilmon's. Sibtain, who's appeared in Hard Sun, Doctors, and EastEnders among other TV shows, will portray Brasso once more.

With Brasso being held at gunpoint by stormtroopers in both trailers for season 2, Star Wars fans are understandably concerned for his welfare. I'm keeping mum on what becomes of him, though, because, you know, spoilers and all that.

Kathryn Hunter as Eedy Karn

Everyone's favorite overbearing mom is back in season 2 (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

If Syril, not to mention Andor's fanbase, thought they'd seen the last of Eedy Karn, they'd be sorely mistaken. That's right, everyone's favorite overbearing mom is back to molly-coddle her only child in the popular series' final chapter.

Most recently, Hunter played a supporting role in Black Doves, aka one of the best Netflix shows of 2024. Other famous roles of hers include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Megalopolis, the Harry Potter film franchise, and Rome.

There are plenty of other supporting characters who'll have roles in season 2. That includes Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser), Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman), Leida (Bronte Carmichael), and Lonnie Jung (Robert Emms).

However, this article would be three times as long as it is if I included everyone. If any of the above end up having sizable parts to play this season, I'll add them to the main cast roster.