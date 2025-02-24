Andor season 2 trailer teases Orson Krennic and K-2SO's return, the Death Star's creation, an absurd amount of action and... a Star Wars dance number?

Andor season 2's first trailer is here – and it's an absolute doozy of a teaser

Disney and Lucasfilm have finally released the first trailer for Andor season 2

The critically-acclaimed series will return for its second and final season on April 22

Its confident first teaser is packed with action, drama, humor, and even an apparent dance number

The first trailer for Andor season 2 has finally been released online – and it's an incredibly confident teaser that suggests we're in for a wild ride with the Star Wars show's second and final season.

Released today (February 24) on Star Wars' YouTube channel and social channels, the 90-second long teaser is absolutely packed with enthralling footage. Before I wax lyrical about everything it shows, though, just wrap your eyeballs around it below. Major spoilers follow for Andor's first season from this point on, so proceed at your own risk!

Aside from the self-congratulatory snippets from a variety of season 1 reviews (I'm not bitter that my Andor season 1 review isn't quoted in it, honest!), the trailer is stuffed with crowd-pleasing character reveals, and lots of explosive action and melodrama.

Indeed, we already knew that Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic would be part of Andor season 2's cast – Mendelsohn previously playing the character in the Disney+ show's movie sequel – one that actually preceded the series' release – Star Wars: Rogue One. It wasn't a secret that Cassian Andor's (played by Diego Luna) android bestie K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk) would feature, either, but it's nonetheless pleasing to see both characters appear as part of season 2's first-look footage.

There's plenty more to unpack from the teaser. There are a few shots of the Death Star being built, the titular individual carrying out numerous covert missions for the nascent Rebel Alliance, and more returning characters from season 1 including Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen, Forrest Whittaker's Saw Gerrera, Denise Gough's Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller's Syril Karn, Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael, and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma. The latter's appearance is particularly interesting, too, as she seems to be enjoying and/or throwing a lavish party. Are we about to see the first musical or dance number in Lucasfilm's iconic galaxy far, far away? It would be a brave move on Disney and Lucasfilm's part but, hey, I wouldn't be against it!

There'll be plenty more information dropping about Andor season 2 in the weeks leading up to its confirmed April 22 debut. For now, here's its plot synopsis: "Season 2 carries [on] the story of Cassian Andor and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of The Death Star and the events of Rogue One... season two will see relationships intensify as the horizon of galactic war draws near. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound."

Want even more details on the hit show's return? My dedicated Andor season 2 guide is full of other intel (I definitely didn't enlist the aid of some Bothan spies to acquire it), including its confirmed cast, other story specifics, and why one of the best Disney+ shows won't be getting a third season.

