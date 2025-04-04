New sneak peek at James Gunn's Superman movie reveals a jaw-dropping first look at the Fortress of Solitude – and it's hiding two big cast secrets in plain sight

What a way to introduce audiences to your take on The Fortress of Solitude, Mister Gunn

A new teaser for James Gunn's Superman movie has been released online

The extended clip reveals our first look at The Fortress of Solitude

It also confirms who Alan Tudyk will voice in the DCU Chapter One film

I didn't think I could be anymore excited for James Gunn's Superman movie. But, after the unveiling of its latest jaw-dropping teaser, clearly I wasn't pumped up enough for its July 11 release.

The sneak peek is largely an extended look at the first Superman trailer that made us fall in love with his mischievous canine companion Krypto.

Once a severely beaten-up Clark Kent/Kal-El convinces the lovable scamp to "take him home", though, we're treated to the official unveiling of the DC Universe's (DCU) take on The Fortress of Solitude. And, boy oh boy, did it leave my jaw on the floor.

For the uninitiated, The Fortress of Solitude is Superman's home away from home. It's an Arctic-based headquarters for the Man of Steel to get away from the humdrum of civilian life on Earth, where he first learned he wasn't of this world, and a base of operations where he can recuperate from, I don't know, getting smacked about by his foes.

What's striking about Gunn's take on the Man of Steel's iconic fortress, though, is that it isn't a stationary object that looms over the Arctic tundra. As the DCU Chapter One film's latest clip confirms, it actually grows out of the icy terrain that surrounds it. Oh, and it can spin on a 360-degree axis, which, you know, is handy when you need to point Supes at the Sun so he can heal using its ultraviolet rays.

Alan Tudyk's Superman character revealed

I think this is the DCU's iteration of Kelex (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Luckily for Superman, The Fortress of Solitude is home to a small group of technologically-advanced androids who are also on hand to help him recover.

In DC Comics, it's usually home to a single service robot named Kelex. Essentially, it's the HQ's caretaker whenever Kent is off masquerading as a reporter for The Daily Planet and/or keeping planet Earth safe from threats at home and further afield.

For one of 2025's most exciting new movies, it seems like Kelex will be the de-facto leader of the humanoid robots that inhabit Supes' secret stronghold. It appears he'll be voiced by Alan Tudyk, too, whose voiced countless characters over the years. That includes another sentient android in K-2SO, who first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and who'll be part of the cast of Andor season 2 on Disney+.

Hear that? It might be the voice of whoever is playing Jor-El in Gunn's Superman film... (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The robots' DCU design won't be unfamiliar to long-time DC fans, either. Indeed, Gunn has taken inspiration from Grant Morrison's 'All-Star Superman' comic book run, which also serves as a key storytelling influence on Superman, for their look.

Away from Kelex and company, it also looks like The Fortress of Solitude is hiding another cast-based secret. Listen closely when the robots are carrying Superman into the heart of his secret lair, and you can hear a voice saying... something in the background.

It's hard to make out who this is but, based on what we know about The Fortress of Solitude from the comics and previous film adaptations, there are references to Clark's Kryptonian parents within its walls. Could it be, then, that the voice we hear has ties to a new Superman cast rumor that suggests a Guardians of the Galaxy star will play Jor-El, Supes' biological father, in Gunn's movie? I wouldn't be shocked if that's the case.