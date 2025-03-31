New Superman cast rumor links Guardians of the Galaxy star with big cameo role in James Gunn's DCU film

published

You'll need nerves of steel to avoid this particular cast rumor

A screenshot of the official poster for James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie, which shows the titular hero flying into the sky
The latest actor to play Clark Kent/Kal-El's biological father has seemingly been spoiled ahead of time (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Superman will reportedly feature a cameo from a Guardians of the Galaxy star
  • The actor is supposed to be playing Jor-El, aka Superman's Kryptonian father
  • Director James Gunn hasn't debunked the rumor yet

A Guardians of the Galaxy (GotG) alumnus is set to have a small but important role in this year's Superman movie, according to a new rumor.

Taking to Reddit last Friday (March 28), industry insider ViewerAnon suggested that one Marvel Cinematic Universe star is crossing over into the DC Universe (DCU). The actor in question is reportedly going to play Jor-El, aka the Kryptonian father of Kal-El/Clark Kent, in a cameo capacity.

Potentially big spoilers immediately follow for James Gunn's Superman movie. Do not proceed if you don't want to know who's supposedly playing Jor-El!

Has Bradley Cooper joined the cast of James Gunn's Superman film?

Comment from r/DCULeaks

As you'll have seen in the above Reddit post, ViewerAnon claims Bradley Cooper will play one of Superman's biological parents in the DCU Chapter One movie. The leaker revealed the cameo appearance after getting into an online spat with a fellow Reddit user.

It's unclear if Cooper, who voiced Rocket Raccoon in Gunn's GotG movie trilogy, is actually part of Superman's extensive ensemble. Other notable insiders haven't backed up or debunked ViewerAnon's leak, so it's difficult to discern if there's any truth to this particular piece of gossip.

There are, though, some signs that there may be more than a shred of credibility to this. For one, Gunn hasn't quashed the rumor on social media. The DC Studios co-chief is usually quick to disprove inaccurate information about DCU projects that gets leaked online. As of the time of publication, though, Gunn hasn't commented on Cooper's apparent involvement.

Then, there's the fact that Superman reportedly had a test screening late last week. According to another leaker in Daniel RPK, one of the DCU Chapter One projects we're most excited for was shown to some lucky people on March 28. If that's true, it's no coincidence – to me, anyway – that the Cooper casting rumor appeared online mere hours after a secret screening for one of 2025's most anticipated new movies was held.

With CinemaCon 2025 set to take place this week (March 31 to April 3), there are bound to be some new details –maybe we'll be treated to a new trailer or sizzle reel? – about Superman in the days ahead. Indeed, the DCU film will have a sizeable presence at CinemaCon and should feature in some capacity during Warner Bros' 'Big Picture' presentation tomorrow (April 1). Just don't expect to hear anything about Cooper's apparent Superman involvement during said panel.

