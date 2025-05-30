Superman's Funko Pop lineup has been revealed, and it confirms my suspicions about the DC movie's biggest fan theory

- The first wave of Superman Funko Pop figures have been revealed
- One character's figurine appears to spoil a major plot detail from the movie
- Fans have long suspected this individual wasn't who they appeared to be
It's happened again. Just weeks after a leaked Lego set revealed our first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' villain in Galactus, the first wave of Superman Funko Pop figures has seemingly spoiled a major plot point for another of 2025's most anticipated superhero movies.
Yesterday (May 29), eagle-eyed fans noticed that a Superman Funko Pop collection had been added to the vinyl figurine collectibles website. Unsurprisingly, the lineup featured numerous characters who'll appear in James Gunn's Superman movie, including the titular hero, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and a variety of metahumans who'll play supporting roles.
One particular Funko Pop, though, has all but confirmed one of the biggest fan theories surrounding the DC Universe's (DCU) first film release. Potentially big spoilers immediately follow for 2025's Superman movie, so turn back now if you don't want to know any plot points before you watch it.
The Funko Pop in question concerns the Hammer of Boravia. An original character created for this DCU Chapter One film, this superpowered being is said to be the primary warrior of a fictional nation called Boravia.
Given this character's name, that checks out – or does it? You see, if you click on the Hammer of Boravia's figure on Funko's website, you're greeted with some surprising information about them that suggests they're not who they seem.
As you can see in the above screenshot, why are there two images of Ultraman, another villain who's set to appear in Superman, in Funko Pop form on the Hammer of Boravia's Funko Pop page? Is this an error on Funko's part?
Not quite. As I previously pointed out, a new villain (that being the Hammer of Boravia) that Superman is seen fighting in the film's official trailer isn't who everyone thinks it is. Long story short, that's because I and many other DC fans believe that the Hammer is Ultraman in disguise, and we also think Ultraman is a clone of Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman. You can read more about this fan theory via the aforementioned link and my Superman trailer #2 breakdown piece.
There's further evidence to back up this claim on Funko's website, too. Look at the image above and you can read the official description that accompanies the Hammer of Boravia figurine.
"Prepare Superman for a showdown against the POP! Hammer of Boravia!" it reads. "Expand your DC collection by making this villain the next addition to your Superman lineup. There’s a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase of POP! DC’s Ultraman."
Now, this doesn't explicitly confirm that the Hammer of Boravia and Ultraman are one and the same. However, there's a very specific word in that description that heavily implies they are. The word in question? Chase.
For those who aren't as clued up on Funko Pops and/or have no interest in them, a Chase figure is a limited-edition, special Funko Pop variant of a regular figurine. Essentially, that means Ultraman is a Chase variant of the Hammer of Boravia, which lends further weight to the fact they're the same character.
We'll only find out for sure if these antagonists are the same person when Superman flies in theaters worldwide on July 11. Given the amount of evidence, though, I'd be absolutely stunned if this isn't the case when one of 2025's most exciting new movies finally takes flight. In the meantime, you can stream previous films starring the Man of Steel on Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services.
