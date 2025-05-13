A new trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie will be released very soon – here are 4 things I want to see and one I want it to avoid

A new trailer for 2025's Superman film will take flight on May 14

It's almost time to look up again. A new trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie will be released very soon, and I couldn't be more excited to see more of one of this year's most anticipated new movies.

As confirmed by Gunn on social media (see below), the DC Universe (DCU) film's official trailer will make its debut this Wednesday (May 14). The new teaser is expected to be shown during Warner Bros' Upfronts 2025 presentation first before being released online immediately after.

Story spoilers notwithstanding, there's plenty of new footage that Gunn could tease in Superman's next trailer. The DCU Chapter One flick reportedly has a runtime of around two and a half hours, so we should be treated to lots of new shots to pore over and theorize about.

Ahead of its release, here are three things I want to see, plus something I think should be avoided in Superman's official trailer.

1. Speak up

Let's hear the likes of Lois Lane (left) talk in the next trailer (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

The first trailer for Gunn's Superman movie, which arrived last December, was full of great moments. However, aside from a couple of lines uttered by David Corenswet, who plays Clark Kent/the titular Kryptonian, we didn't hear any of the film's other cast members speak.

Superman's next teaser should rectify this. Its initial batch of footage was also about setting up the tone and vibe that Gunn is aiming for with his latest feature flick.

With that firmly established now, it's time that we heard what the likes of Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor sound like, including whether they've imbued their takes on these iconic characters with accents we might not have expected.

Update: since this article went live, a 15-second teaser for Superman's next trailer contains a brief clip of Hoult's Luthor speaking. All he says is "Super...man" but, hey, it's something to tide us over until tomorrow!

2. Less Superman, more Clark Kent

How much of Superman's everyday life will we see in his latest big-screen outing? (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Surprising no one, the first Superman teaser trailer largely comprised clips of Clark Kent performing superhero acts. We all want to see the eponymous hero doing good, after all.

That said, some of the best Superman stories, literary or otherwise, have explored his civilian life as much as his heroic deeds. So, I'd like to see the film's next round of footage show us more of Clark's life outside of his superhero exploits.

The first trailer suggested Gunn will lean into that everyday aspect of the character, including Clark's day job as a roving reporter for the Daily Planet newspaper and spending time at home with his adoptive human parents. However, it's unclear how much of his civilian life will be examined in Superman, so some new footage of this wouldn't go amiss in its next trailer.

3. Justice for the Justice League International

Metamorpho is one of many supporting characters who'll appear in Superman (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ahead of the first trailer's release, we'd seen how some of Supes' fellow heroes would look in this flick. Indeed, leaked images of Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific last June were followed by first-look snaps of Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion's Hal Jordan/Green Lantern a week or so later.

Superman's inaugural trailer, though, was pretty light on giving us better looks at these characters and another superpowered being in Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho. In fact, apart from a couple of blink and you'll miss it shots, they were largely absent from said trailer.

With this quartet set to play supporting roles – we're not sure how much they'll appear, mind you – in Superman, it would be nice if the movie's next trailer showed more of them in action and/or conversing with the Man of Steel himself. I certainly expect there to be some melodrama between this corporately managed super-team and Supes, so give us a taste of what that'll look like, please, Mister Gunn.

4. More Krypto

Who's a good boy!? Yes, you are! (Image credit: DC Studios)

Season 1 of Creature Commandos might have been the first DCU project to be released, but Superman is being positioned as the project that officially kickstarts the DCU when it's released this July.

Gunn and company are labeling the build-up to the film's release as the 'Summer of Superman', too. But, while the Son of Krypton is the movie's lead, there's no denying that he was (and likely will continue to be) upstaged by his boisterous canine companion Krypto between now and launch day.

We've known that Krypto would appear in Superman since leaked images of Mister Terrific tracking him down surfaced in July 2024. Krypto has won everyone's hearts since then, with Kent's most loyal friend stealing the show in Superman's first trailer and latest clip that revealed a jaw-dropping look at the Fortress of Solitude.

Clearly, Krypto is one of Superman's most marketable assets, so it makes sense to put him front and center of any and all promotional materials ahead of the film's release. I fully expect, then, to see more of the unruly, overexcitable pup when trailer #2 drops online.

Please don't show us clips that we've seen previously... (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

As I mentioned earlier, Superman will seemingly clock in at around 150 minutes when it flies into theaters in less than two months' time. Sure, its runtime could change between now and then as Gunn locks in its final cut, but let's not worry ourselves about that right now.

If one of the best superhero movies (potentially, anyway) of 2025 is that long, its latest trailer is a prime opportunity to show us plenty of new, non-spoiler-filled footage. It's my hope, then, that trailer #2 won't contain any prior clips or sequences we've seen in its predecessor or other marketing materials.

That said, I expect a shot or two will be reused from the first trailer. It's a rarity for new teasers to be made up of completely new footage we haven't seen before, but it would make for a refreshing change if Superman's latest trailer didn't rehash footage from its forebear. You've got plenty of footage at your disposal, Mister Gunn, so use it!

Superman takes flight in theaters worldwide on Friday, July 11.