The first official trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie has been revealed, and I'm utterly obsessed with the DCU's take on Krypto the Superdog

The first trailer for 2025's Superman movie is finally here – and, if I wasn't excited for the DC Cinematic Universe's (DCU) first film by now, I certainly am now.

Unveiled today (December 20), the two-minute-plus trailer, which arrived 24 hours after DC Studios released a teaser for the actual Superman movie trailer, is all that I and many other Superman fans wanted for Christmas this year. If this first proper look at the superhero film is anything to go by, it's going to be one of the biggest new movies to launch in theaters in 2025, too.

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There's a lot to unpack from the trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie. For one, we get first looks at the Man of Steel's fellow heroes in action, including Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific. All of them are shown using their weapons and/or abilities to fight their enemies – or, in Gardner's case, keep Metropolis' population away from Clark Kent/Superman, who retreats into a building to escape an angry mob for reasons unknown. Are they simply afraid of who or what he is, or did he accidentally cause some major damage while (ironically) trying to save them from some intergalactic threat?

Regardless, this isn't the first time we've seen Supes' fellow heroes before. During production, leaked images emerged online that gave us our first look at Gethegi's Mister Terrific in his comics-accurate costume, with other images showing us Merced's Hawkgirl and Fillion's Green Lantern, both of whom appear to be working (initially, at least) for another DC villain in Maxwell Lord.

Lex get ready to ruuuumbbbllleeee! (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios)

Then there are are the multiple, ominous shots of Nicholas Hoult's imposing version of Lex Luthor, aka one of the legendary DC hero's most notorious foes. There are also a fair few clips of Clark Kent/Supes and perennial love interest Lois Lane getting physically intimate. Oh, and there's also a kaiju of sorts that the eponymous Kryptonian will square off against, as well as two other engimatic foes – one of whom was teased when the first image of 2025's Superman movie was revealed earlier this year.

The true star of the show, though, is Superman's fluffy best friend in Krypto the Superdog. Appearing in one of the trailer's longer clips between the 1:06 and 1:22 mark, we see the canine Kryptonian – who's based on Gunn's own rescue dog Ozu – racing through the arctic tundra to aid Clark, who looks utterly exhausted after a bruising encounter with... something. I wonder if this scene takes place after he battles that clad-in-black individual on an American football field...

Man's best friend, indeed (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Anyway, Krypto doesn't think twice about helping his fellow alien when Clark/Supes asks Krypto to "take me home". And, considering we already know Krypto will cross paths with Mister Terrific at some point in the DCU Chapter One movie, Superman won't be the only hero that Krypto interacts with. We may head to theaters to watch the legendary DC hero take flight on the big screen once more, but we (or, at the very least, I) will be paying to watch Krypto be a good and mischievous boy.

As I mentioned earlier, Superman will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 11, 2025. It'll feature a stacked cast, too, with – deep breath – David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell all set to appear.

Time to go to work, Clark (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures/James Gunn)

As for its story synopsis, here's what a Warner Bros. Pictures press release had to say: "In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. "

Gunn, one of DC Studios' co-head, has written and directed the DCU's first silver screen project. He's joined by fellow studio co-chief Peter Safran, as well as other producers in Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther, on the film's executive producing team.