All I want for Christmas is the trailer for James Gunn's Superman movie, and it sounds like my wish will be granted very soon

The first teaser for the DCU's Superman film will reportedly be released before the holidays

The first trailer for 2025's Superman movie will reportedly drop before December 20

Members of the press will see the DCU film's teaser at an invite-only event today (December 16)

Industry insiders can't decide which day it'll be publicly released on

It's always nice to receive an early Christmas present – and it sounds like James Gunn is preparing to give one to us in the form of a trailer for his new Superman movie.

Yes, you read that right: the first teaser for Gunn's Superman movie is, according to reports, going to be released this week. That means the first DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) film's initial trailer could be released publicly any time between today (December 16) and Friday, December 20.

According to industry insiders, it's incredibly unlikely that Superman's first teaser will take flight today. Last Friday, The Hot Mic podcast co-host Jeff Sneider suggested that Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran would hold a press screening for the trailer on December 16. Over the weekend, X/Twitter user ReevesBatVerse snapped an image of a Warner Bros. Pictures' theater marquee confirming that it would be shown behind closed doors, albeit to the film's crew, too.

Unfortunately, it's currently unclear when the rest of us will see the DCU Chapter One film's first official footage. In an article posted last Friday (December 13), Deadline claimed the teaser will be made public "early next week", but that suggestion was contested by industry leaker DanielRPK, who says it won't arrive until Thursday, December 19. Personally, I hope it's the former – after all, who wants to wait an extra three days for the teaser if select journalists have already seen it?

Regardless, whenever Superman's first trailer drops, it'll be our first proper look at Gunn's latest feature flick. Until now, only a couple of official reveals have been, well, revealed. The first of those came in March, with Gunn unveiling the new, cleaner name for his Superman movie – until then, its official title, which was announced as part of the DCU Chapter One line-up in January 2023, was Superman: Legacy. Two months later, Gunn revealed the first image of David Corenswet's eponymous superhero in his Superman suit and, seemingly, the movie's primary villain.

Numerous images leaked online during Superman's filming schedule, which reveals first looks at its various superheroes (Image credit: Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com)

There have been other glimpses of Superman, though. During the film's months-long shoot, images snapped by the press (on June 25) gave us our first look at the costume worn by Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, aka one of Clark Kent/Superman's superhero allies. A few days later, other leaked snaps revealed Krypto the Superdog would also show up in Superman, with Gunn later confirming as much in an adorable post on X/Twitter. Then, in early July, more leaked images debuted two more heroes in the form of Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and their curious ties to Sean Gunn's villainous Maxwell Lord.

Gunn's Superman movie will fly into theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025. It should prepare for a major superhero showdown in mid-2025, too, because one of Marvel's most anticipated new movies of next year – The Fantastic Four: First Steps – will be released just two weeks later, too.

