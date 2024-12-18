The teaser for the actual Superman movie trailer is here, and James Gunn's first DCU movie will make you believe that a man can fly

Get ready to look up on December 19 for Superman's actual first trailer

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first official footage from James Gunn's Superman movie!

Well, sort of. The DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) film's inaugural trailer isn't here yet – indeed, the first Superman movie trailer won't actually be released publicly until tomorrow (December 19). But, to whet our appetite ahead of its arrival, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has given us a taste of what's to come by way of a 30-second teaser.

Superman - Teaser Trailer Tomorrow - YouTube Watch On

There's not a lot we can glean from the DCU Chapter One movie's first round of footage. The teaser is filled with sweeping shots, such as an overhead view of a 3D version of The Daily Planet's iconic logo that sits atop its Metropolis-based building, and crowds of people staring up at an unknown object. Among those present in one group is Rachel Brosnahan's Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, aka Clark Kent/Superman's perennial love interest.

It's not until the 0:10 mark that we actually catch the briefest of glimpses at Corenswet's Man of Steel. It's a blink and you'll miss it moment, which shows the camera closely following Superman as he flies over an icy location. The legendary DC hero's Fortress of Solitude base is often found in remote areas of the world, such as the Arctic, so this shot is likely taken from a part of the film that shows Kent in his home away from home.

Gunn's Superman film takes flight in cinemas worldwide in July 2025 (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The rest of the teaser comprises similar shots to those mentioned above. Indeed, there are a couple more crowd shots, one of which shows people running away from... something. I'm willing to bet they're not fleeing from the Kryptonian metahuman, but rather the main villain who was seemingly teased in Superman's first image and who'll appear in one of 2025's most anticipated new movies.

Anyway, the final clip shows Superman launching himself into the sky to hide among the clouds. My best guess is this is part of a montage depicting his first flight in his iconic blue and red supersuit, or in a bit to hide from prying eyes. Either way, you'll believe a man can fly once Superman takes flight in theaters on July 11, 2025.

For more Superman movie coverage, read my articles on the film's various on-set leaks, which gave us our first looks at Kent's fellow superheroes. Alternatively, see which Superman movies, all of whom are available on Max (US), Sky/Now TV (UK), and Binge, Foxtel, and iView (Australia), made it onto my best superhero movies list.

