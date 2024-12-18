The teaser for the actual Superman movie trailer is here, and James Gunn's first DCU movie will make you believe that a man can fly

- DC Studios has released the first teaser for James Gunn's Superman movie
- The 30-second montage took flight 24 hours before the official trailer's December 19 debut
- The footage gives us the tiniest peek at David Corenswet's Clark Kent in his superhero suit
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first official footage from James Gunn's Superman movie!
Well, sort of. The DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) film's inaugural trailer isn't here yet – indeed, the first Superman movie trailer won't actually be released publicly until tomorrow (December 19). But, to whet our appetite ahead of its arrival, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has given us a taste of what's to come by way of a 30-second teaser.
There's not a lot we can glean from the DCU Chapter One movie's first round of footage. The teaser is filled with sweeping shots, such as an overhead view of a 3D version of The Daily Planet's iconic logo that sits atop its Metropolis-based building, and crowds of people staring up at an unknown object. Among those present in one group is Rachel Brosnahan's Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, aka Clark Kent/Superman's perennial love interest.
It's not until the 0:10 mark that we actually catch the briefest of glimpses at Corenswet's Man of Steel. It's a blink and you'll miss it moment, which shows the camera closely following Superman as he flies over an icy location. The legendary DC hero's Fortress of Solitude base is often found in remote areas of the world, such as the Arctic, so this shot is likely taken from a part of the film that shows Kent in his home away from home.
The rest of the teaser comprises similar shots to those mentioned above. Indeed, there are a couple more crowd shots, one of which shows people running away from... something. I'm willing to bet they're not fleeing from the Kryptonian metahuman, but rather the main villain who was seemingly teased in Superman's first image and who'll appear in one of 2025's most anticipated new movies.
Anyway, the final clip shows Superman launching himself into the sky to hide among the clouds. My best guess is this is part of a montage depicting his first flight in his iconic blue and red supersuit, or in a bit to hide from prying eyes. Either way, you'll believe a man can fly once Superman takes flight in theaters on July 11, 2025.
For more Superman movie coverage, read my articles on the film's various on-set leaks, which gave us our first looks at Kent's fellow superheroes. Alternatively, see which Superman movies, all of whom are available on Max (US), Sky/Now TV (UK), and Binge, Foxtel, and iView (Australia), made it onto my best superhero movies list.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
- New Superman movie leak gives us a better look at the Man of Steel's costume and first images of fellow hero Mr. Terrific
- Leaked Superman film images tease first look at Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner – and their curious ties to the villainous Maxwell Lord
- Superman movie video leak teases Mr. Terrific encounter with the Man of Steel's most loyal friend
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.