Smart home deals are soaring Amazon's Prime Day sales – check out these 17 deals on Echo speakers, video doorbells, and more
From Echo speakers, to Philips' range of smart lighting
We're a few days into Amazon's huge Prime day sale, and the deals on its range of smart home tech are coming in hot. We've already covered a lot on the best Echo speakers, as we have when it comes to the best video doorbells, but now we've put them all into one big list to make it easier for you to scour through the discounts.
• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale
As it is during every Prime Day event, Echo speakers are having their time in spotlight including the small yet powerful Echo Pop which is down to $21.99 in the US, and £20.99 in the UK. When it comes to smart displays, if you're looking for an upgrade then you can save $40 on Amazon's fast performing Echo Show 8 - which is also eligible for the Alexa+ early access program.
Altogether, there are 17 stand-outs that we've seen in Amazon's Prime Day sale, and they're all listed below for both US and UK shoppers to browse. But be quick, as Prime Day will be over by this Friday and may be your last chance.
Amazon Prime Day smart home deals in the US
If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free. It's also eligible for the Alexa+ Early Access program.
The Battery Doorbell Plus is one of the best video doorbells around, and now it's at its lowest price ever, thanks to this impressive price cut of $70. You get an expanded field of view when you opt for the Plus over the standard Video Doorbell, so you get an even better view of the goings-on outside your door. We were really impressed with the Doorbell Plus when we reviewed it, so we're very happy to see it get such a huge discount.
A better-than-half-price deal on the Blink Video Doorbell, this is a stick-up model with a two-year battery life, so no cables required. Like Ring, it can connect to an Alexa-enabled device for remote disarm of your smart home system.
This two-pack of bulbs from Cync, another brand on our best smart lights list, offers the ability to connect to Google Home and Alexa devices for voice control. These smart lights last longer and use less energy than traditional white 60-watt LED bulbs, and app controls mean you can switch lights on remotely for security while you're away.
Looking for your first Philips Hue lights? This is the perfect set for you, and it's got an epic 40% price cut for Prime Day. The kit includes two A19 screw fitting bulbs, plus the great Hue Dimmer Switch (which I tested last month, and love), plus the Hue Bridge that plugs into your router and links everything together. An absolute steal.
If you've got a Sync Box, you'll probably want a Hue Play Lightstrip to go around the back of your TV, and this 75-inch one is back down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day 2025. It's a piece of cake to fit and will add a new dimension to movies and games (I love it).
Amazon Prime Day smart home deals in the UK
Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is on sale for only £59.99 in today's early sale. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just £20.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Amazon's upgraded Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.
Previously named the Video Doorbell Pro 2, you get some pretty cool features with this wired doorbell, including 3D Motion Detection and Birds Eye View. There's HD video quality and head-to-toe view on offer here, too, and with £70 off the list price, it looks like a steal to me.
This nifty battery doorbell makes a great choice for anyone who likes to keep an eye on their deliveries, thanks to the head-to-toe video and motion detection alerts, and it's now down to a record low this Prime Day, with a 50% discount taking a whopping £50 off the price.
An insane value deal, save 67% by grabbing this bundle deal with outdoor security cameras and the second-generation, Alexa-enabled Blink Video Doorbell. The perfect way to go from zero smart security tech to full-coverage, with 1080p HD day and night video.
This is the cheapest this two-meter lightstrip has ever been, and it's a fantastic way to add unexpected lighting, while syncing it with your ceiling lights and lamps. It's just right for under cabinets or even under the bottom of your sofa, and it's extendable too.
Looking for your first Philips Hue bulbs? This is the deal for you, with two screw fitting bulbs (ideal for ceilings or lamps), a Smart Button that you can customize to do anything you want, and the Philips Hue Bridge to connect it all together (plus any other Hue lights you snag on Prime Day).
Save £12 on this wifi-enabled smart bulb multipack from Govee. Cheap enough thanks to Prime Day, a pack of four bulbs allows you to hook up multiple lights to your wifi, all controlled via the Govee Home app. A canvas of 16 million colors allow you to transform the ambience of your home in seconds.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Kindle & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Bose & Sony from £14.99
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £139
- Phones: up to 30% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: iPads & Fire Tabs from £59.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £99.99
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: Huawei & Samsung from £39
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.