We're a few days into Amazon's huge Prime day sale, and the deals on its range of smart home tech are coming in hot. We've already covered a lot on the best Echo speakers, as we have when it comes to the best video doorbells, but now we've put them all into one big list to make it easier for you to scour through the discounts.

As it is during every Prime Day event, Echo speakers are having their time in spotlight including the small yet powerful Echo Pop which is down to $21.99 in the US, and £20.99 in the UK. When it comes to smart displays, if you're looking for an upgrade then you can save $40 on Amazon's fast performing Echo Show 8 - which is also eligible for the Alexa+ early access program.

Altogether, there are 17 stand-outs that we've seen in Amazon's Prime Day sale, and they're all listed below for both US and UK shoppers to browse. But be quick, as Prime Day will be over by this Friday and may be your last chance.

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals in the US

Amazon Echo Dot : was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Battery Doorbell Plus is one of the best video doorbells around, and now it's at its lowest price ever, thanks to this impressive price cut of $70. You get an expanded field of view when you opt for the Plus over the standard Video Doorbell, so you get an even better view of the goings-on outside your door. We were really impressed with the Doorbell Plus when we reviewed it, so we're very happy to see it get such a huge discount.

Cync Dynamic Effects bulb two-pack: was $37.99 now $25.59 at Amazon This two-pack of bulbs from Cync, another brand on our best smart lights list, offers the ability to connect to Google Home and Alexa devices for voice control. These smart lights last longer and use less energy than traditional white 60-watt LED bulbs, and app controls mean you can switch lights on remotely for security while you're away.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit (A19): was $159.99 now $96.07 at Amazon Looking for your first Philips Hue lights? This is the perfect set for you, and it's got an epic 40% price cut for Prime Day. The kit includes two A19 screw fitting bulbs, plus the great Hue Dimmer Switch (which I tested last month, and love), plus the Hue Bridge that plugs into your router and links everything together. An absolute steal.

Philips Hue Play TV White & Color Ambiance Lightstrip: was $299.99 now $209.98 at Amazon If you've got a Sync Box, you'll probably want a Hue Play Lightstrip to go around the back of your TV, and this 75-inch one is back down to its lowest-ever price for Prime Day 2025. It's a piece of cake to fit and will add a new dimension to movies and games (I love it).

Amazon Prime Day smart home deals in the UK

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £20.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just £20.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon's upgraded Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro : was £199.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Previously named the Video Doorbell Pro 2, you get some pretty cool features with this wired doorbell, including 3D Motion Detection and Birds Eye View. There's HD video quality and head-to-toe view on offer here, too, and with £70 off the list price, it looks like a steal to me.

Ring Battery Doorbell This nifty battery doorbell makes a great choice for anyone who likes to keep an eye on their deliveries, thanks to the head-to-toe video and motion detection alerts, and it's now down to a record low this Prime Day, with a 50% discount taking a whopping £50 off the price.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus V4: was £51.59 now £32.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest this two-meter lightstrip has ever been, and it's a fantastic way to add unexpected lighting, while syncing it with your ceiling lights and lamps. It's just right for under cabinets or even under the bottom of your sofa, and it's extendable too.

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (E27): was £134.99 now £96.49 at Amazon Looking for your first Philips Hue bulbs? This is the deal for you, with two screw fitting bulbs (ideal for ceilings or lamps), a Smart Button that you can customize to do anything you want, and the Philips Hue Bridge to connect it all together (plus any other Hue lights you snag on Prime Day).

Govee RGBWW Smart Bulb four-pack: was £35.99 now £23.99 at Amazon Save £12 on this wifi-enabled smart bulb multipack from Govee. Cheap enough thanks to Prime Day, a pack of four bulbs allows you to hook up multiple lights to your wifi, all controlled via the Govee Home app. A canvas of 16 million colors allow you to transform the ambience of your home in seconds.

