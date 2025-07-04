Amazon's range of Echo speakers make up some of the best smart speakers out there, tying all parts of your smart home set up together. Although Amazon's early Prime day sale is in full swing, deals on Echo speakers have been quite sparse – until now.

Now that we're getting closer to Amazon's huge sales event we're seeing more Echo speaker bundle deals crop up than before, especially with Echo Spot, and Echo Dot (5th Gen) models. I'll be honest, though I can't see them being an audiophile's best friend, they're still mighty smart home hubs that cover all the basics, and even better now they're bundled with the best smart lights and best video doorbells.

But why is now a good time to buy? For starters, Amazon's early Prime Day sale has been rather quiet with all things Echo speakers until now, and some of the smart home bundles it has on offer are dropping to Black Friday prices.

I know what you're thinking – Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away – but although it's tempting to hang around in the hope of further price drops, there's always that chance they'll return to their retail price. So if you're not prepared to take that risk, allow me to show you what I think are the best Echo bundle deals to grab in the early Amazon Prime Day sale.

Best US Amazon Echo bundle deals

Amazon Echo Pop with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb: was $52.98 now $26.98 at Amazon This bundle deal will save you $27 on two basic smart home products that are perfect if you're a newcomer to the world of smart home set ups. While we've seen it reach lower prices, this is the cheapest it's been since last year's Black Friday event, so there's a chance it could shoot back to its full retail price very soon.

Amazon Echo Frames and Echo Spot bundle : was $349.98 now $129.99 at Amazon Record low price: This is one of the biggest savings on an Echo bundle so far, knocking off a huge $220 off Amazon's smart glasses (which we've credited for their excellent microphones and responsiveness). Usually, Echo Frames are in the $300 range, so not only are you saving more than 50%, the Echo Spot speaker is basically a free add-on.

Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb: was $62.98 now $36.98 at Amazon If you want an Echo speaker that packs more of a punch with sound and smart features, then I'd suggest going for this Echo Dot bundle, which saves you $26 and comes with a smart bulb for pairing. Like other bundles, this one has seen better days when it comes to pricing, but that's not to say it's not a deal worth missing out on because there's a chance it will shoot back up in price come next week.

Best UK Amazon Echo bundle deals

Amazon Echo Dot and Ring Battery Video Doorbell bundle : was £154.98 now £65.99 at Amazon With deeper bass and smarter tools such as its room temperature sensor, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is another small yet mighty smart speaker, which is £89 off in this Ring Doorbell bundle. That's less than half price. The standalone price for this Ring video doorbell is around the £70 mark, while the Echo Dot is around £55, so there's no denying that this is one of the best smart home deals to grab this Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) 2-pack and Smart Light Bulb : was £129.97 now £65.98 at Amazon Got more than one room you want to integrate into your smart home ecosystem? This bundle deal gives you not one, but two Echo Dot (5th Gen) speakers for the price of one, plus a smart light bulb. This is a bundle to go for if you have spaces in that are missing smart home fun, but if you're fully kitted out, there's no reason for you not to give one away as a gift.

Amazon Echo Spot 2-pack and Smart Light Bulb bundle : was £179.97 now £103.98 at Amazon This is another two-pack Echo speaker bundle, but with Amazon's Echo Spot speaker: the company's flagship smart alarm. Though it's alarm functions can overshadow its other features, we were still pleased with its audio quality for its size, and its simplicity for a smart speaker. It's definitely one to think about if you want a smart speaker starter kit while saving £76 in the process.

Each of these speakers makes a great companion if you're new to smart home tech, or if you're not too fussed about immaculate audio quality and need something small and simple to fill a space.

Speaking from my own experience, Amazon's Echo Pop has served me well for the best part of a year, covering all the smart home basics I need for a small space. These range from flash briefings, linking to my music streaming services, and giving me an extra pair of hand when it comes to using my smart TV.