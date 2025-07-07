It's time to celebrate, because Amazon Prime Day is finally here! The mega sale is running from July 8 through to July 11 this year, so there's plenty of time to score some incredible deals. And if you're looking for a shiny new Bluetooth speaker, there's basically no better time to buy, with some phenomenal options on offer this Prime Day.

• Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

I've tested tons of Bluetooth speakers here at TechRadar, and speaking from experience, not all of them are created equal. So, if you want to know which models are actually worth buying this Prime Day, I've got you covered.

I'll guide you through all of the biggest bargains down below, but if you want to discover top-tier offers on other product types, check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals, US

Anker Soundcore 2: was $44 now $29 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore 2 was already a very much affordable model, but now it's simply great value for money. It delivers a strong set of features, a spiral bass port for enhanced low-end heft and IPX7 waterproofing, meaning it can handle an accidental dunking with ease. All of that for less than $30? You really can't go wrong.

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This lovely little light and robust outdoor speaker from Bose only arrived in September 2024 and now, it's cheaper than ever for Prime Day. Normally on sale at $149, Amazon has never listed it for less than $100 – until now. And it doesn't matter whether you like the pictured color or not, because the deal is available on all colorways, including the Twilight Blue, Blue Dusk, Sandstone, Alpine Sage or Petal Pink finishes. Whichever you pick, you'll be guaranteed Bluetooth 5.3 and an IP67 rating – ie. great for a pool party.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon It's big, it's bold, it's Bose. Oh, and it's barely a year old, yet here we are, with a massive $100 knocked off the asking price! It briefly dipped this low earlier in the year, in March, so this fee equals the lowest it's ever been discounted to. As our glowing Bose SoundLink Max review states, 'if you want your portable party to go with a bang, don’t look any further.'

JBL Clip 5: was $79 now $59 at Amazon The JBL Clip 5 was already fantastic value for money given its impressive durability, practicality, and energetic sound – all of which is packed into such a conveniently compact speaker. So, at $20 off, you're getting a phenomenal deal on what is, for me, the best small speaker on the market.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79 now $47 at Amazon When we tested the Ultimate Ears Miniroll, we couldn't get enough of its bass-heavy, zealous sound, fun-loving design and excellent portability. Now, you can grab it for just $47 in Black, Blue, or Gray, which makes it an awesome value pick.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $66 at Amazon Thanks to the Prime Day deals, you can grab the excellent UE Wonderboom 4 for just $66 right now, netting you a saving of more than $30! With IP67 waterproofing, a fun-loving design and great audio performance, there's so much to love about this small speaker. In our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 review, we were already impressed with its value for money, so this offer makes it a top pick.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $97 at Amazon In our Beats Pill review, we praised the Bluetooth speaker for its detailed audio presentation, classy design and solid battery life. With this Prime Day deal, you can shave more than $50 off its usual price, making its cost much easier to swallow (see what I did there?)

Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals, UK

Anker Soundcore 2: was £39 now £26 at Amazon If you wanting to play music on the go without breaking the bank, the Anker Soundcore 2 is a strong option. With IPX7 waterproofing, up-to-scratch audio and multi-speaker pairing, you'll get plenty of bang for your buck. At just £26, this is a seriously sweet deal.

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149 now £98 at Amazon This ultra-portable and durable Bose speaker only arrived in September 2024, and its been my personal go-to Bluetooth speaker ever since I tested it. Typically on sale for £149, Amazon is letting this beauty go for less than £100 – which is a simply stellar price. Its cheapest in Sage Green right now, but its on sale across the vast majority of its various colorways. If you want clear, balanced audio, IP67 waterproofing and sleek looks, all in one, this has to be your go-to speaker for the summer.

Bose SoundLink Max: was £399 now £299 at Amazon This big, bold Bose speaker is a truly top-tier Bluetooth speaker. And even though it's barely a year old, its already available for an incredible £100 off – talk about value! As we said in our highly positive Bose SoundLink Max review, it has a 'rugged, go-anywhere design with the stamina to keep you entertained right around the clock'. Pair that with its excellent sound quality, and you're onto a real winner with the SoundLink Max.

JBL Clip 5: was £59 now £49 at Amazon At less than £50, the JBL Clip 5 is an unspeakably strong value for money option. With a convenient clip-on design, brilliant audio output and IP67 waterproofing, it's the definition of an astute all-rounder. It's probably the best small speaker I've tested, so make sure to grab it now while it's discounted. This deal applies to the Black and purple colorways only, but some other variants are on sale for a slightly higher price.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was £69 now £39 at Amazon I adore the Ultimate Ears Miniroll's aesthetic, its eye-catching color options and IP67 waterproofing. Pair that with an exciting bass-heavy sound signature and commendable 12 hour battery life, and you're onto a real winner. Its more than 40% off in the Prime Day sales if you grab it in Black or Grey, which is nothing short of astonishingly good value for money.

Tribit Stormbox Blast 2: was £279 now £209 at Amazon I absolutely adore the Tribit Stormbox Blast 2, and its easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. Just have a flick through my full review and it'll be easy to see why. This big, burly Bluetooth speaker packs an earth-shaking low-end punch, stupendous smart features and even mic ports for a karaoke mode. And with this outrageously good £70 discount on Prime Day, its a must-buy for anyone who regularly hosts house parties or outdoor events.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was £89 now £67 at Amazon Over in the UK, you can get the UE Wonderboom 4 in either Black or White for just £75. Considering its incredibly impressive bass output, surprisingly high battery life, and IP67 waterproof rating, its clear that this speaker punches well above its weight.