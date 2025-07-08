Prime Day is here, everyone! Yes, it's running from July 8 all the way through to July 11, and it's the perfect time to land some amazing deals on top tech. Speaking of, I've found an outrageously good offer on the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2, which is just $99 (was $149) at Amazon US and only £98 (was £149) at Amazon UK.

I absolutely adore the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2, I mean, I even wrote an article talking about why I can't live without it. But the bottom line is this: it's a stunning, sweet-sounding, ultra-durable portable speaker that's fit for any setting, from bathtub to beachside. And with this Prime Day deal, I think everyone should buy one!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 (US)

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This luxurious, light, and durable outdoor speaker from Bose may only have arrived in September 2024, but it's already nice and cheap for Prime Day 2025. It's usually on sale for $149, but now it's hit a record-low price of just $99 – that's exceptional value for money. This deal is available on almost all colorways, including the Twilight Blue, Blue Dusk, Sandstone, Alpine Sage, and Petal Pink finishes. Whichever you pick, you'll be guaranteed Bluetooth 5.3 and an IP67 rating, making it great for a pool party.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 (UK)

Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149 now £98 at Amazon This super-portable, gorgeous Bose speaker arrived at the tail-end of 2024, and ever since I got my hands on it, it's been my go-to Bluetooth speaker. Usually, this beauty will set you back £149, but Amazon is letting it go for less than £100 – which is the lowest price I've ever seen it listed for. It's currently the cheapest in Sage Green, but it's on sale across most of its many color variants. If you want the perfect package of balanced audio, IP67 waterproofing, and sleek looks, this is the speaker for you.

In my Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 review, I gushed over the speaker's incredibly clean audio, attractive aesthetic, and IP67 dust and waterproof rating. I did rate it four stars, but if it had been priced this low, best believe it would have done better!

I've recommended the SoundLink Flex Gen 2 on a number of occasions to both friends and family. Its got a range of eye-catching color options, a user-friendly companion app, and a practical strap which can be used to attach it to a bag when on the go. It even features PositionIQ tech to optimize sound depending on its placement, so everything you could want (and more) from a Bluetooth speaker is right here.

At less than $100 / £100 the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is an absolute steal. It easily competes with some of the best Bluetooth speakers and best waterproof speakers, so why not grab one today?

More Prime Day Bose Bluetooth speaker deals

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon It's big, it's bold, it's Bose...and it's barely a year old! But luckily, you can already score a sensational $100 off the SoundLink Max's typical asking price. This is the joint-lowest price we've ever seen this speaker drop to, so there really is no better time to buy. As our highly positive Bose SoundLink Max review states, 'if you want your portable party to go with a bang, don’t look any further.'

Bose SoundLink Max: was £399 now £299 at Amazon This bodacious Bose speaker is right up there with the greatest Bluetooth speakers money can buy. And even though it's only just celebrated its first birthday, you can already get it for £100 less this Prime Day. In our glowing Bose SoundLink Max review, we highlighted the speaker's 'rugged, go-anywhere design' and 'stamina to keep you entertained right around the clock.' Combine that with excellent sound quality and waterproofing, and you can't ask for much more!

