Amazon Prime Day is running from July 8-11 this year. But even if the main event is still a week away, I've already spotted some excellent early deals, including one on the phenomenal JBL Xtreme 4.

That's right, you can grab the JBL Xtreme 4 for $249.95 (was $1379.95) at Amazon US, or just £249 (was £329.99) at Amazon UK. These are among the lowest prices I've ever seen this booming Bluetooth speaker go for, so it's a fantastic time to buy.

Today's best JBL Xtreme 4 deal in the US

JBL Xtreme 4: was $379.95 now $249.95 at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 4 is an outdoorsy, bold-sounding speaker that can take on any environment, from bedroom to beachside. It offers incredible bass output, rich mids, and vibrant highs, which will keep you hooked on your favorite tracks all summer long. At 34% off, this truly is a deal not to be ignored!

Today's best JBL Xtreme 4 deal in the UK

JBL Xtreme 4: was £329.99 now £249 at Amazon With brilliant battery life, stellar sound quality, and plenty of durability, the JBL Xtreme 4 sets itself apart as one of the greatest Bluetooth speakers around. It's powerful enough to get the whole party moving, and even at top volumes, there's little to no distortion to be heard. At 25% off, this is a delicious deal.

(Image credit: Future)

The JBL Xtreme 4 was one of the first products that I tested here at TechRadar, but it remains one of my absolute favorites. On top of that, it's managed to retain its position on our guide to the best party speakers as 'best premium outdoor speaker'.

And if you check out my JBL Xtreme 4 review, it's not hard to see why. This model has it all, from IP67 dust and waterproofing (meaning it can even be submerged in water for 30 minutes) through to beautifully balanced, yet impactful audio. It can even be used as a power bank to charge your phone!

My only hang-up with the speaker when I reviewed it was its steep price. But, of course, you don't have to worry about that right now. So, make sure to grab the Xtreme 4 now, while it's on sale – this really is an offer you can't afford to let slide. I might even have to buy one for myself.