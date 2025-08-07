Audioengine's new HD3 speakers are out now for $359 (about £267 / AU$550)

Bookshelf / desktop speakers with Bluetooth and USB-C for Hi-Res Audio

60W Class AB amplification and a high-output headphone amp

Audioengine's highly rated HD3 desktop speakers have been out for a while now: the first generation launched in 2016, and both speaker technology and audio formats have evolved a bit since then. Last year, Audioengine upgraded its bigger HD4 models to take advantage of some of the most recent developments, and now it's done the same with the more compact HD3.

Like the previous model, the new Audioengine HD3 Next Gen (2025) speakers are once again designed to sit on a desk or bookshelf, and they're particularly well suited to near-field listening with laptop and desktop computers.

But now they have built-in Bluetooth with aptX HD, as well as a powerful headphone amp. And they've been given an important Hi-Res Audio upgrade too.

(Image credit: Audioengine)

Audioengine HD3 Next Gen (2025): key features and pricing

The new Audioengine HD3 Next Gen (2025) speakers have an upgraded DAC, which is 24-bit rather than 16-bit, and they also have USB-C input lossless audio – so they can connect straight to the USB-C port of your machine and pull in the highest-quality sound that the best music streaming services have to offer.

The headphone amp is a high-output OPA2134 amplifier outputting up to 380mW into 32 ohms.

Frequency response is 65Hz to 22kHz (the larger HD4s go lower in the bass) which should be fine for close listening without requiring extra low-end thump, and near-field listening is of course what these speakers have been designed for. If you do want a sub, Audioengine's S6 six-inch subwoofer goes down to a more subterranean 33Hz.

The integrated amplifier is an analog Class AB amp with 30W peak per channel, rather than the more traditional Class D amplification you expect here – this has the potential to make them more dynamic and sharper in details.

The speakers are a 2.75-inch woofer and a 0.75-inch tweeter per speaker. The cabinets are real wood, not MDF, and there are improved finishes in high-gloss Piano White, Real Walnut Veneer and Satin Black.

Given their small size and some great spec decisions, these look like interesting potential candidates for our list of the best stereo speakers when it comes to something compact and active. We look forward to giving them a test.

The Audioengine HD3 Next Gen is available in the US for $359 and the S6 sub is $299. UK and other pricing and availability haven't been announced just yet but the HD3 price works out pre-tax as £267 / AU$550.