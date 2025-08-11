During my time at TechRadar I’ve been lucky enough to review some of the best Bluetooth speakers around, but I hadn’t seen many that had truly blown me away in 2025… that was until I tested the Marshall Kilburn III.

This thing is an absolute machine, boasting great features, impeccable audio, and of course, a drop-dead gorgeous design. If you’re on the lookout for a new Bluetooth speaker, this is my top recommendation.

And there’s some strong competition out there. The likes of JBL, Sonos, and Sony offer some top-tier audio companions packed full of battery life, audio talents, and smart design choices. So, I’m going to set out my three top reasons for picking the Marshall Kilburn III over its competitors – let’s get straight into things.

1. A whole lotta battery life

(Image credit: Future)

From the first moment I heard the battery life of the Marshall Kilburn III, I was blown away. In fact, I can still barely believe just how meaty it is. Yep, you get 50 hours of playtime from this Bluetooth speaker.

Put simply, that’s an astonishingly long battery life for a speaker in this weight class. 50 hours is the best battery life Marshall has ever offered on a Bluetooth speaker, and more than double as good as that of its predecessor, the Marshall Kilburn II, which could go for up to 20 hours.

In fact, the Kilburn III outclasses just about every rival I’ve tested. Even the excellent JBL Xtreme 4 has a battery life of ‘only’ 30 hours with PlayTime Boost active. Combine that with the Kilburn III’s battery preservation options – like a setting that lowers charging speed if temperature is outside the ideal range – and you’re looking at a true powerhouse.

2. Stellar 360-degree audio

(Image credit: Future)

Although I was lucky enough to get an early hands-on with the Kilburn III, I didn’t appreciate just how good the speaker sounded until getting some alone time with it at our music testing space. This really is one of the best-sounding options in its price and size class, boasting phenomenally clear, energetic, and disciplined audio.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s especially valuable is the Kilburn III’s 'true' 360-degree stereophonic audio. After placing the speaker in the center of our testing room, I tried listening from all angles, and it was genuinely clear and full-sounding at all times. That’s pretty impressive given it doesn’t have the traditional wraparound design that many 360-degree rivals possess, such as the Ultimate Ears Epicboom, for example.

There’s some smart technology packed into the Kilburn III that ensures not only omni-directional, but also high-calibre audio output. Dynamic loudness tech, for example, automatically adjusts bass, mids, and treble when you adjust the speaker’s volume, helping it to deliver the most detailed, natural-sounding performance possible.

And just generally, this model is capable of handling any genre expertly – it’s not just a rock‘n’roll connoisseur. In fact, one of the first things that struck me about the Kilburn III was its awesome bass, with the pumping low-end of Vitess’s Keep That Groove coming through with incredible impact without any noticeable distortion.

Meanwhile, higher-pitched vocals in ballads, expressive sax in jazz numbers, and wailing electric guitars in heavy rock tracks were all handled with ease during testing, so you can count on the Kilburn III to hit all the right notes.

3. Gorgeous amp-inspired looks

(Image credit: Future)

Something that Marshall is brilliant at is ingraining its amp-making history in its consumer-grade audio gear. The Kilburn III is a glowing example of that, combining a beautiful metal speaker grille, tactile control knobs, and a golden Marshall logo.

I wasn’t a huge fan of the white logo and black control panel on the Kilburn II – but this new and improved model feels far more high-end. On top of the aforementioned inclusions, the Kilburn III’s luxurious faux-leather outer casing and sleek handle with a red velvet underside really make it feel premium.

Ultimately, the Marshall Kilburn III is meant to feel like a statement piece in your living space. Sure, it doesn’t have the rugged IP67 and above waterproof rating of rivals like the Bose SoundLink Max, for instance, but it's perfect for use around the home and for outdoor use during nicer weather.

So, have you managed to try out the Marshall Kilburn III yet? Perhaps you're considering picking it up? I'd love to hear any thoughts or answer your questions, so make sure to get chatting in the comments!