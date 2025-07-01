Just because you're looking for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for partying by the pool this Amazon Prime Day, doesn't mean you should have to fork out a small fortune. In fact, I'm here to fill you in on a bit of a bargain: you can currently pick up the Anker Soundcore 2 at Amazon US for $29.44 (was $44.99).

And there's no need to feel any FOMO if you're based in the UK – you can buy the Anker Soundcore 2 at Amazon UK for £26.99 (was £39.99).

Either way, that's an astoundingly good price for a Bluetooth speaker – it brings it down to the best ever price it's been in the UK. In the US, it's only been cheaper once, briefly dropping down to $21.59 during Amazon's Spring Deal Days in 2024.

That may mean we see a further reduction in the US as Amazon Prime Day gets fully underway next week on July 8, so if you want to stay up to date on the latest bargains, make sure you keep checking our main Amazon Prime Day hub.

Early Prime Day deal: Anker Soundcore 2

Anker Anker Soundcore 2: was $44.99 now $29.44 at Amazon For an already affordable Bluetooth speaker, the Anker Soundcore 2 offers some very strong features. It rocks a spiral bass port to crank out better low-end heft and IPX7 waterproofing, meaning it can handle an accidental dunking in 3 foot 3 inches of water. Factor in that huge $15.55 discount and you've got yourself a seriously good deal here.

Anker Anker Soundcore 2: was £39.99 now £26.99 at Amazon If you're wanting to play music on the go, it's hard to imagine getting a sweeter deal than this. That IPX7 waterproofing, boosted bass and the ability to connect two into a stereo pair is a strong feature set for such a cheap speaker. And this £13 discount has brought it down to its lowest price today, making it a major bargain.

As we mentioned in our Anker Soundcore 2 review, it's 'hard to think of a better speaker for under $50/£50'. It has a rugged body, can handle accidental plunges in puddles or paddling pools and has a truly absurd 24-hour battery life. While its sound quality might not be right up there with some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, with up to 34.5% off, it really is hard to find fault with.

