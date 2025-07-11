Prime Day is almost over?! Oh no! And apparently, a lot of people are flocking to buy this Bluetooth speaker for $19.99 (was $26.99) at Amazon US. But I'm not going to recommend that – instead I'm highlighting a deal from a more reliable brand, for a speaker that's been tried and tested by us here at TechRadar.

Yes, the Anker Soundcore 2 is just $27.97 (was $44.99) at Amazon US and only £26.99 (was £39.99) at Amazon UK.

I've tested tons of Bluetooth speakers, and many of those have come from Soundcore, Anker's audio brand. On a number of occasions, Soundcore has produced products that punch well above their weight, both sonically and feature-wise. So if you want a cheap Bluetooth speaker but don't want to skimp on quality, this model is the better buy for Prime Day!

I'll tell you more about the Anker Soundcore 2 down below, but if you want to find some non-Bluetooth speaker deals, make sure you check out our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Anker Soundcore 2 (US)

Anker Soundcore 2: was $44.99 now $27.97 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore 2 was already very affordable, but now it's unbelievably cheap with this Prime Day deal. It's got a broad set of features, a spiral bass port for enhanced low-end impact, and IPX7 waterproofing – that means it can be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Yes, really. All of that for less than $30? That's the bargain of a lifetime!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Anker Soundcore 2 (UK)

Anker Soundcore 2: was £39.99 now £26.99 at Amazon If you want to enjoy tunes on the go without spending an arm and a leg, the Anker Soundcore 2 is the speaker for you. It's waterproof, it offers solid audio, and it's even got multi-speaker pairing! With this Prime Day deal, it's available for less than £27, so you really are getting a lot of bang for your buck.

In our Anker Soundcore 2 review, we praised the model for its fantastic 24 hour battery life and IPX7 waterproofing – both of which are superior to the specs of the $19.99 speaker.

We also said in our review that it's "hard to think of a better speaker for under $50 / £50", so now it's on sale for even less than $30 / £30, consider us wowed! Sure, you can't expect the best sound quality on the market at this price point, but honestly, we were still satisfied overall with this speaker's audio.

So yes, without question, I'd recommend that those in search of an ultra-cheap Bluetooth speaker scoop up the Anker Soundcore 2 this Prime Day. If you're still interested in the cheaper alternative, I've got some details on that offer below (which is US-only, as far as I can see).

Amazon Prime Day deal: $20 Bluetooth speaker

BolaButty C27C: was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is IPX5 water-resistant, offers 20 hours of battery life, and also has TWS pairing. Right now, you can grab it for less than $20 in the Prime Day deals, which will end tonight!

