Don't miss these record-low Memorial Day deals on Bluetooth speakers, including 3 we rate among the best you can buy today

There are some excellent Bluetooth speaker deals among the Memorial Day sales, so this is a perfect time to upgrade your portable listening.

The deal that I like best is on the Sonos Roam 2, which was $179 and is now $134 at Amazon, a saving of 25%. That's its lowest price so far, and is on both the black and white models. It's one of the best-sounding Bluetooth speakers around, which doubles as Wi-Fi multi-room speaker.

That's not the only deal, though. We rate JBL's cute JBL Clip 5 as the best cheap portable speaker, and it's down its joint-lowest price: the JBL Clip 5 was $79.95 and now it's down to just $49.95 At Amazon. And I'm pleased to see that the deal applies across the color range, including a really fierce red.

If you're looking for a big party speaker there's another of our favorites here: the Tribit Stormbox Blast 2. It's a ridiculous 200W of power, and right now it's down to the lowest we've seen it: the Stormbox Blast 2 was $299.99 and is down to $239 at Amazon, a saving of $60.

Today's top portable Bluetooth speaker deals

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $134 at Amazon We rate the Sonos Roam 2 very highly, and with 25% off it's even more attractive. It produces rich, powerful audio, and while it's not the loudest outdoor speaker, we're talking quality here. The Roam 2 has Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth so it can stream even higher quality audio, and in our extensive time with the speaker during our Sonos Roam 2 review, we didn't encounter any signal issues or dropouts. And we really liked its 'Automatic Trueplay', which adjusts the sound based on the acoustic characteristics of the place you put it.

JBL Clip 5: was $79.95 now $49.95 at Amazon I genuinely love this cute speaker with its integrated karabiner: it comes in a range of bold colors as well as some more sober ones, it runs for 12 hours between charges, and it sounds really good. This is the speaker I'd sling on my backpack for a hike or a beach trip: it's got IP67 dust and water resistance, it's surprisingly loud for such a small device and JBL has worked its usual acoustic magic to make it sound great. We've dunked this one in the Techradar testing tank during our JBL Clip 5 review, and it didn't blink, so it's also a great shower or bathtime speaker too.

Tribit Stormbox Blast 2: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Amazon The Stormbox Blast 2 is well named, because it's an absolute blast to use: with 200W of power it's capable of rocking entire blocks, and in our Stormbox Blast 2 review we said that its low end was "phenomenal". It's a bit of a workout to wield because of its hefty size, but that's why it's so powerful: there are big speaker drivers behind that grille, and a big battery to power them for up to 30 hours. It's IP67 rated for water resistance, it's got a karaoke mode and it also lights up, which is never a bad thing.

Sony ULT Field 3: was $199.99 now $148 at Amazon The ULT Field 3 is the little sibling of the monster ULT Field 7, which is less of a portable speaker and more of a giant bass bazooka. This smaller model is less frightening-looking but it's still got plenty of power – and with Sony's ULT bass system, 24 hours of battery life and fast charging it's an excellent option for big days and nights out. Some reviewers have suggested it's the perfect travel speaker, although if you're looking for something really small Sony makes an even littler model, the ULT Field 1. That's on a deal too: Amazon has the Sony ULT Field 1 down from $129.99 to $88.00, a saving of 32%. This is the lowest price that this speaker has been since its launch only a few months ago, though.

Why I'm bigging up these little speakers (and one big one too)

Three of the four speakers above are resident in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers, and that's because they excel in their respective categories – the Sonos Roam 2 is the best Wi-Fi enabled portable speaker for people serious about their sound quality, the JBL Clip 5 is our pick for the best budget Bluetooth speaker, and the Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 is the best Bluetooth speaker for parties and for making your neighbors really get to know your music taste.

No shade to Sony's speaker here, though: it isn't in our best speakers guide yet because it's such a new product. It only launched last month (April 2025) so we haven't had the opportunity to finish an in-depthtest on that one yet.

We've reviewed some of the Sony's siblings, however, and we know Sony speakers very well – so I'm quite happy to recommend this ULT Field 3 deal even though I haven't personally tested it.