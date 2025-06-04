One of the best budget portable speakers just dropped under $50 at Best Buy
The JBL Clip 5 is an even better buy at this price
The JBL Clip 5 is proudly positioned as our top pick for the best budget Bluetooth speaker you can buy, thanks to its durability, enjoyable sound, and surprising volume for its tiny size. Right now, you can pick up the affordable JBL Clip 5 at Best Buy for $49.99 (was $79.99).
It's hard to believe that you can get a capable speaker like this for under $50. And as one of the best portable speakers, the JBL Clip 5 can be taken anywhere while also delivering outstanding sound quality. With summer fast approaching, too, there's no better time to invest in a wireless speaker that will bring your parties, camping trips and other outdoor adventures to life.
Today’s best JBL Clip 5 deal
Even at full price, the JBL is our best budget Bluetooth speaker. Now at under $50, there's no doubting that it is worthy of the crown. For the money, you'll get a durable, portable speaker that can be taken anywhere without fear of damage. Get it now while you can.
In our JBL Clip 5 review, we gave this portable speaker an impressive 4.5 out of five stars. We rate its audio performance, compact size, and extensive feature set in particular. The fact that you can get all this for under $50 is frankly unbelievable.
Despite struggling with treble at higher volumes, the mids and low frequencies performed excellently. We also love the PlaytimeBoost feature in the app. Somehow, it manages to boost the output volume without draining the battery.
And if you're looking for a surround sound to supercharge your parties, then the PartyTogether mode will be right up your street.
