The Sonos Move 2 just dropped to its lowest price ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the perfect time to upgrade your portable speaker, especially if you're planning on any backyard barbecues. Right now, you can get the Sonos Move 2 at Amazon for $336 (was $449).

The Sonos Move 2 is one of our top picks in our guide to the best Sonos speakers. It boasts bigger sound with a bulkier body than the Sonos Roam 2, and that's a tradeoff that some of us are willing to make for the audio upgrade.

At its cheapest price yet, it's an even better deal. It comes in both black and white, but I'd recommend black if you expect to have trouble keeping it clean.

Today's best portable speaker deal

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Amazon The Sonos Move 2 is our best Sonos premium portable speaker. While it might not be your best hiking buddy, it's a perfect choice for outdoor activities where you want the sound to go a long way. It boasts an IP56 dust and water rating for protection from weather and outdoor debris like dirt. The battery lasts up to 24 hours and the speaker comes with a wireless charging base, though you can charge with a USB-PD cable too.

In our Sonos Move 2 review, we praised the full, detailed sound, lengthy battery life, and sturdy build. It lasts up to 24 hours at full blast and includes a wireless charging base, though you can also use a USB-PD cable to charge on the go.

As mentioned earlier, the Move 2 is bulky, but with good reason. Other than the general sturdiness that the bulk offers, its weather-resistant IP56 rating protects it from dirt and water.

It's not exactly a pocket speaker, more like one you can move around outside without worrying about wires. The strong stereo sound works well for events that spread over wide spaces like pool parties and picnics. It also comes with a built-in handle that you can use for carrying between locations.

If the Sonos Move 2 isn't quite your thing, I'd recommend browsing our best wireless speakers guide for more options. The Sonos Roam 2 – a smaller and cheaper portable option – is also worth considering.