Our best-rated Sonos speaker drops to record-low price at Amazon

Looking for one of the best speakers to enjoy your favorite tunes? Look no further than the Sonos Era 100, which is on sale at Amazon US for $179 (was $199) and at Amazon UK for £179 (was £199). As producers of some of the best soundbars and speakers, Sonos is a safe bet for guaranteed quality.

These discounts make this excellent speaker more affordable than ever and down to a record-low price in both regions.

The Sonos Era 100 is compact and conveniently designed to make it easy to fit into all types of homes while still delivering powerful, high-quality sound.

Today's best Sonos speaker deal

Sonos Era 100: was $199 now $179 at Amazon As TechRadar's best overall speaker, the Sonos Era 100 is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. It's compact design means it'll fit easily into your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, or any other room you choose. All you have to do is connect it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth via the Sonos app, Spotify, or another one of its compatible platforms to enjoy full-bodied bass and audio.

Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £179 at Amazon This updated Sonos Era 100 currently sits in the top spot as our favourite speaker here at TechRadar and it's also down to its cheapest price yet in the UK. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size, with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile, so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

With four stars in our Sonos Era 100 review, you know you're getting a solid performer. We loved the detail and clarity in its audio as well as the option for Bluetooth and 3.5mm line-in connection options. As a result, you'll love its accessibility.

The Sonos Era 100 improves on the Sonos One in almost every way, particularly with regards to the bass that our reviewer said delivered great results. The increased price from its predecessor will have put many people off, but with this price drop, the Era 100 is more affordable than ever.

Be sure to check out our comparison of the Era 100 with the Era 300 to see whether there's a better option for you. We've also compiled all the differences between the Era 100 and Sonos One to help you make an informed decision.